Introducing KURIMAGU, Marriott Maldives’ future leaders program: Elevating careers, empowering success
Marriott International resorts in the Maldives introduces KURIMAGU, a comprehensive Leadership program for career enhancement of homegrown Leaders from the Maldives.
The learning and development management program aims to identify, enrich the skills, and nurture Local Maldivian talents by developing and providing opportunities to achieve higher designations through the development of Leadership skills, and grow their career within Marriott International.
KURIMAGU embraces Marriott International’s core values of putting people first, pursuing excellence, embracing change, acting with integrity, and serving our world. The 12-month leadership program involves a specific nomination criteria and combines in-person and virtual sessions, self-paced e-Learning, insightful mentoring, engaging fireside chats with senior leaders, and conversations with industry experts.
Participants will have the opportunity to be mentored by seasoned hoteliers to provide them with guidance, feedback, and support throughout their career progression. The program also fosters a collaborative environment where the participants can share and learn from each other. Graduation is scheduled to be taking place in August 2024.
“KURIMAGU underscores our unwavering commitment in nurturing Local Talents to reach new heights in their careers. By investing in their growth, we are not only transforming individual lives but also propelling the community forward. This transformative initiative is designed to enrich the Leadership capabilities of hospitality professionals within Marriott International resorts in the Maldives and beyond, further cementing Marriott’s commitment to excellence in service, guest experiences, and being a leader in the hospitality industry.” says Emma Jones, Vice President, Human Resources Operations – APEC (excluding South Asia).
As Marriott International continues to shape the future of the hospitality industry, KURIMAGU stands as a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation, employee enrichment, and sustained success.
Vistara to begin direct daily Delhi-Maldives flights from Oct 1
Full-service carrier Vistara said on Saturday it will increase operations in Male by offering direct daily flights to and from Delhi, starting October 1.
Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will operate an A320neo aircraft in a three-class configuration on the route, enhancing connectivity between India and the Maldives, according to a press release.
Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are thrilled to introduce direct connectivity between Delhi and Malé – our second route to the exquisite beach destination, in addition to Mumbai-Malé. This new route will enable us to provide our customers with enhanced access to one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations while also imparting further momentum to the existing bilateral cooperation between India and the Republic of Maldives. With our state-of-the-art product and intuitively thoughtful services, we are certain that our customers will appreciate the choice of flying India’s best airline on this new route.”
Barceló Hotels & Resorts unveils inaugural Maldivian jewel: Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort
A new chapter in soft-club style hospitality is written as Barceló Hotels & Resorts opens its maiden Maldivian resort — the exquisite Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives.
As the doors of this breathtaking paradise swing open, Barceló embarks on a journey of opulence, relaxation, and discovery in one of the world’s most coveted travel destinations. Nestled amid the ethereal beauty of the Maldives, the Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort is a sanctuary that harmoniously blends natural splendour with refined service. Today, the resort celebrates the momentous occasion of its grand opening, extending a warm welcome to its inaugural guests who are destined to experience the epitome of hospitality.
“Santi Rodriguez-Bustelo, General Manager of Barceló Whale lagoon Maldives shared their excitement, stating, “The Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort marks a significant milestone in our global journey, representing our dedication to creating extraordinary experiences. This enchanting resort exemplifies the beauty and allure of the Maldives, offering a haven for discerning travellers seeking unmatched indulgence.”
Guests embarking at the Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort can look forward to an array of unparalleled amenities and activities, including:
- Elegant Retreats: Unique villas and suites thoughtfully designed to embody the essence of the Maldives, each providing sweeping vistas of the ocean and direct access to pristine beaches.
- Culinary Excellence: A symphony of flavours awaits at the resort’s distinguished restaurants and bars, where guests can relish global gastronomic delights, local delicacies, and inventive libations.
- Spa: The resort’s spa offers a haven of relaxation, delivering an assortment of treatments and therapies that nurture holistic well-being amidst serene surroundings.
- Marine Adventures: A plethora of aquatic escapades, encompassing snorkelling, diving, and water sports, affording guests the opportunity to explore the vibrant marine life and resplendent coral reefs of the Maldives.
- Cultural Revelry: Immersive encounters that honour the local culture and heritage of the Maldives, spanning traditional performances and curated excursions.
In harmony with its opening, the Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort is extending an exclusive Special Preopening Flash Offer to astute travellers seeking a remarkable getaway experience. This limited-time offer promises an unforgettable journey amidst the allure of the Maldives.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas launches stunning scientific based book on island’s unique coral reef ecosystem
After two years of extensive research and studies, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is launching the ‘Wonders of Kihavah,’ – a ground-breaking research-based publication unveiling the breath-taking beauty and rich biodiversity of the island’s renowned house reef. This is the first time a resort in the Maldives has undertaken such an extensive reef assessment and scientific research-based study.
The publication, combining a scientific approach, compelling narrative, and stunning visuals, showcases the enchanting underwater world of Anantara Kihavah’s pristine marine ecosystem which was recently crowned as the Best House Reef in the Maldives in the 2023 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Southeast Asia.
The study, led by Australian Marine Conservation Society’s Director, Dr. Selina Ward, alongside fish and coral experts, Dr. Storm Martin and Dr. Hannah Markham, all who have conducted extensive research work on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, worked on the book highlighting the spectacular array of Kivavah’s marine life and the delicate equilibrium of the reef and the urgent need for marine conservation efforts, especially in the age of global warming.
Regarding the hospitality industry’s role, Dr. Ward stresses the utmost importance of urgently reducing carbon emissions to save coral reefs for the future. “In the period until emissions reductions become effective, we can work towards enhancing reef resilience, improving water quality, addressing land use impacts, removing threats such as overfishing and destructive fishing practices, and engaging in innovative restoration techniques for priority areas, such as beloved locations around resorts and essential regions serving as sources for coral and fish larvae. There are many innovative restoration techniques now that require the use of very small volumes of existing corals and targeted use of reared coral larvae.”
Dr. Ward emphasises the severity of marine heatwaves as a threat to coral reef health and survival worldwide, causing bleaching events with potentially devastating consequences. Reef recovery is possible, but the frequency of heatwaves is critical for their effectiveness. Intensified cyclones, sea level rise, and ocean acidification also damages and hinder reef growth.
Among the study’s fascinating findings is the recording of an astounding 300 fish species on Anantara Kihavah’s house reef, proving its status as the best for snorkelling, where guests can encounter different species every time they enter the water. The study also includes a comprehensive fish index, indicating the areas around the island where these species are found.
Another captivating aspect is that as many as 160 of these species can be observed from the resort’s SEA Underwater Restaurant in a single day, providing non-divers with a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the mesmerising fish and coral sights. With different fish species being most active at various times throughout the day, diners are treated to an ever-changing display through the restaurant’s windows, making dining at SEA an unforgettable bucket list experience.
The publication also features the reef’s renowned Yellow Wall, a major attraction for divers and a contributing factor in making the reef a sought-after destination for diving enthusiasts in the region. Beyond the resort’s shores, the Baa Atoll offers countless world-class dive sites, and the chance to swim with manta rays in Hanifaru Bay is a must-try, once-in-a lifetime experience.
By showcasing the beauty and fragility of Anantara Kihavah’s house reef, “Wonders of Kihavah” aims to inspire budding conservationists and serve as an inspiration for ongoing marine conservation efforts, emphasising the need to protect the wonders of Kihavah and other reefs around the world for generations to come.
Anantara Kihavah offers a complimentary e-version of the publication for download on their website, while physical copies are exclusively provided for guests during their villa stay. Take-home copies are available for purchase at the resort, with a portion of the proceeds allocated to Anantara’s ‘Dollar for Deeds’ programme, with the resort matching each donation to support marine and coastal protection, environmental education, and community welfare.
Discover the underwater realms of Anantara Kihavah and witness the wonders for yourself. Villas start from USD 1,700++ per night with breakfast and lunch. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
