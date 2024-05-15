Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts heartwarming celebration for local community on Children’s Day

Nova Maldives is inviting visitors to be a part of a purposeful Easter programme, running from 29th to 31st March 2024. The soulful island resort situated in the South Ari Atoll is offering a weekend filled with activities to remind us of the profound connection between humanity and the Earth and to celebrate our communion with Mother Nature. The laidback, all-natural island offers the opportunity for ultimate rejuvenation, surrounded by nature and marine life in a serene and remote slide of paradise.

In a special chance to immerse themselves in wholesome activities designed to nurture life from the ground up, guests will be invited to participate in the meaningful Coconut Tree Planting Ceremony, reforesting the island’s sandbanks with even greener shores, leaving greenery and memories that will flourish for years to come. Choose between plant-based cooking classes that let you explore the diverse flavours of Maldivian cuisine and a festive chocolate egg crafting workshop with organic and fair trade chocolate, led by the resort’s skilled pastry chef, to indulge in the joy of creating confectionery delights.

On Easter Sunday morning, guests will wake up to an environmentally conscious and vegan Easter Egg Hunt, exploring hidden parts of Nova’s Island. For a serene experience, visitors can try a unique seaweed body wrap treatment at the ocean-side Eskape Spa, allowing the nutrients and essence of the sea to reduce fatigue and replenish energy.

An Oceanic Delights seafood feast with sustainably sourced seafood, served at Wink Beach on Good Friday, will allow guests to explore the freshest grilled dishes under Maldivian starry skies, set against the peaceful lagoon. From delightful brunch spreads and an Earthy Dinner at Soul Kitchen on Easter Sunday, guests are provided with culinary experiences inspired by the Earth, curated with natural ingredients and many vegan options. Nova’s gastronomic offering extends to refined High Tea sessions, featuring dainty coconut-flavoured delicacies and bite-sized chocolate treats.

Ending the weekend on a high note, travellers can raise a toast to the first breeze of Spring during the Green & Glam Cocktail Party at Solis Pool, with the finest spirits, and handcrafted cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails.

Nova is a laidback place with soul that sparks joy and is designed for the real connection – catered to adults and couples with love for wildlife and wellness, promising a haven of absolute serenity, surreal marine life and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Expect nothing short of sheer bliss in this natural island destination where the call of nature beckons and where all the joy and solace so often lost to the hustle of life can be rediscovered.

Easter flash sale with 50% off along with a complimentary 30-minute spa session for two and a sunset cruise for two now available. To book a “Greener Easter” getaway and rekindle your sense of wonder, visit the resort’s website here.