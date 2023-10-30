Culture
Celebrate Diwali at COMO Cocoa Island
Celebrate the magic of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights at COMO Cocoa Island from November 9th to 12th. Join the resort for a celebration steeped in culture and joy, as the resort illuminates the island with the spirit of togetherness.
Over the four days, indulge in a culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours with a specially curated menus by Executive Chef Kadek and his team. Starting on November 9th, savour the rich and satisfying Thali Set Dinner, offering a diverse array of dishes. A traditional Indian-style tea time will be served at Faru Bar, featuring Masala Chai paired with an Indian-style sweet tea set from November 10th to 12th. On November 11th, enjoy a sumptuous Three-Course Indian Set Lunch, complemented by the delightful treat of mango lassi. The grand finale on November 12th features a Special Diwali Set Menu, immersing you in India’s culinary heritage.
In addition, a special programme of Diwali activities have also been designed for families with little ones, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.
Nestled in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate island retreat featuring 33 overwater villas set against the backdrop of a stunning turquoise lagoon. The island boasts an exceptional house reef teeming with rich marine life, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort houses an award-winning COMO Shambhala for those seeking for relaxation, which combines the ancient healing and contemporary science
Stay at COMO Cocoa Island this Diwali and enjoy an exclusive room rate with complimentary full-board and return shared speedboat transfer for two adults. Additionally, guests can participate in an activity of their choice during their stay, which includes turtle snorkelling, a sunset cruise, or sunset fishing. Complimentary room upgrades are also available upon arrival, subject to availability.
Book direct with the resort and receive a US$150 resort credit to indulge in more unforgettable experiences during your stay.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
Experience radiant Diwali celebration at Amari Raaya Maldives
Amari Raaya Maldives is set to light up this year’s Diwali festivities with a remarkable program designed to captivate guests of all ages. From exclusive cuisines to myriad of Diwali-themed activities, the celebrations at Amari Raaya Maldives are set to be truly memorable.
During the Diwali promotional period, guests can relish daily Indian cuisine corner curated by the resort’s Executive Chef , Yogender Pal (Chef Yogi) at Amaya Food Gallery. This culinary experience spotlights an array of vegetarian delights and live cooking stations. With his remarkable background in speciality restaurants and innovative dining concepts, Chef Yogi’s culinary expertise has gained global recognition. Accompanied by a team of skilled chefs, Amari Raaya Maldives offers exceptional buffet options dedicated to showcasing the finest of Indian cuisine.
Wellness enthusiasts can partake in daily sunset yoga sessions deigned to enhance the sense of well-being, set against the backdrop of the tranquil beach and expansive ocean. Whether a seasoned practitioner or new to yoga, its an ideal way to rejuvenate while savouring the mesmerising Maldivian sunset.
On November 12th, Amari Raaya Maldives, offers a vibrant array of Diwali celebrations to guests. To start off the festivities, a Rangoli Art competition will be held at Artist Zone offering a chance to create intricate and colourful designs that embody the spirit of Diwali.
As a special transformation of the resorts renowned “Amari Ritual, the resort has crafted a heart-warming and lively Diya lighting ceremony. This unique twist of the ritual combines the warmth of traditional custom with a touch of modern elegance. Guests will gather to bask in the glow of the Diyas (traditional oil lamps) perfectly complemented with cocktails and delectable canapés, creating a warm and lively atmosphere at the resort’s Village Hub.
Enjoy a mouth-watering Indian Gala dinner at Amaya Food Gallery, offering a delightful fusion of Indian flavours and aromas that pay homage to cuisine’s rich diversity. To conclude this remarkable evening, guests will be invited to Ampers&nd, where live entertainment will enhance the joyous spirit of the occasion.
Celebrate, connect and embrace the joyful celebration in the company of fellow guests and the resort’s dedicated team members at Amari Raaya Maldives with an incredible discount up to 40% on villas, along with additional perks.
For more details, please visit www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offers or contact the resort directly at reservations.raaya@amari.com
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island launches Maldivian Cultural Village
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the launch of Nerulhu Auah, a cultural village dedicated to showcasing the Maldivian way of life. Located in the heart of Rangali Island, Nerulhu Auah offers an immersive experience for guests that honors the heritage and customs of the Maldivian people.
Nerulhu Auah features a variety of traditional Maldivian buildings in a local island. Guests can learn about Maldivian history and culture through interactive exhibits and demonstrations. They can also try their hand at traditional Maldivian crafts, such as weaving and wood carving.
The launch of Nerulhu Auah is part of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s commitment to providing its guests with an authentic Maldivian experience. The resort hopes that the village will help guests to learn more about the Maldivian culture and to appreciate the beauty of the Maldivian way of life.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is a five-star luxury resort located in the South Ari Atoll of the Maldives. The resort is known for its stunning overwater villas, its world-class restaurants and bars, and its unique experiences, such as Ithaa Undersea Restaurant and The Muraka, the world’s first underwater hotel villa.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is also committed to sustainability and environmental protection. The resort has a number of initiatives in place to reduce its environmental impact, including a solar power system, a rainwater harvesting system, and a marine conservation program.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is the perfect destination for travelers who are looking for a luxurious and sustainable vacation experience in the Maldives.
Nova Maldives announces launch of first vibrant local art market
The bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will host its first local art market on the 6th and 7th of October, 2023. To commemorate the Maldivian underwater world, talented local artists will bring a vibrant display of creativity and craftsmanship to the Nova guests.
Nestled in the heart of South Ari Atoll, the soulful island has always been committed to sustainable development within the local community. As Nova’s brand stands for being rooted, this unique event will be a platform for six Maldivian artists to showcase their work and promote their growth while taking guests into a captivating world of local artistry.
Nova guests will have the opportunity to explore an exquisite collection of handcrafted goods, ranging from intricate jewellery pieces and stunning hand-carved sculptures to captivating paintings of the vibrant underwater world of the Indian Ocean. Each item will tell a story of the marine life, reflecting the distinct style and passion of the artisans who lovingly create them.
During the event, workshops will be conducted where guests will engage with the artists, learn about their techniques, and gain insight into their creative processes. They will be able to create one-of-a-kind works inspired by the mesmerising underwater beauty.
Moreover, culture enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn the native language through Dhivehi language classes, feel the captivating beats of the traditional Maldivian music, BoduBeru and even master the local games of “Thin Hama” and “Ohvalu Gondi” through the weekly activities.
At Nova, guests can discover the authentic local lifestyle and tantalise their tastebuds with Maldivian themed culinary journeys.
Nova is dedicated to crafting unique experiences for its guests and immersing them in an artistic journey while embracing the island’s natural beauty.
For more information, please visit https://nova-maldives.com
