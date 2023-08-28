Action
Joel Parkinson’s perfect ten-in-a-row secures historic win at Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
In an astonishing display of skill and determination, Australian surfer Joel Parkinson achieved an unprecedented feat by scoring a perfect ten-in-a-row at the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy, securing a historic victory. After four days of intense competition, Parkinson’s flawless performance in all three rounds and the grand final solidified his status as a surfing legend.
Following consecutive days of rest, during which contestants explored the luxurious offerings of the Four Seasons resort, the final showdown took place at the pristine Sultans surf break. The world championship match-up featured Joel Parkinson and Adriano de Souza, who had previously shared a unique experience swimming with sharks during the event.
The clash between these surfing titans began with Parkinson showcasing his signature carves, earning him a commendable score of 7.0. De Souza responded shortly after with an 8.0 for a powerful layback jam. Back-and-forth exchanges followed, with Parkinson and de Souza pushing their limits to gain an edge. Parkinson managed a 7.27, but de Souza’s impressive ride on one of the longest waves of the competition allowed him to regain a slight lead with a score of 6.57.
As the competition heated up, Parkinson’s strategic wave choices and ocean reading skills proved pivotal. His expert selection of waves led to a remarkable sequence, climaxing with a spectacular ride that earned him an exceptional 9.10 score. With less than a minute left in the final heat, Parkinson’s final wave, highlighted by his breathtaking turns, secured a 9.0 score, tipping the scales in his favor.
With both surfers awaiting the judges’ scores in the channel, the tension was palpable. De Souza, in a gracious display, secured an 8.6 for his best wave, putting additional pressure on Parkinson. Despite the heightened challenge, Parkinson’s final wave earned him the necessary points to clinch victory with a score of 7.57. As the announcement was made, Parkinson raised the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy in triumph.
Reflecting on his unparalleled accomplishment, Parkinson expressed his disbelief, stating, “Ten from ten! I definitely didn’t expect that, and for it all to come down to the last minute of the last heat is as good as it gets.” He acknowledged the role of his experience and familiarity with the surf break in maintaining his momentum throughout the competition.
De Souza, though not victorious, maintained a positive perspective. “Just to get the invitation to spend a week here was amazing, I had the best time,” he shared. “Congratulations to Joel, he surfed so well in every division.” De Souza’s journey throughout the event included adapting to new surfing equipment, such as single fins, twin fins, and thrusters.
Parkinson also praised the overall experience, highlighting the camaraderie among competitors. “Staying at the Four Seasons feels like a family holiday with a sprinkle of competition on the side,” he remarked. The event not only showcased the competitors’ competitive drive but also their mutual respect and enjoyment of the sport.
As the sun set on this unforgettable event, Joel Parkinson’s unprecedented achievement will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in the history of surfing. The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy showcased the essence of the sport, combining skill, strategy, and the sheer joy of riding the waves in one of the world’s most breathtaking locales.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas launches stunning scientific based book on island’s unique coral reef ecosystem
After two years of extensive research and studies, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is launching the ‘Wonders of Kihavah,’ – a ground-breaking research-based publication unveiling the breath-taking beauty and rich biodiversity of the island’s renowned house reef. This is the first time a resort in the Maldives has undertaken such an extensive reef assessment and scientific research-based study.
The publication, combining a scientific approach, compelling narrative, and stunning visuals, showcases the enchanting underwater world of Anantara Kihavah’s pristine marine ecosystem which was recently crowned as the Best House Reef in the Maldives in the 2023 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Southeast Asia.
The study, led by Australian Marine Conservation Society’s Director, Dr. Selina Ward, alongside fish and coral experts, Dr. Storm Martin and Dr. Hannah Markham, all who have conducted extensive research work on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, worked on the book highlighting the spectacular array of Kivavah’s marine life and the delicate equilibrium of the reef and the urgent need for marine conservation efforts, especially in the age of global warming.
Regarding the hospitality industry’s role, Dr. Ward stresses the utmost importance of urgently reducing carbon emissions to save coral reefs for the future. “In the period until emissions reductions become effective, we can work towards enhancing reef resilience, improving water quality, addressing land use impacts, removing threats such as overfishing and destructive fishing practices, and engaging in innovative restoration techniques for priority areas, such as beloved locations around resorts and essential regions serving as sources for coral and fish larvae. There are many innovative restoration techniques now that require the use of very small volumes of existing corals and targeted use of reared coral larvae.”
Dr. Ward emphasises the severity of marine heatwaves as a threat to coral reef health and survival worldwide, causing bleaching events with potentially devastating consequences. Reef recovery is possible, but the frequency of heatwaves is critical for their effectiveness. Intensified cyclones, sea level rise, and ocean acidification also damages and hinder reef growth.
Among the study’s fascinating findings is the recording of an astounding 300 fish species on Anantara Kihavah’s house reef, proving its status as the best for snorkelling, where guests can encounter different species every time they enter the water. The study also includes a comprehensive fish index, indicating the areas around the island where these species are found.
Another captivating aspect is that as many as 160 of these species can be observed from the resort’s SEA Underwater Restaurant in a single day, providing non-divers with a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the mesmerising fish and coral sights. With different fish species being most active at various times throughout the day, diners are treated to an ever-changing display through the restaurant’s windows, making dining at SEA an unforgettable bucket list experience.
The publication also features the reef’s renowned Yellow Wall, a major attraction for divers and a contributing factor in making the reef a sought-after destination for diving enthusiasts in the region. Beyond the resort’s shores, the Baa Atoll offers countless world-class dive sites, and the chance to swim with manta rays in Hanifaru Bay is a must-try, once-in-a lifetime experience.
By showcasing the beauty and fragility of Anantara Kihavah’s house reef, “Wonders of Kihavah” aims to inspire budding conservationists and serve as an inspiration for ongoing marine conservation efforts, emphasising the need to protect the wonders of Kihavah and other reefs around the world for generations to come.
Anantara Kihavah offers a complimentary e-version of the publication for download on their website, while physical copies are exclusively provided for guests during their villa stay. Take-home copies are available for purchase at the resort, with a portion of the proceeds allocated to Anantara’s ‘Dollar for Deeds’ programme, with the resort matching each donation to support marine and coastal protection, environmental education, and community welfare.
Discover the underwater realms of Anantara Kihavah and witness the wonders for yourself. Villas start from USD 1,700++ per night with breakfast and lunch. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Football freestyle maestro Marcel Gurk to hype up football fever at Lily Beach Resort with exclusive football camp in October
The Women’s World Cup has just ended but that doesn’t mean Football Mania is over. Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the continuing partnership with the renowned Freestyle Football sensation, Marcel Gurk.
This exceptional collaboration is in line with one of the resort’s fundamental principles of providing guests with delightful experiences to add more value to their stay. And this brings Marcel and his team’s extraordinary skills to the enchanting island paradise for an exclusive football camp scheduled for this upcoming October holiday season.
Marcel is a multiple Guinness World Record holder for Freestyle Football and is renowned for his mesmerising skills. He has taken the Football Freestyle world by storm with his unique blend of creativity, precision, and innovation. Most recently Marcel and his brother Pascal has been informing and entertaining viewers about all things football on their show “The Reaction Show” on Magenta TV’s Sport programming online and of course on their large social media following especially on TikTok.
Lily Beach, nestled amidst the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives, is the perfect place for this one-of-a-kind event that will captivate both football enthusiasts and vacationers alike from 22nd to 31st October 2023.
Guests will not only enjoy daily training sessions led by Marcel; they will also have the chance to engage in personal interactions and live performances (with a special Halloween themed performance on the 31st) that unveil the secrets behind his gravity-defying tricks. Participants will be awarded medals, certificates, and giveaways.
During his stay, from 22nd to 26th October Marcel will conduct a complimentary Football Freestyle session every day for an hour, and from the 28th and 29th of October Pascal will provide a complimentary Football Skills Training session every day for an hour. Throughout their stay, guests can book exclusive paid private lessons with Marcel Gurk (based on schedule and availability).
The football camp promises an immersive experience, offering participants a chance to enhance their technical abilities, develop their freestyle techniques, and gain insights into Marcel’s unparalleled journey in the world of Freestyle Football. A perfect opportunity for young children interested in the sport to gain some professional insight into the game and for parents to join in the fun with their loved ones.
Joel Parkinson opens Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy in style
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy kicked off in fine fashion at flawless four-foot Sultans this morning, with single-fin surfboards the order of the day at the world’s most luxurious surfing event. “Look at this, it’s incredible!” said Adriano de Souza as he saw the empty lineup for the first time. “Just to be in this contest is a blessing, but with waves like this too? Wow!”
At day’s end 2015 world champion De Souza finished runner-up in the single fin division to 2012 world champ Joel Parkinson, who as a previous Surfing Champions Trophy competitor looked comfortable both at Sultans, and with the format. The Surfing Champions Trophy sees competitors battle it out in single fin, twin fin and thruster divisions. Start times are staggered from oldest to youngest and in 2023 Joel Parkinson will surf 31-minute heats while Adriano de Souza will enter the water at the 28-minute mark, Mason Ho a minute later, Coco Ho and Hood Ahmed a minute after that, while Conner Coffin joins the field at the 25-minute mark.
“Today was firing!” said Parkinson. “It’s amazing to be back here. I feel like I’ve put a lot of time into my single fin surfing these past few years. Hopefully I can be as competitive in the next rounds but once the boards get a little more high-performance I think my surfing might get left behind.”
De Souza started the day with a win over Hawaiian surfer Coco Ho and local wildcard Hood “Hoobs” Ahmed, who unlocked plenty of opportunities on his backhand. While De Souza needed the first half of his first heat to adjust to his equipment, once things clicked he engaged contest animal mode, finding barrels and aggressively attacking the lip to comfortably advance with a 15.50 two wave total.
Ho quickly found her groove atop an XOCOCO single-fin, one of many offerings from the new surfboard brand she has founded with shaper Matt Parker. “It’s about time surfboards were designed for women,”
said Ho, “and that doesn’t just mean ‘shrink it and pink it’, that means making boards that actually work.” Ho’s words rang true, the tubes she weaved through the course of the rounds the ultimate proof of concept.
In the second heat of the day Parkinson came up against Ho’s brother, renowned Hawaiian freesurfer Mason Ho, and Californian style master Conner Coffin, who only recently announced his retirement from WSL competition. “I’m new to this,” laughed Coffin, “so I thought I’d better get over here and let Joel show me how it’s done!”
Parkinson did just that, blazing through the opening rounds with a pair of eight-point rides to take the win. The Surfing Champions Trophy came alive at the 15-minute mark of the affair with a four-foot set broadsiding the Sultans reef and rousing the early morning crowd in the channel. Parkinson, already sitting on an 8.5 opener, pulled into a long, deep tube, backed up by a series of trademark carves on the first wave of the exchange. Coffin let his rails sing on the second, before Ho wrangled the foamball on the third. As the judges went to work another three waves turned inside out and spat into an empty channel. With minutes to go Mason found another gem, navigating a long tube to kick out in the channel with the 7.3 he needed to relegate Coffin to third place safely secured.
In the first semi-final Ho and De Souza went back and forth exchanging exquisitely ridden barrels and vicious carves from start to finish. While Ho threaded the best wave of the heat to lock in an eight after bowing to the Gods while kicking out, Adriano’s mixture of turns and tubes saw him advance with a pair of sevens.
The second semi saw Parkinson put on a tube riding clinic. The opener, a barrel sandwiched between trademark swoops earned him a 6.5 before Ho had entered the lineup. Once she did, Ho sat and played the waiting game while Parkinson went to work under priority, a 7.5 for a smaller yet hollower inside drainer putting plenty of pressure on the Hawaiian. Ho’s opener was a long, deep tube that she just missed the finish of, leaving a huge score behind as she got a little high and cartwheeled away.
Parkinson’s technical takeoff skills then earned him an 8.1 for a deep drainer that he threaded from the moment he found his feet. On the wave behind, with Parkinson looking straight into it, Ho again flew threw a huge tube, before again getting clamped.
The last set of the encounter saw Parkinson take off deep on a boat wake-ribbed wave, come from behind the peak and thread the pit to perfection. This resulted in the best wave score of the day, a 9.27, and a front row seat as Ho threw peace signs in the tube on the wave behind, her never-in-doubt exit earning her a 7.1 and plaudits from her opponent, and the channel. “I saw that barrel from the boat!” said de Souza, “It was insane, so good.”
In the all-world champion final, Parkinson (2012) took on De Souza (2012), though the three-minute head start for the elder statesman from Queensland amounted to nothing when the ocean went flat for the duration. After a slow start Parko got the ball rolling with a wider wave that didn’t look like much off the bat, but ended up a 6.43 as it grew down the line and let Parkinson sink his JS single fin into a series of strong turns. De Souza replied with a big set that offered no wall after an impressive drop, and he quickly aborted the mission to regain priority.
Parkinson took up residency on the wider peak while de Souza stationed himself at the top off the lineup. The contrasting tactics were on full display on the next set, de Souza taking off deep and reaping little reward, while Parkinson threaded a deep tube to perfection for a 9.07 and a handsome lead. With Adriano needing two fresh scores tube-pig Parkinson went to work burying his snout in every barrel that dared rear its head, occasionally paying a visit to the open face for a turn or two. Adriano found a late consolation 8.43, for a series of wild hacks, but to the victor go the spoils and Parkinson took out the single fin division to light up day one with his Cheshire Cat grin.
“A win is the best way to kick off the working vacation, isn’t it?” laughed Parkinson. “I’m really looking forward to enjoying the afternoon, and doing it all over again tomorrow. You beauty!”
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy runs from August 21-28. The forecast looks good for the rest of the week so stay tuned for more updates when competition resumes with the twin fin division.
Single Fin Division Results:
- Joel Parkinson (AUS)
- Adriano de Souza (BRA)
- Coco Ho (HAW) equal with Mason Ho (HAW)
- Conner Coffin (USA) equal with Hood Ahmed (MDV)
2023 FS Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy Leaderboard:
- Joel Parkinson (AUS) 1000pts
- Adriano de Souza (BRA) 900pts
- Coco Ho (HAW) 800pts
- Mason Ho (HAW) 800pts
- Hood Ahmed (MDV) 700pts
- Conner Coffin (USA) 700pts
