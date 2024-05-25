Action
Sheraton Maldives hosts “Shape-Up” bootcamp for Global Wellness Day
Fitness enthusiasts can maintain their routines while connecting with the natural beauty of Furanafushi Island
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers to join an exciting boot camp in celebration of Global Wellness Day. ‘Shape-Up’, a two-day event, will take place on June 11 and 12, 2024, celebrating health, fitness, and well-being. Hosted by renowned German fitness coach Dennis Felber, the event promises a dynamic mix of workouts against the idyllic backdrop of Furanafushi Island.
Dennis Felber, recognized for his coaching expertise, brings years of experience in promoting healthier lifestyles, weight loss, and muscle building. His engaging and effective approach ensures that participants of all fitness levels can achieve their personal goals. The program includes a variety of workouts, such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for beginners, beach circuits, battle ropes, fun aqua aerobics, and many more, ensuring an exciting and diverse fitness experience for everyone.
Elevate your performance with an intensive session with Dennis Felber at CocoFit, an innovative outdoor gym that allows fitness enthusiasts to maintain their routines while connecting with the natural beauty of the surroundings. To complement each session, the signature Furana Detox, crafted from fresh lemongrass, mint leaves, and pandan leaves harvested from the resort’s own Furana Organic Garden, is served to get you refreshed and refueled. To conclude the day, our executive chef, Riccardo Pinna, has curated a wellness-inspired dinner consisting of a three-course hearty meal to ensure a balance of nutrients for your body. The evening promises an experience that delights your taste buds and supports your overall well-being.
‘Shape-Up’ is available complimentary for all resort guests aged 16 and above, accommodating guests of all fitness levels. The event also underscores the resort’s commitment to being the World’s Gathering Place, fostering a sense of community among like-minded travelers who share a passion for wellness.
“We are excited to host the ‘Shape-Up’ with Dennis Felber this Global Wellness Day,” said Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “Our goal is to be part of our guests’ wellness journeys by providing enriching activities while they enjoy the unparalleled beauty of our resort.”
Beyond the boot camp, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers a variety of enriching activities for guests of all ages. From Sunrise Yoga sessions and adrenaline-pumping water sports to “Adopt A Coral,” a coral planting activity, guests can indulge in both adventure and relaxation while contributing to marine conservation. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible with a 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it ideal for guests who prefer brief travel.
For reservations and more information, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com.
Action
Amilla Maldives teams up with NGO to protect turtles
In celebration of World Turtle Day on May 23rd, 2024, Amilla Maldives, a haven nestled within the breathtaking Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, announced a new and exciting partnership with the Atoll Marine Centre (AMC), a local NGO dedicated to marine conservation. This collaboration allows guests to actively participate in protecting these magnificent creatures and their vital habitats.
Founded in Lhaviyani Atoll in 2012, the Atoll Marine Centre (AMC) has become a vital force for sea turtle conservation in the Maldives. Their mission extends far beyond rehabilitation of hatchlings once kept as ill-advised pets. AMC actively rescues and rehabilitates adult turtles entangled in fishing gear or stranded on beaches. Their dedication extends to restoring coral reefs, raising awareness within the local community, and educating future generations through engaging school programs. This partnership with Amilla Maldives marks AMC’s first venture outside their home atoll, signifying the growing importance of collaborative conservation efforts across the islands.
As a proud member of The Conscious Travel Foundation and an EarthCheck silver-certified resort, Amilla Maldives goes beyond offering luxurious accommodations. The resort prioritises sustainable practices and actively engages guests in environmental initiatives. To celebrate World Turtle Day, Amilla curated a series of unforgettable experiences that allowed guests to learn about and contribute to sea turtle conservation:
- Turtle Discovery Excursion: Witnessing the magic of turtles in their natural habitat through a guided snorkelling adventure.
- “Turtle Tales”: Educational talks by marine biologists, demystifying the lives of sea turtles and the threats they face.
- “Adopt-a-Turtle” Programme: An opportunity for guests to directly support AMC’s vital conservation efforts by symbolically adopting a turtle patient recovering at the centre
Amilla Maldives’ dedication to environmental responsibility extends far beyond World Turtle Day. The resort has implemented a series of ongoing initiatives that demonstrate their commitment to a sustainable future:
- Harnessing the Power of the Sun: A significant investment in solar panel installation has drastically reduced the resort’s reliance on diesel fuel, minimising its carbon footprint.
- Sustainable Amenities: Amilla Maldives has partnered with socially conscious brands to provide guests with refillable, eco-friendly toiletries packaged in PCR materials.
- Combating Plastic Waste: The resort has replaced single-use plastic water bottles with reusable Rolla Bottles for all guests. Partnering with Rolla Bottle ensures that a portion of the proceeds goes towards funding ocean plastic pollution clean-up solutions.
- Supporting Sustainable Fishing Practices: Amilla Maldives actively participates in the Blue Marine Foundation’s “Maldives Resilient Reefs” initiative. This program financially rewards local fishermen for adopting sustainable fishing practices that protect fragile coral reef ecosystems.
By choosing Amilla Maldives, travellers can indulge in luxurious comfort while contributing to vital marine conservation efforts. The resort offers a unique opportunity to combine an unforgettable vacation with the chance to make a positive impact on the environment. Let Amilla Maldives show you how luxury and sustainability can coexist beautifully.
Action
Patina Maldives, Dive Butler announce thrilling summer youth sailing academy
Patina Maldives, in collaboration with Dive Butler International, has announced the launch of a premier sailing camp for teenagers aged 13-17. The programme runs from July 14 to August 15, offering a unique blend of excitement, education, and adventure in the Fari Islands.
Designed to cater to both novice and experienced young sailors, the 5-Day Youth Sailing Academy is an extraordinary opportunity to explore the art of sailing. Participants will not only learn essential sailing techniques but also gain vital life skills such as teamwork, resilience, problem-solving, and a deep connection with nature.
- Days 1 to 3: Ride the Waves on RS Catamarans (4 hours daily): Hands-on sailing basics on RS Catamarans, guided by expert instructors. Progressive skill-building, leading to a comprehensive understanding of sailing techniques and safety.
- Day 4: Yacht Mastery Aboard MY Amber (4 hours): Advanced training on a luxurious yacht, refining sailing prowess and experiencing the grandeur of larger vessels.
- Day 5: Skill Showcase (4 hours)
- Final day to showcase refined skills around the Fari Islands lagoon, with friends and relatives invited to witness their achievements.
In partnership with Dive Butler International, a world-leading provider of water sports and diving, Patina Maldives offers an exhilarating and safe program. Each participant receives personalised attention in small groups, ensuring a memorable experience. All students will receive a certificate of completion, symbolising their new found skills and dedication over the 5 days of intensive training.
For those looking to celebrate their newfound skills, an optional Sunset Celebration Cruise is available. Participants can join their peers and family for a memorable evening at sea, making the experience even more special.
The programme is currently priced at USD 2,440 per student, exclusive of taxes and service charge.
“We are thrilled to partner with Dive Butler International to offer this incredible opportunity to our young guests. We hope this program ignites a passion for sailing and fosters a deep appreciation for ocean exploration and stewardship,” said Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives.
“We are delighted to partner with Patina, as we share their values of connection and stewardship. Sailing offers a unique way to connect with nature and each other, no matter your age. This program is designed to inspire a love for the sea and a commitment to its preservation, creating unforgettable experiences and lifelong bonds,” added Alexis Vincent, Founder of Dive Butler.
The Youth Sailing Academy offers a transformative journey filled with exploration and growth. This summer, join us to learn new skills and ignite your passion for sailing as you let the rhythm of the waves guide you.
For more information on the resort’s summer programming please see here. For a summer offer, please visit this link.
Action
Gear up for ride of your life with Siyam World’s first go-kart track in Maldives
Get ready to rev your engines and satisfy your need for speed at Siyam World Maldives with the grand opening of the 205m² Speed Racers Circuit – the first-ever go-kart track in the Maldives, adding an electrifying twist and high-octane experience to the ultimate island getaway.
Siyam World, known for breaking the mold of traditional Maldivian holidays, is paving new ground with the launch of a state-of-the-art go-kart track, the Speed Racers Circuit, that comes fully equipped with 18 sleek electric go-karts and a rugged off-road course. Spanning 205m² of heart-pounding twists and turns, the track is designed to ignite your inner racer and unleash the adrenaline junkie within.
But that’s not all, with speeds of up to 35km/h, racers feel the rush of the wind in their hair as they zoom around the exhilarating course.
And when the race is over, the party’s just getting started! There is a fully stocked bar, the perfect pit stop to refuel and celebrate a victory with friends and fellow racers. After all, every great race deserves an epic after-party!
“Siyam World is all about redefining what it means to holiday in the Maldives,” said Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing. “We’re not just offering relaxation and the traditional means of a Maldivian holiday, we are committed to delivering unforgettable adventures. Our new go-kart track is just the beginning of a series of exciting, fun-filled activities that set Siyam World apart from the rest.”
Siyam World has tailored four adrenaline-pumping go-kart racing packages to suit every level from 12 years and up:
Quick Sprint Package
- Get your adrenaline fix with 3 lightning-fast laps for just $25 per racer (up to 5 racers).
- Perfect for those who want a quick burst of excitement and friendly competition!
The Triple Challenge Package
- Take on 5 laps of non-stop racing action for $80 (up to 5 racers).
- Push the pedal to the metal and test your skills with this ultimate challenge!
Family Package
- Treat the whole family to a thrilling ride with our fun-filled package for $350.
- Enjoy 3 lap races for families and friends, creating unforgettable memories together!
Private Championship Package
- Go for glory with an exclusive racing event for $550.
- Compete in a private series with 3 lap qualifiers, 5 lap heats, and a 7 lap final – complete with scorekeeping, timekeeping, and awards
The addition of the go-kart track is part of Siyam World’s commitment to provide guests with a diverse range of activities, extraordinary adventures ,and pioneering experiences that go beyond the mainstream. Whether you are a seasoned racer or a first-time driver, the go-kart track promises a rush of excitement as you zip through tropical paradise. The electric go-karts are eco-friendly and perfect for healthy competitions among family and friends.
It’s time to buckle up, hold on tight, and experience the thrill of a lifetime at Siyam World Maldives’ Electric Go-Kart Track. Book your race now and get ready to unleash your inner speed champion!
Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Suite Summertime Escape: New suites offer at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives invites idyllic island getaway in unparalleled style
-
Action4 days ago
Gear up for ride of your life with Siyam World’s first go-kart track in Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Canareef Resort Maldives receives Schauinsland Reisen Awards 2023
-
Food6 days ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi celebrates World Baking Day with collection of Chief Baker Mohamed Abdulla’s Croissanterie
-
News5 days ago
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island’s reopening in Nov 2024
-
News1 week ago
Embark on journey of holistic healing with practitioner Yuki Nishikubo at Patina Maldives
-
Action6 days ago
Join Ifuru Island Maldives’ exhilarating ice, bubbles challenge
-
Drink1 week ago
Embark on culinary adventure with Ifuru Island Maldives’ new Social House Theme Nights