Fitness
Get fit in paradise with celebrity trainer Shaun Staffordat Niyama Private Islands Maldives’ Fitness x Wellness Week
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is introducing its first-ever Fitness x Wellness Week from the 11th-18th November 2023. The retreat will be hosted by resident Ayurvedic doctor Kannan Nettath and two-time World Fitness Champion and celebrity trainer Shaun Stafford.
Niyama’s inaugural Fitness x Wellness Week offers the perfect balance of working hard and playing harder, along with training and recovery. Whether guests are a fitness fanatic or a first timer, the programme promises to push everyone to attain their personal best with confidence. all while having fun.
Niyama’s twin islands, Play and Chill are the ideal setting for such a retreat with its long stretches of beach to jog; perfect waters to swim, ski board, surf or sail; a flood-lit tennis court and PUMP, the gym with a view to inspire and all the equipment needed for a next-level workout.
Each day of the retreat begins with a group workout led by Shaun Stafford. Shaun is a two time World Fitness Champion, celebrity trainer, social media influencer and a pro fitness model. He founded City Athletic in London and regularly tours the world hosting exclusive fitness retreats.
During the retreat, guests will benefit from one-on-one consulting and one-on-one coaching with Shaun, who will draw up a personalised six-week training programme which incorporates weight, strength and circuit training based on one’s goals for them to continue with back at home. They will also consult with Ayurvedic doctor Kannan Nettath, who, based on the results of their epigenetic test, as well as their doshas, will advise simple lifestyle changes to adopt for optimal health and wellness.
Downtime includes a whole day of recovery with snorkelling, spa treatments and a movie under the stars. Throughout the retreat, guests can also enjoy unlimited use of the spa’s hydrotherapy circuits or a Vitamin Therapy with Beverly Hills Vitamin Therapy, mingling over cocktails on the beach, and 3 course menu dinner in a modern fine dining located half a kilometre from shore at Edge or deep in the jungle by firelight at Tribal.
The Fitness x Wellness Week health package excluding room is priced at USD $2,711net per person and is open to a maximum of 10 participants, with bookings required by 4 November 2023. There is also a programme for accompanying partners who wish to relax only priced at USD $483net per person.
For more information or reservations, visit www.niyama.com/en/offers/fitness-and-wellness-week-with-shaun-stafford or email reservations@niyama.com
Action
Break a sweat and stay fit on your holiday at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Your summer body doesn’t have to wait! Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives brings yet another transformative experience to the Maldives scene, with the launch of its fun & and exciting “Beach Boot Camp” under the resort’s beach club.
Designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers alike, the resort launched the program led by in-house fitness instructors giving the guests the opportunity to participate in a variety of dynamic and engaging workouts, including beach circuits, sled hammering, battle rope, tire flipping, and more. The program is tailored to accommodate individuals of all fitness levels, ensuring that everyone can achieve their personal fitness goals even with one session.
The Beach Boot Camp is a unique new addition to the resort’s endless list of activities be it Aerial Yoga, a Steam-off session in the Sauna, or an adrenaline-spiking Jet ski ride at the Marine Sports Center, aimed at enhancing guests’ overall well-being while indulging in the awe-inspiring beauty of the Maldivian archipelago. What better way to look good, feel good & and enjoy a guilt-free holiday in the luscious tropics?
“We are thrilled to introduce the launch of our Beach Boot Camp experience, bringing together the elements of luxury, fitness, and wellness in one remarkable setting,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “Our goal is to provide our guests with an unforgettable journey where they can achieve their fitness objectives while immersing themselves in the unparalleled beauty of our one-island-one resort destination. We believe that this new offering will redefine the way people perceive beachside retreats.”
The Beach Boot Camp will be available to all resort guests aged 16 and above, regardless of their personal fitness level or experience. Whether seeking a challenging workout regime or simply looking to stay active during their vacation, this new offering promises an exceptional experience for every participant.
Thoughtful indulgence can always lead to a healthier way of holidaying. Any guest at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives will be the master of their own schedule, unscripted and limitless as to how they choose to spend their pursuit of peace and wellness. Embark on a remarkably transformative journey that allows you to reconnect with nature, that helps you make moments in time and truly let go in the paradise island of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.
An over-five-times winner of luxury wellness awards resort that lives by its promise to put the overall well-being of the guests to the forefront, you are in for a holiday that will feel a little less guilty leaving you feeling rejuvenated and more in-tune with your inner soul to practice a mindful escape in the Maldives.
Head over to https://bit.ly/44XDP2b to learn more about the resort’s wellness offerings, curated to ensure that your holiday is one to remember!
Featured
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives kickstarts Rock & Soul Month ultimate wellness, lifestyle experience
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the five-star beach resort in the Indian Ocean, is inviting its global explorers to experience the ultimate tropical wellness and lifestyle retreat with the launch of “Rock & Soul Month” – a full 31-day health and fitness festival that will help every guest feel fantastic!
Running until 7th April 2023, Rock & Soul Month features an action-packed schedule of activities for every wellness seeker, from gym bunnies who love high intensity workouts to those who desire more mindful moments. With sessions running from sunrise until sunset, including morning runs, beach yoga, martial arts, self-defence, dance fitness, aerial arts, aqua gym, strength sessions, nutrition and lifestyle classes, and even snorkelling, every guest can create a personalised programme to suit their unique needs.
Guests are encouraged to join at least two daily sessions to maximise their wellness journey, and little Roxtars also have a fun-filled calendar of health-focused activities to keep them entertained, from fun games such as hopscotch, hula hoop and juggling to dance classes, martial arts, kids’ yoga, aerial arts and more!
To give guests an extra boost, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has invited two leading professionals, Danny O’Sullivan and Kristie Walker, to uplift this wellness experience. Danny is an expert in mobility and strength training who can help athletes move more freely and reduce the risk of injury. Kristie meanwhile, is a nutritionist and lifestyle consultant who has spent 15 years helping people create healthy lives and eating habits.
These two pros will join Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ onsite health and fitness experts, including Amanda, a dance fitness instructor who brings a burst of energy to every class; Xenia, an aerial arts instructor who specialises in elegant gymnastics such as trapeze, rings, silks and more; Mooza, a yoga teacher who brings a blend of meditative and challenging exercises to each class; and Rafa, a black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor who leads empowering self-defence techniques.
Throughout Rock & Soul Month, guests can soothe their aching muscles and achieve complete pampering with the new “Aloha Package” at the Rock Spa®! This serene spa journey starts with a 30-minute body scrub, followed by a relaxing 60-minute massage, and ends with a refreshing 30-minute mini-facial. This immersive package can now be enjoyed for just USD 185++ per person or USD 345++ per couple. Rates start from USD 525 per room per night.
“We are delighted to invite guests from around the world to our Rock & Soul Month, as we elevate health and fitness to new levels of luxury. What could be more invigorating than feeling fit and healthy in a spectacular setting, overlooking the Indian Ocean? Whatever your wellness goals, our experts will help you to enhance your physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to push your boundaries and discover a new way to stay in shape,” said Tolga Unan, Managing Director, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.
The start of Rock & Soul Month comes hot on the heels of Carnaval Week, which brought Latin America’s iconic carnival celebrations to Hard Rock Hotel Maldives from 24th February to 4th March 2023, including a colorful Carnaval Parade, Masquerade Party, an array of Latin-themed activities, Brazilian dining and more.
Nestled within CROSSROADS Maldives, the Indian Ocean’s first integrated multi-island leisure destination, and only a 15-minute speedboat ride from the airport, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives blends local culture and tropical architecture with contemporary design and authentic music memorabilia. The 178 extravagant rooms, suites and villas – including overwater pool villas – are complemented by signature facilities such as the Body Rock® fitness centre, Rock Spa®, Rock Shop®, and diverse dining and entertainment venues such as The Elephant and The Butterfly, a vibrant Latin American beachfront restaurant inspired by the stories of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, and Hard Rock Cafe®, the iconic all-American brand.
To learn more about Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives
Featured
Wellness practitioner Domingos Folgado set for third residency at Vakkaru Maldives
With well-being a priority in their guest offerings, Vakkaru Maldives has invited leading wellness consultant Domingos Folgado for his third residency at the private island sanctuary from 18 December 2022 to 14 January 2023.
In addition to spa visits and snorkelling excursions, guests enhance their holiday experience with innovative therapies and personal training exclusively created by the award-winning wellness practitioner, therapist, acupuncture expert and qualified personal trainer from Portugal.
During his time at Vakkaru, Domingos will primarily be based at the resort’s luxurious overwater Merana Spa. He will lead multi-day personalised holistic programmes that combine his specialities and meet guests for individual consultations. In addition, he will also hold a complimentary Early Bird Stretch class every Monday and Friday.
Now based in Budapest, Domingos is qualified in several wellness modalities, including Naturopathy, Therapeutic Massage, Personal Training, Pilates, Clinical and Cosmetic Acupuncture and KORE. He uses his varied skillset to combine personal training with holistic therapy and provide an innovative singular integrated solution customised to guests’ needs.
Many of the unique treatments Domingos will provide at Vakkaru are inspired by his lifelong interest in traditional medicines and massage techniques. A specialist in rebalancing the body, he will offer Chakra Hot Stone Aromatherapy treatments to balance emotions and calm the spirits. His Facial Rejuvenation with Acupuncture and Gua Sha treatment is based on the principles of traditional Chinese medicine and provides a natural alternative to Botox. The Fire Cupping Therapy tackles blood flow blockages to induce a deep sense of relaxation.
Recently named the World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort at the 2022 World Travel Awards, Vakkaru Maldives pairs luxurious accommodation with a multitude of unique facilities and personalised experiences for the ultimate island getaway.
For reservations and general information, visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.
Trending
