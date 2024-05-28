Love
Enchanting escapes: Let your romance unfold at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
A ‘never fail’ for experiencing the unforgettable, the world’s number one luxury destination is the Indian Ocean’s magnet that can’t stop its natural attraction for discerning travellers with a lust for the castaway life. Nestled in the serene embrace of the South Malé Atoll, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO stands as a beacon of luxury and tranquility. This exquisite private island, part of the prestigious THE OZEN COLLECTION, offers an idyllic escape from the mundane, immersing guests in a world of indulgence and breathtaking beauty.
Imagine waking up to the gentle sound of waves lapping against your palatial overwater villa, the sun casting a golden glow over the turquoise lagoon. At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, enchantment is woven into the very fabric of the island’s DNA. With a selection of remarkable beachfront and overwater villas, each designed to provide the utmost privacy and comfort, guests can enjoy and claim their own slice of paradise as a home from home.
The Earth Villas, with their open-air bathrooms and outdoor bathtubs, offer a direct connection to the beach, allowing guests to step out onto the pristine sand from their landscaped and groomed private sandy garden. For those seeking an elevated experience, the Wind Villas stretch elegantly over the lagoon, featuring panoramic views and overwater hammocks that invite you to relax and gently swing your cares away.
What is a dream escape without award-winning service excellence that presents culinary experiences nothing short of magical. The OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s tailored holiday plan takes care of all bar and dining cheques plus some included excursions, encapsulating this exclusive vacation in a single fixed price prior to arrival so all guests have to do is enjoy and imbibe.
Boasting a choice of signature restaurants that cater to every palate, dietary choice, and lifestyle, being spoilt for choice is compulsory. Enjoy an exclusive dinner at the M6m underwater restaurant, where you can dine surrounded by the vibrant marine life of the Maldives. The all-encompassing INDULGENCETM Plan ensures that every meal is a feast for the senses, with gourmet cuisine, premium champagnes, wines and spirits, and tantalising dining experiences included.
For a touch of culture, visit the LONU restaurant, where traditional Maldivian recipes are reimagined as sophisticated small plates, or indulge in the vibrant flavours of Tradition IndoCeylon and Tradition Peking, offering authentic Indian, Sri Lankan, and Chinese cuisines.
No castaway vacation is complete without a private dining experience. Imagine the gentle moonlit waves lapping up on the pristine white sandy shoreline, whilst you and your lover celebrate intimacy under candlelight in moment where time stands still. Just don’t forget your best white linens to dress for this once in a lifetime dinner date occasion.
Beyond the luxurious accommodations and exquisite dining, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO offers a wealth of activities to enhance your getaway. Embark on snorkelling adventures in the crystal-clear waters, explore the vibrant coral reefs, or unwind with a rejuvenating treatment at the ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa. This serene sanctuary provides a range of wellness therapies designed to refresh and invigorate both body and soul.
For those seeking a blend of adventure and relaxation, the resort’s water sports centre offers a variety of activities, from kayaking and paddleboarding to windsurfing and diving. Whether you’re exploring the underwater wonders of the Maldives or enjoying a sunset cruise, every moment at this idyllic island getaway is designed to create lasting memories. At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure an unforgettable escape. The island’s dedicated team is committed to providing personalised service, from arranging the private beach dinners to setting up excursions tailored to your interests. The forementioned bespoke INDULGENCETM Plan simplifies the experience, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the beauty and tranquility of the Maldives without a care in the world.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is more than just a destination; it’s a sanctuary for relaxation and enchantment. With its stunning natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, and exceptional service, it promises an unparalleled getaway. Whether you’re celebrating a honeymoon, anniversary, or simply seeking a retreat to reconnect with your partner, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO offers the perfect setting for love to flourish. Embrace the magic of the Maldives and create memories that will last a lifetime on this remotest of enchanting private islands in the breath-taking Indian Ocean.
Awards
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO crowned as Maldives’ best romantic resort
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, an ultra-luxe private island retreat renowned for its romantic ambiance, has secured the title of ‘Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives’ at the esteemed Travel Time Awards in Russia. This prestigious award underscores the resort’s dedication to curating unforgettable experiences for couples seeking the ultimate romantic escape.
Organised by the publishers of Travel Time magazine, the Travel Time Awards are among the most recognised honours in the country’s travel sector. The gala event, held in Moscow and attended by industry experts, marked the third year of ceremonial presentations acknowledging the best of the best in luxury travel in 2023. Winning hotels, resorts, agents, and destinations were selected through a combined online vote by the magazine’s readers, an editorial panel, travel agencies, and Russian celebrities.
“As one of our most significant markets, Russia holds a special place for us. Receiving this prestigious award is truly an honour and testimony to the unforgettable romantic experience of our castaway island”, says Elisabeth Alleyne, General Manager of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. “We are deeply grateful for this recognition and are committed to continuing to provide Maldivian dream escapes for honeymooners and couples from around the world.”
Couples seeking a tranquil, unforgettable honeymoon or a romantic celebration will find OZEN LIFE MAADHOO to be the ideal private island retreat. Known for its award-winning villas and exceptional dine-around options, the resort is thoughtfully designed to cater to your every need and want. Guests can enjoy intimate experiences such as private beach dinners and picturesque beach weddings, all set against the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean’s vibrant blue hues or starlit sky.
An exclusive INDULGENCE™️ Plan, crafted to pamper you from arrival to departure. This all-encompassing holiday plan invites you to revel in the delights of island living without limits. From premium liquor to champagne, indulge in the finest libations as you soak in the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. Let go of all worries as everything you desire is seamlessly integrated into this comprehensive holiday plan.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO peace, relaxation and wellbeing are cornerstones of the guest experience, with island life offering a bespoke journey tailored to individual preferences. The luxury award-winning spa by ELE|NA, one of the Maldives leading wellness brands, embodies the philosophy of the ‘elements of nature’. Guests can choose from a diverse range of holistic treatments, therapies and classes all curated to harness the energies of these natural elements.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s recent accolade at the prestigious World Travel Awards, where it won the ‘Leading Villa Resort’ category, further independently confirms the islands reputation as a top luxury destination. This recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for those in search of romance and luxury.
Maldives among top choices for babymoon romance
Maldives has soared into the top 5 most popular babymoon destinations according to a new study by My 1st Years.
Babymoons, pre-baby getaways for expecting parents, have seen a surge in popularity in recent years. The UK alone has witnessed a staggering 128% increase in searches for “best babymoon destinations” in just the past three months.
To understand expectant parents’ travel dreams, My 1st Years analyzed Google search data for hundreds of destinations worldwide. The Maldives secured the coveted fourth place, surpassing Italy, Australia, and Portugal.
This tropical paradise offers the perfect escape for parents-to-be seeking relaxation and rejuvenation before welcoming their new arrival. Imagine soaking up the sun on pristine beaches, swimming in crystal-clear waters, or indulging in pampering spa treatments – pure bliss!
For expectant couples seeking a luxurious and unforgettable babymoon experience, the Maldives offers a truly idyllic setting.
Soulfully yours: Nova Maldives presents enchanting new wedding, honeymoon packages
Nova Maldives extends a warm invitation to all sun and sea-loving couples to embark on a captivating romantic journey amidst the soft-luxury resort’s breathtaking natural beauty. The adult-centric island haven is unveiling three, newly curated, romantic packages for this year, each inspired by a unique narrative and romantic blessing. Nestled against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Nova offers an idyllic setting for couples seeking to commemorate their wedding, honeymoon, or both in paradise.
Located on an all-natural island in the idyllic South Ari Atoll, the intimate island resort’s 76 beach and overwater villas are set against mesmerising vistas of glistening lagoons, a perfect retreat to leave the world behind and deepen connections to loved ones. With dazzling marine life in the resort’s house reef and surrounding ocean, and extraordinary year-round whale shark sightings, couples can escape to this paradise island to tie the knot and celebrate their union.
Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses
With the luminous, crystalline Indian Ocean and lush palm trees swaying in the wind as your backdrop, the “Sandy Toes” package includes a tastefully decorated beach setup, a bottle of champagne, a flower bouquet for the bride and traditional music, alongside a symbolic certificate, welcome drinks, and ceremonial cake, finished with a romantic in-room bath and bed decor. Everything is organised by a dedicated wedding coordinator. Fall back into the island’s gentle embrace after a day to remember!
Cement your love with Ocean Promises
At Nova, no imagination is too grand, and no wish is too small. An intimate escapade perfect for dreamers and adventurers, the “Ocean Promises” package provides a true all-in-one, complete with private boat transfers to a tropical setup for ceremony on the Nova Overwater Pavillion, with a coconut welcome drink and a two-tier celebration cake, Maldivian Bodu Beru music in a relaxed atmosphere, a symbolic certificate, flower bouquet and gifted couple sarongs, and 60 digital images capturing all the memories.
The Sun-Kissed Language of Love
For modern-day, star-crossed lovers, celebrate your love story with Nova’s interpretation of “A Sun Kissed Kind of Love,” blessed by the planets and the stars. With an elaborately adorned gazebo, aisle and sandbank set up, floral bouquet, bottle of champagne, coconut drinks and three-tier ceremonial cake for two, symbolic certificate and in-room bath and bed decoration, this package is combined with evening enhancements after the special symbolic ceremony, including a romantic couples massage at EsKape Spa, a five-course fine dining beachside dinner with lobster and wine, and 60 epic snapshots of smiles and tears to cherish every tender moment. Wake up to a refreshing in-villa floating breakfast or lagoon breakfast, a picture-perfect start to mark the start of forever together.
Reignite the Flames of Passion
Perfect for partners seeking an exquisite getaway to show that their connection is as strong as ever, Nova offers a three or seven-night exclusive honeymoon and anniversary stay, designed with couples looking to celebrate special occasions in mind. Couples celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary are welcomed with sparkling wine and a fruit basket upon arrival, bed decoration, a multi-course beachside dinner for two, and an hour-long couple’s massage that will transport you back to your wedding night many moons ago. What better place to keep the romantic fire alight?
Nova is a serene and soulful resort championing a community-led concept, designed to help you find genuine connections with nature and your people, promising to spark joy in all who set foot on this island like no other. A home away from home to help rekindle your spirit, offering unmatched wellness and diving experiences catering to couples.
Wedding and Honeymoon Packages at Nova range from £1,330-£2,265+. Bespoke requests for excursions, photography, styling, and banquets are available at an additional cost. Visit the website here for more information and bookings.
