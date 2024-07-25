‘MalDIVAS on Tour’: 9 women travel partners visit Atmosphere Core’s 3 resorts

International hospitality company Atmosphere Core hosted the “MalDIVAS on Tour” from 10th to 17th July 2024. This unique voyage featured nine top women operators and product managers from the United Kingdom who visited OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, and RAAYA By Atmosphere. The purpose of the tour was to immerse the participants in the unique holiday experiences offered by each resort and to express heartfelt thanks for their longstanding partnership and support.

Silvia Collepardi, the Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and COLOURS OF OBLU brands, said, “Our journey, aptly named ‘MalDIVAS,’ took us through three stunning resorts. It was a perfect blend of work and play, showcasing three of our properties and the unique experiences each one offers. This trip was not just about exploring beautiful resorts; it was a testament to our strong cooperation and growing presence in the market. We are deeply grateful to all the nine leading women operators from UK who joined us for this experience.”

Some of United Kingdom’s most experienced travel veterans were invited for the tour, including Sheena Dovey from Bespoke Earth, Sheryl Drane from Travelbag, Dipshaa Patel from Kenwood Travel, Neela Goyal from Southall Travel, Anjana Arun Tanna from The Luxury Travel Club, Carla Mclellan from Travel Counsellors, Fiona Scott Evans from British Airways Holidays, Diane Pendergast from Gold Medal, Kerry Towers from Best At Travel, and Julie Murray from If Only.

The tour commenced with a lively welcome cocktail at Element X and dinner at ONLY BLU in OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi with senior leadership from Atmosphere Core. At OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, the group experienced the newly built water villas and enjoyed a bespoke private beach dinner set up at Just Grill restaurant, complete with a fire show and special cocktails.

Everyone got a chance to visit to the company’s recently launched castaway island resort, RAAYA by Atmosphere. Culminating the tour on a joyful note, with a vibrant Pink Party at Ampers&nd rooftop bar at RAAYA By Atmosphere. The ladies donned their best pink attire and enjoyed an evening of sparkling wine, canapés, and handcrafted cocktails. At all the islands, the ladies were pampered with exclusive treatments at the spa and wellness centres by ELE|NA.