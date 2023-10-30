News
Discover a season of artisanal elegance at One&Only Reethi Rah
As the holiday season approaches, One&Only Reethi Rah, the private island resort in the Maldives, is gearing up for spectacular celebrations. From enchanting Christmas traditions to glittering New Year’s Eve galas, and even a taste of Orthodox festivities, the ultra-luxury resort promises a season of magic and delight for its guests.
The festive season kicks off with a pool-side Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony & Cocktail at Rah Bar overlooking the Indian Ocean. A magical evening awaits where guests of all ages can gather to witness the resort’s sparkling Christmas tree come to life, accompanied by delightful cocktails, canapés, and traditional carols. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a sumptuous and elegant feast at the lavish Buffet Dinner at Reethi Restaurant. Christmas Day itself is a treat with an exciting arrival at Reethi Pool & Beach where little ones and grown-ups alike can welcome Santa Claus to the island and enjoy the timeless tradition of gift-opening and enjoying sweet treats.
As the year comes to a close, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to partake in their iconic incredible New Year’s Eve events. Perched directly on the shores of Sunrise Beach, the evening begins with the New Year’s Cocktail Party as a delightful precursor to the main event, the grand Gala Dinner promising an unforgettable evening of award-winning entertainment from a 12-piece show band, an abundant epicurean feast paired with fine Champagnes and world-class wines, and a stunning display in the sky to ring in the coming of 2024.
For those following the Orthodox calendar, One&Only Reethi Rah has special celebrations planned with the Orthodox Christmas Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner at Sunrise Beach, followed by a joyous Brunch the next day, and Orthodox New Year’s Dinner to close off the magical season.
Beyond the holiday feasts and traditions, One&Only Reethi Rah offers a full programme catering to guests of all interests, with activities suited for kids and teens, wellness connoisseurs, fitness junkies, art enthusiasts, and more. Children can delight in exciting ocean cruises, island treasure hunts, sunny pool parties, and even meet and adopt a sea turtle with the resort’s charity partner the Olive Ridley Project. Over at the buzzing heart of the resort, Club One, those seeking more active pastimes are invited to compete in numerous tournaments and matches, including padel, football, badminton, and water volleyball, a twist to your classic beach volleyball games. Then, venture into the award-winning One&Only Spa where leading Visiting Practitioners and expert therapists will be featuring unique treatments and experiences ranging from podiatry workshops, martial arts like Qigong, singing bowl meditation, and peaceful yoga sessions against the backdrop of the cerulean ocean.
This festive season, One&Only Reethi Rah invites you to experience the artisanal magic of the Maldives, where each and every moment on the island is a celebration of joy and wonder.
For bookings and more information, please visit oneandonlyresorts.com/reethi-rah/festive or contact reethirah.festive@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Culture
Celebrate Diwali at COMO Cocoa Island
Celebrate the magic of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights at COMO Cocoa Island from November 9th to 12th. Join the resort for a celebration steeped in culture and joy, as the resort illuminates the island with the spirit of togetherness.
Over the four days, indulge in a culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours with a specially curated menus by Executive Chef Kadek and his team. Starting on November 9th, savour the rich and satisfying Thali Set Dinner, offering a diverse array of dishes. A traditional Indian-style tea time will be served at Faru Bar, featuring Masala Chai paired with an Indian-style sweet tea set from November 10th to 12th. On November 11th, enjoy a sumptuous Three-Course Indian Set Lunch, complemented by the delightful treat of mango lassi. The grand finale on November 12th features a Special Diwali Set Menu, immersing you in India’s culinary heritage.
In addition, a special programme of Diwali activities have also been designed for families with little ones, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.
Nestled in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate island retreat featuring 33 overwater villas set against the backdrop of a stunning turquoise lagoon. The island boasts an exceptional house reef teeming with rich marine life, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort houses an award-winning COMO Shambhala for those seeking for relaxation, which combines the ancient healing and contemporary science
Stay at COMO Cocoa Island this Diwali and enjoy an exclusive room rate with complimentary full-board and return shared speedboat transfer for two adults. Additionally, guests can participate in an activity of their choice during their stay, which includes turtle snorkelling, a sunset cruise, or sunset fishing. Complimentary room upgrades are also available upon arrival, subject to availability.
Book direct with the resort and receive a US$150 resort credit to indulge in more unforgettable experiences during your stay.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
News
Kuramathi Maldives unveils extravagant festive season for 2023-2024
Kuramathi Maldives has announced its meticulously curated festive season lineup, promising an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages. From December 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024, the island will be transformed into a haven of celebration and joy.
Immerse in Indulgence: Indulgence takes centre stage as Kuramathi invites guests to savour the island’s gastronomic delights. From wine tasting to festive high tea, cooking classes, and sumptuous feasts at our buffet restaurants, culinary enthusiasts are in for a treat.
Playful Competitions and Sporting Spirit: In the spirit of high energy, Kuramathi hosts fun games and a friendly football match, creating a lively atmosphere where guests and team members can engage in spirited yet friendly competitions.
Mixology Magic and Cocktails Galore: Calling all mixology connoisseurs! Take the plunge and showcase your skills in the cocktail-making competition. Stand a chance to have your creation featured on the drink menu, adding your signature touch to the array of beverages.
Cultural Heritage and Traditional Touch: Experience the heart and soul of the Maldivian heritage during the Cultural Night. A Christmas market featuring local artisans will transport you to the heart of Maldivian tradition, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru.
Crafting Festive Magic for Kids: Immerse your little ones in the wonder of the 2023 Christmas programme at Bageecha Kids Club. Festive events, creative crafts, joyful games, and heartwarming activities guarantee extraordinary moments that will become cherished family memories.
Farewell to 2023: As the sun sets on the horizon, join the resort team for a farewell cocktail at the sandbank, a symbolic toast to the year that has been. The night unfolds with an epic send-off, featuring live music from our resident band and DJ counting down to the arrival of 2024.
Building on the success of the previous year, Kuramathi Maldives promises an enchanting escape, combining festive traditions, culinary delights, and a myriad of activities. Guests can anticipate the same spirit of indulgence, warmth, and joy that has become synonymous with Kuramathi’s festive celebrations.
Local
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef contributes to sustainability with tree planting in F. Magoodhoo
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, in line with its commitment to sustainable and eco-conscious practices, organised a tree planting project in F. Magoodhoo on the 25th of October, 2023, planting a total of 155 trees. The initiative primarily focused on areas designated for the construction of an airport, with the core objective of enhancing the ecological balance and promoting environmental consciousness within the community.
Under the leadership of Resort Manager Thoha Yoosuf and Vilu Reef’s Family Club Chairman, Mohammed Hameed (Printey), along with 30 dedicated employees, the Sun Siyam team embarked on a significant journey to the pristine island of Maghodhoo, marking the continuous celebration of the Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Silver Jubilee.
Collaborating with the council and local communities, the various teams came together to plant a total of one hundred fifty-five (155) trees, a symbolic gesture of the unwavering commitment to both the environment and the well-being of the communities that the Sun Siyam Resorts teams wholeheartedly support. The project benefited greatly from the F. Magoodhoo Council’s valuable collaboration and aid in logistical coordination and permissions, which played a crucial role in the event’s success.
This tree planting project stands as a testament to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s dedication to a greener and more environmentally conscious future, fostering a stronger and more sustainable community. The resort has a track record of conducting activities that benefit the public, the environment, and society as a whole.
Nestled within the picturesque South Nilandhe Atoll, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has been a beacon of enchantment for travellers worldwide for over two decades. As the inaugural instalment of the Sun Siyam Resorts narrative, this breath-taking destination has set the stage for unforgettable journeys, and now, it proudly celebrates its Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of luxury, sustainability, and Maldivian allure.
This activity is part of the Sun Siyam Resorts group-wide sustainability programme, Sun Siyam Cares, dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences.
The Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. The programme also focuses on conservation efforts and works to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the group aims to minimise the environmental impact, carbon footprint, and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
With just a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, this resort offers the ultimate tropical hideaway. Its 103 charming villas are a canvas of tranquillity adorned with vibrant tropical accents. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, celebrating a special occasion, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef provides the backdrop for life’s most cherished moments. Indulge in a variety of world-class amenities that elevate your stay. The all-inclusive meal plan offers an array of dining options across three remarkable restaurants, accompanied by an exceptional selection of beverages. It’s the perfect recipe for a culinary adventure, where each meal becomes a cherished memory. For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s spa and wellness treatments offer a journey into rejuvenation, drawing from time-honoured techniques. Meanwhile, the Turtle Kids Club ensures that young explorers, aged 12 and below, are kept entertained, making family getaways truly enjoyable.
For more information on the celebrations please check the anniversary booklet. To book your stay, please visit our website or get in touch with us at book@sunsiyam.com.
