Discover a season of artisanal elegance at One&Only Reethi Rah

As the holiday season approaches, One&Only Reethi Rah, the private island resort in the Maldives, is gearing up for spectacular celebrations. From enchanting Christmas traditions to glittering New Year’s Eve galas, and even a taste of Orthodox festivities, the ultra-luxury resort promises a season of magic and delight for its guests.

The festive season kicks off with a pool-side Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony & Cocktail at Rah Bar overlooking the Indian Ocean. A magical evening awaits where guests of all ages can gather to witness the resort’s sparkling Christmas tree come to life, accompanied by delightful cocktails, canapés, and traditional carols. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a sumptuous and elegant feast at the lavish Buffet Dinner at Reethi Restaurant. Christmas Day itself is a treat with an exciting arrival at Reethi Pool & Beach where little ones and grown-ups alike can welcome Santa Claus to the island and enjoy the timeless tradition of gift-opening and enjoying sweet treats.

As the year comes to a close, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to partake in their iconic incredible New Year’s Eve events. Perched directly on the shores of Sunrise Beach, the evening begins with the New Year’s Cocktail Party as a delightful precursor to the main event, the grand Gala Dinner promising an unforgettable evening of award-winning entertainment from a 12-piece show band, an abundant epicurean feast paired with fine Champagnes and world-class wines, and a stunning display in the sky to ring in the coming of 2024.

For those following the Orthodox calendar, One&Only Reethi Rah has special celebrations planned with the Orthodox Christmas Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner at Sunrise Beach, followed by a joyous Brunch the next day, and Orthodox New Year’s Dinner to close off the magical season.

Beyond the holiday feasts and traditions, One&Only Reethi Rah offers a full programme catering to guests of all interests, with activities suited for kids and teens, wellness connoisseurs, fitness junkies, art enthusiasts, and more. Children can delight in exciting ocean cruises, island treasure hunts, sunny pool parties, and even meet and adopt a sea turtle with the resort’s charity partner the Olive Ridley Project. Over at the buzzing heart of the resort, Club One, those seeking more active pastimes are invited to compete in numerous tournaments and matches, including padel, football, badminton, and water volleyball, a twist to your classic beach volleyball games. Then, venture into the award-winning One&Only Spa where leading Visiting Practitioners and expert therapists will be featuring unique treatments and experiences ranging from podiatry workshops, martial arts like Qigong, singing bowl meditation, and peaceful yoga sessions against the backdrop of the cerulean ocean.

This festive season, One&Only Reethi Rah invites you to experience the artisanal magic of the Maldives, where each and every moment on the island is a celebration of joy and wonder.

For bookings and more information, please visit oneandonlyresorts.com/reethi-rah/festive or contact reethirah.festive@oneandonlyreethirah.com.