Action
Joel Parkinson opens Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy in style
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy kicked off in fine fashion at flawless four-foot Sultans this morning, with single-fin surfboards the order of the day at the world’s most luxurious surfing event. “Look at this, it’s incredible!” said Adriano de Souza as he saw the empty lineup for the first time. “Just to be in this contest is a blessing, but with waves like this too? Wow!”
At day’s end 2015 world champion De Souza finished runner-up in the single fin division to 2012 world champ Joel Parkinson, who as a previous Surfing Champions Trophy competitor looked comfortable both at Sultans, and with the format. The Surfing Champions Trophy sees competitors battle it out in single fin, twin fin and thruster divisions. Start times are staggered from oldest to youngest and in 2023 Joel Parkinson will surf 31-minute heats while Adriano de Souza will enter the water at the 28-minute mark, Mason Ho a minute later, Coco Ho and Hood Ahmed a minute after that, while Conner Coffin joins the field at the 25-minute mark.
“Today was firing!” said Parkinson. “It’s amazing to be back here. I feel like I’ve put a lot of time into my single fin surfing these past few years. Hopefully I can be as competitive in the next rounds but once the boards get a little more high-performance I think my surfing might get left behind.”
De Souza started the day with a win over Hawaiian surfer Coco Ho and local wildcard Hood “Hoobs” Ahmed, who unlocked plenty of opportunities on his backhand. While De Souza needed the first half of his first heat to adjust to his equipment, once things clicked he engaged contest animal mode, finding barrels and aggressively attacking the lip to comfortably advance with a 15.50 two wave total.
Ho quickly found her groove atop an XOCOCO single-fin, one of many offerings from the new surfboard brand she has founded with shaper Matt Parker. “It’s about time surfboards were designed for women,”
said Ho, “and that doesn’t just mean ‘shrink it and pink it’, that means making boards that actually work.” Ho’s words rang true, the tubes she weaved through the course of the rounds the ultimate proof of concept.
In the second heat of the day Parkinson came up against Ho’s brother, renowned Hawaiian freesurfer Mason Ho, and Californian style master Conner Coffin, who only recently announced his retirement from WSL competition. “I’m new to this,” laughed Coffin, “so I thought I’d better get over here and let Joel show me how it’s done!”
Parkinson did just that, blazing through the opening rounds with a pair of eight-point rides to take the win. The Surfing Champions Trophy came alive at the 15-minute mark of the affair with a four-foot set broadsiding the Sultans reef and rousing the early morning crowd in the channel. Parkinson, already sitting on an 8.5 opener, pulled into a long, deep tube, backed up by a series of trademark carves on the first wave of the exchange. Coffin let his rails sing on the second, before Ho wrangled the foamball on the third. As the judges went to work another three waves turned inside out and spat into an empty channel. With minutes to go Mason found another gem, navigating a long tube to kick out in the channel with the 7.3 he needed to relegate Coffin to third place safely secured.
In the first semi-final Ho and De Souza went back and forth exchanging exquisitely ridden barrels and vicious carves from start to finish. While Ho threaded the best wave of the heat to lock in an eight after bowing to the Gods while kicking out, Adriano’s mixture of turns and tubes saw him advance with a pair of sevens.
The second semi saw Parkinson put on a tube riding clinic. The opener, a barrel sandwiched between trademark swoops earned him a 6.5 before Ho had entered the lineup. Once she did, Ho sat and played the waiting game while Parkinson went to work under priority, a 7.5 for a smaller yet hollower inside drainer putting plenty of pressure on the Hawaiian. Ho’s opener was a long, deep tube that she just missed the finish of, leaving a huge score behind as she got a little high and cartwheeled away.
Parkinson’s technical takeoff skills then earned him an 8.1 for a deep drainer that he threaded from the moment he found his feet. On the wave behind, with Parkinson looking straight into it, Ho again flew threw a huge tube, before again getting clamped.
The last set of the encounter saw Parkinson take off deep on a boat wake-ribbed wave, come from behind the peak and thread the pit to perfection. This resulted in the best wave score of the day, a 9.27, and a front row seat as Ho threw peace signs in the tube on the wave behind, her never-in-doubt exit earning her a 7.1 and plaudits from her opponent, and the channel. “I saw that barrel from the boat!” said de Souza, “It was insane, so good.”
In the all-world champion final, Parkinson (2012) took on De Souza (2012), though the three-minute head start for the elder statesman from Queensland amounted to nothing when the ocean went flat for the duration. After a slow start Parko got the ball rolling with a wider wave that didn’t look like much off the bat, but ended up a 6.43 as it grew down the line and let Parkinson sink his JS single fin into a series of strong turns. De Souza replied with a big set that offered no wall after an impressive drop, and he quickly aborted the mission to regain priority.
Parkinson took up residency on the wider peak while de Souza stationed himself at the top off the lineup. The contrasting tactics were on full display on the next set, de Souza taking off deep and reaping little reward, while Parkinson threaded a deep tube to perfection for a 9.07 and a handsome lead. With Adriano needing two fresh scores tube-pig Parkinson went to work burying his snout in every barrel that dared rear its head, occasionally paying a visit to the open face for a turn or two. Adriano found a late consolation 8.43, for a series of wild hacks, but to the victor go the spoils and Parkinson took out the single fin division to light up day one with his Cheshire Cat grin.
“A win is the best way to kick off the working vacation, isn’t it?” laughed Parkinson. “I’m really looking forward to enjoying the afternoon, and doing it all over again tomorrow. You beauty!”
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy runs from August 21-28. The forecast looks good for the rest of the week so stay tuned for more updates when competition resumes with the twin fin division.
Single Fin Division Results:
- Joel Parkinson (AUS)
- Adriano de Souza (BRA)
- Coco Ho (HAW) equal with Mason Ho (HAW)
- Conner Coffin (USA) equal with Hood Ahmed (MDV)
2023 FS Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy Leaderboard:
- Joel Parkinson (AUS) 1000pts
- Adriano de Souza (BRA) 900pts
- Coco Ho (HAW) 800pts
- Mason Ho (HAW) 800pts
- Hood Ahmed (MDV) 700pts
- Conner Coffin (USA) 700pts
Action
Giant oceanic manta ray cut free from nets in Maldives
A video taken by Swiss holiday-makers at a dive site near Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives reveals a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence when they witnessed a Giant Oceanic Manta-Ray being cut free from ghost nets by their dive instructor and the resort’s General Manager who was taking a leisure dive with the guests.
Estimated to be 4m in size the Giant Oceanic Manta-Ray approached the divers as they were about to take their safety stop at 15 metres following a deep dive, as if asking for help.
A keen and frequent diver, Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said the experience brought him to tears when they eventually resurfaced after the experience, “It is quite possibly the most extraordinary diving experience I will ever have.”
Mark who is a Rescue Diver and has completed more than 300 dives, explained the phenomenal interaction, “…one of the most majestic creatures came to us for help. Towards the end of our dive we were approached by an Oceanic Manta approximately 4 metres in size. As it got closer I knew something was wrong and we could see the net trailing and wrapped around its head.” he explains.
“It came quite close and was obviously looking for help. It slowed to the point where I could swim up and grab the net from behind hoping that it would pull free, but that wasn’t to be the case.”
Mark explains that despite its enormous power and the feeling of him pulling on the net, the gigantic ray decided to turn and stay with the group of divers rather than pulling him down to the depths which would have been quite risky.
“Our dive instructor, Tomoyo, who is barely five feet tall seized an opportunity to get up close and cut it free. What an incredibly brave thing to do. Tomoyo got the rescue done as the rest of us stayed our distance and managed to capture it on video,” he says.
Three guests who were on the dive witnessed this incredible experience which will undoubtedly be a story that is recounted around dinner tables for years to come.
“Scuba Diving is always an adventure into an environment that we will never control or dominate,” says Mark.
“What we saw in this experience is that careless human acts like discarding or leaving nets adrift, can definitely harm marine life and this beautiful and fragile environment.”
Mark thanked the guests Xenia S and Reto Z for the incredible raw video which documents the rescue. “People just wouldn’t believe it, if they didn’t see it.” says Mark.
According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the net that trapped the Giant Manta-Ray near Kandooma Fushi is known as a Ghost net. Simply, it’s a fishing net that has been lost or abandoned in the ocean that poses a real threat to marine life. According to the WWF, just because a net is no longer used by fishers doesn’t mean it stops working. These nets continue to trap everything in their path, presenting a major problem for the health of our oceans and marine life. Nets keep animals from moving freely, cause injury and prevent surfacing. The ghost nets are also known to harm coral reefs, breaking precious corals and blocking sunlight.
“Fortunately for us at Kandooma, it’s the exception rather than the rule to see discarded nets, we are very lucky to have such beautiful clean waters, but I think what we have experienced is a timely reminder that it is our responsibility to people and planet, to care for these fragile environments,” adds Mark.
Ghost nets like the one cut away from the Giant Manta-Ray near Kandooma Fushi are a major contributor to the ocean plastics crisis. According to a 2018 study in Scientific Reports, ghost nets make up at least 46% of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Abandoned fishing line and nets never go away.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma is on the doorstep to some of the Maldives Top Ten Dive Sites and the wellbeing of the ocean and all the creatures within it, is important to guests and hotel staff alike. The resort aligns its efforts with IHG’s purpose True Hospitality for Good, through their sustainability programme ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ which is the hotel group’s response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and its complete activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate tranquillity and escape for body and mind.
Action
Fairmont Maldives partners with Global Green Journeys
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, a private island resort in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of luxury and sustainability. With its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and responsibility, the resort has scaled up its sustainability efforts with a new partnership with Global Green Journeys.
Global Green Journeys is a project that’s raising awareness about effective global solutions while promoting scalable and sustainable approaches for widespread adoption. The team’s objective is to emphasise multiple catalytic projects and activities working towards social, environmental and economic sustainability. This exciting collaboration perfectly aligns with Fairmont Maldives’ core values and vision, adding to its existing innovative initiatives, enabling the resort to build, promote, and implement more impactful sustainability programming for a greener future.
As part of the partnership, the pilot project focuses on the plastic pollution epidemic and the technology developed by Precious Plastic to deal with plastic recycling and create wider socio-economic benefits for the local communities. The project will provide unique insight into the property’s on-site Sustainability Lab, the Maldives’ first resort-based recycling facility, and ultimately contribute to a global conversation on the importance of sustainability. As part of the pilot project, two celebrities visited the island resort to design bespoke products from recycled plastic and participate in various eco-inspired activities; including a visit to a local school, that helps divert plastic waste to the Lab and forms part of the resort’s CSR School Education program, to help inspire the next generation to lead a more sustainable life.
Fairmont Maldives is the first Fairmont property in the world to achieve the coveted Green Globe certificate for its dedication to sustainable operations and development. The idyllic island hideaway’s crowing jewel, the resort boasts the Maldives’ longest infinity pool which leads guests to the Coralarium — a captivating underwater art installation by acclaimed eco-artist Jason deCaires Taylor and the country’s first coral regeneration project in the form of a gallery. The resort’s 120 luxurious villas, whether on the white sandy beach, amidst the lush island jungle, or perched over the glistening waters of the Indian Ocean, offer a harmonious blend of chic, understated, Maldivian rustic charm.
Action
Banyan Tree Marine Lab: Home of conservation in Maldives for 19 years
The inauguration of the Banyan Tree Marine Lab in 2004 marked a significant milestone as the first resort-based establishment in the Maldives dedicated to safeguard the natural environment and marine ecosystem.
Operating under the guiding philosophy of conservation, restoration, education, and research while catering to both Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru, formerly known as Angsana Ihuru, the pioneering Marine Lab has been instrumental in supporting essential fieldwork carried out by visiting experts.
Over time, the Marine Lab has expanded its role to become a leading advocate for sustainability initiatives conducted by both resorts, such as spreading awareness about marine conservation in local schools and nearby communities.
Marine Talk
The primary objective of the Marine Lab is to enlighten guests about the indigenous marine ecosystems. Through a weekly schedule of Marine Talk, lasting for 20-30 minutes, guests are educated on topics such as coral reefs, the current challenges they confront and proactive measures to safeguard them.
Citizen Science
Twice weekly, snorkelling sessions with the resident marine biologists are conducted to document various species and monitor local populations residing in the house reefs.
Within this process, the team meticulously record three distinct categories of marine life: megafauna, groupers, and butterflyfish. These encompass an array of captivating creatures, including reef sharks, nurse sharks, eagle rays, turtles, trevallys, peacock groupers, crown of thorns starfish, and racoon butterflyfish.
The presence and abundance of megafauna populations play a pivotal role as indicators of the overall marine ecosystem’s health. They offer insights into prey availability, water quality, and the overall ecological integrity of the area.
Groupers, unfortunately, have faced considerable decline in population due to overfishing, primarily driven by their high value in fish markets. Nonetheless, they serve a vital ecological function by controlling the populations of herbivorous fishes, thus preventing overgrazing of corals, and promoting reef recovery.
Butterflyfish, known as ‘bioindicators,’ have a symbiotic relationship with coral reefs. By closely monitoring their populations, the team gain valuable understanding of the impact of coral bleaching, pollution, and habitat degradation on the health and vitality of the reefs.
Reef Cleanup
Ensuring the cleanliness of the reef is crucial to enhance the survival prospects of corals and protect the overall reef ecosystem.
Two predators are actively removed – the crown of thorns starfish (COTS) and the pincushion starfish (PINS), both notorious for consuming coral polyps, resulting in significant coral loss throughout the reef.
These species are referred to as ‘corallivores’ due to their primary diet consisting of corals. The crown of thorns starfish can devour up to 75 square feet of corals annually, far surpassing the rate at which we can grow and replant corals.
Coral Nursery
At the Marine Lab, one of the major initiatives revolves around coral restoration, aiming to breathe new life into the reefs.
The coral rope nurseries offer a promising solution for giving a second chance to coral fragments that break off from the main structures. These fragments, also known as coral recruits, are carefully collected, and affixed to rope nurseries, which typically span 10 metres in length and 2 metres in width.
Experienced divers staying at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru are invited to join the resident marine biologists in this meaningful endeavour.
Electric Reef
To enhance the preservation and restoration of local biodiversity and coral reefs, three electric reefs have been implemented and strategically positioned across both islands. This innovative approach fuses technology with ecology, yielding more efficient conservation outcomes.
An electric reef comprises a sizeable metal framework linked to a low voltage power source, generating a localised electronic field that facilitates increased calcium deposition on the metal surface.
The Banyan Tree Foundation pioneered the integration of this technology into the Maldives’ reefs with the construction of the Barnacle in 1996, way before the Marine Lab was built.
Subsequently, the Necklace and the Lotus were put together in 1998 and 2001, respectively, further extending the network of electric reefs to amplify our conservation efforts.
Over the past 19 years, the Banyan Tree Marine Lab has been a beacon of conservation and sustainability in the Maldives,” said Nicholas Hardman, Regional Marine Lab Manager. “We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in coral planting, protecting house reefs, and promoting eco-friendly practices. Our commitment to fostering environmental awareness through educational activities remains steadfast as we continue to inspire positive change in our guests and the wider community.”
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is a luxury barefoot tropical paradise at the heart of North Male’ Atoll, 25-minute away from Velana International Airport via speedboat. With 48 pool villas dotting around the island, privacy and relaxation can easily be attained. Stay at least 3 nights and save up to 20% off the best available rate, which includes daily breakfast and dinner, plus complimentary speedboat transfers and sunset cruise. Find out more about this offer via Stay More Pay Less | Banyan Tree.
Situated approximately two-minute away via speedboat from Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru lies Dhawa Ihuru, a distinct island retreat of its own with 45 villas, and dubbed as “one of the best house reefs” and “diver’s paradise” in the Maldives. Discover Ihuru Island and gained flexibility with its villa and breakfast offer via Dhawa Ihuru Maldives | Dhawa Hotels.
Be in the know. Explore more about living a “sustainability culture” or download the Marine Lab Information and Activity Guide.
