Lifestyle
Ultimate guide to eco-friendly travel in Maldives
Dreaming of an idyllic vacation that leaves behind not only beautiful memories, but also positive impacts? Then, look no further than the breathtaking OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort, an eco-friendly, paradise awaits your exploration.
With a commitment to sustainability, a revolutionary conservation initiative and the Sangeli Muraka Project, this resort offers travellers an unforgettable experience, all while preserving the pristine beauty of the Maldives.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort beckons travellers seeking luxury and adventure in equal measures. These travel tips serve as a beacon for conscious travellers, providing insights into sustainable practices that not only protect the environment, but also enhance their overall travel experience.
Reef-Friendly Sunscreen: A Must-Have Companion
As guests prepare to bask in the Maldivian sunshine, the importance of choosing reef-friendly sunscreen cannot be overstated. Traditional sunscreens containing harmful chemicals like Oxybenzone and Octinoxate can devastate coral reefs, leading to bleaching and long-term damage. OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort offers a solution with its exclusive collection of Rash Guards. Crafted from recycled plastic bottles gathered from ocean waste, these Rash Guards provide UPF50 sun protection while ensuring the health of the marine ecosystem.
Education for Preservation
Embracing the principles of ecotourism, OBLU SELECT Sangeli encourages travellers to educate themselves about the natural wonders of the Maldives before setting foot on its shores. Understanding the fragility of seashells as potential homes for hermit crabs and the vitality of coral reefs as living organisms fosters a deeper connection with the environment. OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort emphasises the mantra “Collect Anything But Memories,” encouraging guests to leave no trace and cherish the untouched beauty of the islands.
Sangeli Muraka Project: Crafting Change
In response to the alarming decline of coral reefs worldwide due to various environmental threats, OBLU SELECT Sangeli initiated the Sangeli Muraka Project in January 2019. This visionary project includes coral restoration, wildlife identification, community outreach, reef clean-ups and ghost net upcycling.
Adopt-a-Turtle and Embrace Sustainable Fashion
Through the Sangeli Muraka Project, guests can participate in impactful conservation efforts. Handmade crocheted sea turtle and manta ray soft toys, crafted by local artisans, serve as memorable souvenirs and symbolize support for reef preservation. Upon purchase of the toy, guests can choose the individual turtle to adopt and will receive a certificate of adoption as well as regular updates every time the turtle is resighted.
Furthermore, the resort’s collaboration with OceanЯ brings forth a line of eco-apparel made from 100% recycled polyester, equivalent to removing 1kg of plastic from the ocean. Additionally, colourful bracelets and sea turtle keychains, repurposed from discarded ghost nets, showcase the resort’s dedication to marine conservation.
Sustainability at OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort
Committed to sustainability, OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort proudly boasts its Green Globe certification. With a strong focus on responsible island ecosystem management, the resort leads by example in sustainable drinking water solutions and support for local communities. Each stay at the resort contributes to the preservation of the Maldives’ natural wonders.
Coral Conservation: A Triumph Over Adversity
Under the expert care of in-house Marine Biologists, the coral nursery at the resort’s main lagoon has flourished. Over 150 metal frames housing more than 7,000 fragments have been meticulously placed, nurturing the growth of a lush coral cover. Visitors can now witness the resurgence of marine life, including parrotfish, snappers, eagle rays, sharks and various other fish species and invertebrates.
Green Operations for a Greener Stay
OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort’s commitment to sustainable operations encompasses biodegradable cleaning agents, saltwater desalination for potable water and efficient waste management practices. The resort’s twin-chamber incinerators and state-of-the-art compactors significantly reduce environmental impact. Furthermore, treated wastewater finds new life in irrigation and gardening, ensuring responsible water consumption.
For more information about OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort’s eco-friendly travel tips and commitment to sustainability, please visit https://www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-select-sangeli/sustainability
Culture
Celebrate Diwali at COMO Cocoa Island
Celebrate the magic of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights at COMO Cocoa Island from November 9th to 12th. Join the resort for a celebration steeped in culture and joy, as the resort illuminates the island with the spirit of togetherness.
Over the four days, indulge in a culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours with a specially curated menus by Executive Chef Kadek and his team. Starting on November 9th, savour the rich and satisfying Thali Set Dinner, offering a diverse array of dishes. A traditional Indian-style tea time will be served at Faru Bar, featuring Masala Chai paired with an Indian-style sweet tea set from November 10th to 12th. On November 11th, enjoy a sumptuous Three-Course Indian Set Lunch, complemented by the delightful treat of mango lassi. The grand finale on November 12th features a Special Diwali Set Menu, immersing you in India’s culinary heritage.
In addition, a special programme of Diwali activities have also been designed for families with little ones, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.
Nestled in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate island retreat featuring 33 overwater villas set against the backdrop of a stunning turquoise lagoon. The island boasts an exceptional house reef teeming with rich marine life, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort houses an award-winning COMO Shambhala for those seeking for relaxation, which combines the ancient healing and contemporary science
Stay at COMO Cocoa Island this Diwali and enjoy an exclusive room rate with complimentary full-board and return shared speedboat transfer for two adults. Additionally, guests can participate in an activity of their choice during their stay, which includes turtle snorkelling, a sunset cruise, or sunset fishing. Complimentary room upgrades are also available upon arrival, subject to availability.
Book direct with the resort and receive a US$150 resort credit to indulge in more unforgettable experiences during your stay.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
Lifestyle
Oaga Art Resort’s Suvāsthi Gallery presents ‘Silence & Noise’ art exhibition by Mohamed Ikram
Amidst the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, Suvāsthi Gallery is set to take travellers and art enthusiasts on an intimate journey with the world of “Silence & Noise” – an art exhibition by local artist, Mohamed Ikram (a.k.a. Araakaa). The exhibition will take place at Oaga Art Resort throughout the final week of October 2023.
Ikram uses the medium of sketching and drawing intuitively to reflect on his own personal nature in the midst of the Maldivian society as well as in a larger political context. The drawings being showcased were completed during the years 2020 – 2022. As per the artist, “These drawings are a documentation of a time of global and personal significance. I lived in Male’ and its suburbs most of my life, and my work is influenced by the city and its social environment”. The exhibition was first showcased at 350 Gallery, Male’ in June 2023.
In addition to hosting this exhibition, Suvāsthi will also be showcasing part of the collection of artwork displayed at the resort’s Veyoge Gallery Villas during the same week. Suvāsthi Gallery currently curates the largest collection of local art held at a resort in Maldives, comprising of 154 pieces by over 40 local artists. The gallery is set to organise such caravan exhibitions regularly at Oaga Art Resort, opening the chance for travellers to directly interact with the local art community in a one of a kind experience.
Suvāsthi Gallery by Oaga Art Resort is an artistic space platforming passionate talent from the Maldives to travellers from around the globe. Conceptualised under the resort’s “Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah” initiative, Suvāsthi Gallery invites travellers to explore curated collections and retail spaces that represent a timeless taste of the spirit of Maldives.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Culture
Experience radiant Diwali celebration at Amari Raaya Maldives
Amari Raaya Maldives is set to light up this year’s Diwali festivities with a remarkable program designed to captivate guests of all ages. From exclusive cuisines to myriad of Diwali-themed activities, the celebrations at Amari Raaya Maldives are set to be truly memorable.
During the Diwali promotional period, guests can relish daily Indian cuisine corner curated by the resort’s Executive Chef , Yogender Pal (Chef Yogi) at Amaya Food Gallery. This culinary experience spotlights an array of vegetarian delights and live cooking stations. With his remarkable background in speciality restaurants and innovative dining concepts, Chef Yogi’s culinary expertise has gained global recognition. Accompanied by a team of skilled chefs, Amari Raaya Maldives offers exceptional buffet options dedicated to showcasing the finest of Indian cuisine.
Wellness enthusiasts can partake in daily sunset yoga sessions deigned to enhance the sense of well-being, set against the backdrop of the tranquil beach and expansive ocean. Whether a seasoned practitioner or new to yoga, its an ideal way to rejuvenate while savouring the mesmerising Maldivian sunset.
On November 12th, Amari Raaya Maldives, offers a vibrant array of Diwali celebrations to guests. To start off the festivities, a Rangoli Art competition will be held at Artist Zone offering a chance to create intricate and colourful designs that embody the spirit of Diwali.
As a special transformation of the resorts renowned “Amari Ritual, the resort has crafted a heart-warming and lively Diya lighting ceremony. This unique twist of the ritual combines the warmth of traditional custom with a touch of modern elegance. Guests will gather to bask in the glow of the Diyas (traditional oil lamps) perfectly complemented with cocktails and delectable canapés, creating a warm and lively atmosphere at the resort’s Village Hub.
Enjoy a mouth-watering Indian Gala dinner at Amaya Food Gallery, offering a delightful fusion of Indian flavours and aromas that pay homage to cuisine’s rich diversity. To conclude this remarkable evening, guests will be invited to Ampers&nd, where live entertainment will enhance the joyous spirit of the occasion.
Celebrate, connect and embrace the joyful celebration in the company of fellow guests and the resort’s dedicated team members at Amari Raaya Maldives with an incredible discount up to 40% on villas, along with additional perks.
For more details, please visit www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offers or contact the resort directly at reservations.raaya@amari.com
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Virgin Atlantic inaugurates direct flights from London Heathrow to the Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Jawakara Islands Maldives opens: 2 islands, 1 resort, multigenerational experiences
-
Offers6 days ago
Dive into luxury: Ifuru Island Maldives offers complimentary weddings, scuba, and skydives for seven-night stays
-
Awards1 week ago
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates 4 prestigious titles at World Travel Awards
-
Awards4 days ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort earns top accolades at World Travel Awards 2023
-
News6 days ago
Castaway in bohemian-inspired paradise: Festive celebration at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
-
Awards1 week ago
Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village wins prestigious Travel Awards
-
News1 week ago
Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments: Ancient healing, modern tranquillity