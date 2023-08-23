Uncategorized
21 ambitious Maldivians set sail for new adventures with Four Seasons Explorer to Palau
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives takes an international approach to employee career development
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives held a special ceremony on August 22 to mark the send-off of 21 adventurous Maldivians who were preparing to advance their hospitality careers in Palau. Heralding a new chapter for the floating luxury ‘resort’, Four Seasons Explorer set sail for the western Pacific island nation at the end of the month, with these young Maldivians joining the crew as part of ongoing employee initiatives by Four Seasons Resorts Maldives.
The ceremony was attended by guest of honour, His Excellency Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Maldives. He shared inspiring words with the attendees, saying, “Embrace the opportunities that lie beyond the horizon, for it is through venturing into the unknown that we truly discover our potential. As you embark on this journey to advance your hospitality careers in Palau, remember that every experience is a stepping stone towards greatness.”
Gathered from across various departments at both resorts of Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru including F&B, Dive, Recreation and Transport, each of the 21 hospitality heroes has shown not only ambition and talent but a warm willingness to add international experience to their career development.
“It’s important to us to celebrate the ambitions of our adventurous colleagues as they head into the magic of one of the world’s last remaining natural frontiers,” comments Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President & General Manager at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru. “We’re delighted to be able to give them the opportunity to enhance their careers in this way as they immerse themselves in heartfelt hospitality in a truly incredible environment.”
The hospitality initiative is part of a wider collaboration between the two island nations with the aim of broadening horizons for their young people. The Ministry of Tourism of Maldives was pleased to welcome Palauan apprentices to be trained in Four Seasons hospitality at Landaa Giraavaru, while Palau is looking forward to showing the Maldivian youngsters their customary island warmth as they learn new skills in stunning surrounds.
Hidden in a remote part of the Pacific, Palau is an untouched wilderness of over 340 emerald islands, half a million square kilometres (193,000 square miles) of protected marine territory, and a 4,000-year-old culture. 39-metre (128 foot) luxury catamaran, Four Seasons Explorer combines three decks, 10 staterooms, a PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, restaurant, bar, lounge, library and more with a dedicated team ready to create unforgettable experiences.
Ken’s job is just Beach… now yours could be too!
Luxury resort group, Coco Collection, is hiring for the role of Beach.
The successful applicant will spend 10 nights on the picturesque shores of the island of Coco Bodu Hithi, with minimal responsibilities and a whole host of employment benefits available to them.
From Barbie’s Malibu Beach to Beach in the Maldives. Coco Collection – the luxury resort group– has announced they are hiring for the role of Beach, to give one lucky fan who has had Kenough of the Real World the chance to spend 10 nights living Ken’s job of the last 60 years. The first role of its kind outside Barbie Land is now available to apply for via www.cococollection.com/en/coco/hes_just_ken
The successful candidate will be flown out to the breathtaking Coco Bodu Hithi resort, where they will take up the role of Beach for 10 days out from reality, while the Real World Kentinues on without them. Located in North Malé Atoll, Coco Bodu Hithi offers picture perfect white sandy beaches, not to be Kenfused with your average coastline. With the island boasting beautiful shorelines the entire way around, the winner can quite literally Beach on whatever side of the beach they want to Beach on.
Like all job applications, prospective candidates must meet the below criteria:
- Ability to stand proudly in the sand
- Spend endless hours staring out over the Indian Ocean
- Keep track of the morning waves
- Empty their head of all thoughts
- Have their rollerblades with them at all times (though good luck using them on the sandy beaches of the island…)
- Be comfortable performing a moody solo musical number and/or group dance sequence
- Proficient at guitar
- Know the words to “Push” by Matchbox Twenty by heart
- Have at least two pairs of sunglasses at all times
- Hold and lean on a surfboard
- Have 60 years experience as Beach (preferred but not essential)
The role excludes:
- Any Real World stress or actual work
- Lifeguard responsibilities
- Surfing dangerous waves
- Any of the sort of spirituality that comes with surfing
- Horses… or the patriarchy
- Medical training
- Beach-offs (strictly due to health & safety reasons)
Job benefits:
- Your own Dream Beach House – or shall we say Mojo Dojo Casa House – located conveniently on a beach
- Guaranteed tan (perfect hair at Beach’s discretion)
- No official uniform but access to a wardrobe of stylish accessories
- No actual responsibilities
- Perfect weather, all the time
- Unlimited time to socialise
- 10 nights stay at Coco Bodu Hithi for Beach plus a partner or Allan of their choosing
- Return economy flights from UK to Malé & resort transfers
- Full board meal plan at a select resort restaurant
- One massage each at the Coco Spa (as Beach is tiring work)
Coco Collection’s Director of Marketing, Shafa Shabeer says “Beach is one of the most important jobs in the Maldives and at Coco Bodu Hithi, we have a lot of Beach. We look forward to seeing the Kenergy that entrants bring to their applications, and can’t wait to welcome the successful Beach candidate to Coco Bodu Hithi!” Applicants do not need to have previous experience, but they must be a registered UK resident over the age of 18 years, and have serious Kenergy, whether they are a Barbie, Ken or Allan. Prospective Beach goers will need to submit 150 words explaining why they are Kenough for the role. Applications are open now on www.cococollection.com/en/coco/hes_just_ken and will close at 4pm (MVT) on 31st August 2023. Coco Collection will select the winner by 30th September 2023.
Maldives China Tourism Association announces first roadshow in China to boost tourism
The Maldives China Tourism Association (MVCTA), a non-governmental and non-profit organization dedicated to promoting tourism in the Maldives to the Chinese market, has announced its upcoming roadshow in China. Founded in 2023 and registered in the Maldives, the MVCTA aims to provide information about the Maldives as a destination to the Chinese public and strengthen ties between the travel industries of China and the Maldives.
The MVCTA’s efforts include participating in regional travel exhibitions and roadshows, advertising and promotions, organizing familiarization trips for the travel trade and media, and maintaining contacts with government tourism bodies, travel agencies, and associations in China. By working together with various stakeholders, the association strives to advance the Maldives’ travel and tourism industry and enhance the country’s tourism image in the Chinese market.
To further their promotional activities, the MVCTA is pleased to announce its first roadshow in China, scheduled to take place in September 2023. The roadshow will span four cities, namely Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Beijing, from the 15th to the 21st of September. This significant event aims to showcase the unique attractions and experiences the Maldives has to offer to Chinese travelers.
The MVCTA’s roadshow in China presents an excellent opportunity for Chinese travelers to discover the allure of this tropical paradise. As the association embarks on its inaugural roadshow, it anticipates a successful event that will contribute to the growth and development of tourism between China and the Maldives.
Following the resumption of outbound travel from China in January 2023, the Maldives has seen a significant resurgence in Chinese tourist arrivals. Prior to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, China held the top position as the leading inbound market for the Maldives. Although currently ranked as the sixth largest source market, Chinese arrivals have already accounted for 5.8% of the total tourist influx to the Maldives, with an impressive 48,668 Chinese tourists visiting by June 6th, 2023. These figures are expected to surge further in the coming years, as China’s appetite for international travel continues to grow, cementing its crucial role in the Maldives’ thriving tourism industry.
For further information, email to pr@mvcta.com
Sheraton Maldives marks planting its 400th coral frame with K. Huraa School
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa recently celebrated Earth Day with a coral propagation program in partnership with K. Huraa School students. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and marine conservation in the Maldives, as well as to empower the younger generation to make a positive impact on the environment.
The event began with an opening speech by the resort’s General Manager, Mohamed El Aghoury, who emphasized the critical role of sustainability in the future of the Maldives and the importance of engaging youth in environmental programs. The students then participated in an educational session led by the resort’s in-house marine biologist, where they learned about the significance of preserving marine life and the various ways in which they could contribute to conservation efforts.
After the awareness session, the students had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on coral planting activity. Under the guidance of experts from Reefscapers Maldives, the students planted coral fragments on metal frames covered in sand, providing a medium for the coral to grow and thrive. This event marked the planting of the 400th coral frame since the initiative was established in 2020, resulting in over 27,000 fragments being planted and growing beautifully around the resort’s underwater environment.
Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, expressed his delight in providing a platform to educate and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards, stating that preserving the natural environment is a core value of the resort’s sustainability efforts. Additionally, he mentioned the resort’s commitment to other significant sustainability projects such as waste management, reducing single-use plastic, and eco-friendly energy sources. He encouraged the students to develop small habits to conserve energy and contribute to a greener planet.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa introduced the “Adopt a Coral” program as part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy. This program aims to create opportunities for guests to make a positive impact on the environment and local communities during their stay. Guests can participate in coral fragment plantation activities led by experts, which helps to promote reef habitats and generate new coral.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is a five-star resort situated on the private island of Furanafushi in the Republic of Maldives, a 15-minute speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport. The resort offers 176 guest rooms, 7 unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and 3 outdoor tropical fresh water pools. It is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travelers alike.
