Discover enchanted elements, golden grandeur festive celebrations at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
This festive season, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is inviting guests to experience the natural splendour of the island with a dash of crafted glamour that culminates in a golden themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner as part of the resort’s Enchanted Elements and Golden Grandeur holiday programme. From couples and families to groups of friends, a festive world of wining, dining, fun and games awaits at the luxury island resort.
The festive flame is ignited on Wednesday, December 20 with the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting and Family Cocktail event at Manzaru Restaurant, where the resort’s younger guests are invited to help decorate the tree before the lights are turned on to mark the official beginning of the seasonal festivities. To get the seasonal spirit flowing, the evening includes live entertainment, pass-around canapes, and a choice of cocktails.
For those who enjoyed the cocktail party, there is an opportunity to unleash their inner mixologist at the Shake n’ Stir Cocktail Class set amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Nala Orchid Garden on December 21, while the younger guests get another chance to join in the seasonal fun on December 22 with the Festive Coconut Hunt and Painting activities at Thiththi Boli Kids Club.
The countdown to Christmas is ramped up on December 24 with the Christmas Eve Cocktail Party, featuring festive cocktails, canapes and live music on the beach before the action moves to Manzaru Restaurant for Enchanted Elements Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner.
Christmas Day gets underway with Santa at SEA, when the big man makes a surprise appearance at the windows of the resort’s underwater restaurant to bring some festive cheer with a tropical twist. After a Christmas Champagne Brunch by the poolside, it’s the moment that everyone has been waiting for when Santa makes his grand entrance as he steps onto the sun-kissed shores with a flourish of holiday magic.
As Santa’s footsteps in the sand gradually fade, it’s time to step up the countdown to New Year. A Full Moon Party at Sky Bar on December 27 is followed by a Manzaru Pool Party the next day and a Sunset Cocktail Soiree on Kihavah Beach on December 29.
Then, on New Year’s Eve, the party mood really starts to bubble, beginning with Beachside Cocktails and live music before guests are invited to experience the crafted glamour of a sumptuous Golden Grandeur Gala Dinner where exquisite cuisine is combined with captivating entertainment. As the clock approaches midnight, the New Year’s Eve party gets into full swing on Kihavah Beach, culminating in a breathtaking fireworks display against the mesmerising backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Guests then have the chance to start the New Year in the right way with an indulgent New Year’s Day Brunch in a relaxed and festive atmosphere.
Throughout the festive period, guests will also have the chance to participate in a variety of sporting games and activities, including the Kihavah Island Marathon on December 26, when the energetic embark on an extraordinary journey of endurance and breathtaking scenery along the island’s picturesque routes. Other sporty activities include a Tennis Tournament, Beach Volleyball and a Guests Vs. Staff Football Match.
Guests can also head out to the water with Ocean Whisperer Yacht charters or Luxury Spa Cruises and there is also a full menu of spa treatments and Festive Wellness Workshops for guests to enjoy on land.
In addition to a wide choice of fun and creative activities available every day for young guests at Thiththi Boli Kids Club, the Beach Family Fun activity creates unforgettable family moments on the beach. The numerous arts and crafts activities available during the festive period include the traditional Maldivian Lacquer Workshop.
To book a stay or for more information or to make a booking, please call +960 664 4111 or visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa gains guest adoration at the Conde Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2023
Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa has bagged seventh spot in the ‘Best Resort in the Indian Ocean’ category in the recently announced Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.
A staggering half a million readers voted in the 36th edition of the eagerly anticipated annual awards, that put a well-deserved spotlight on the best cities, countries, hotels, trains, airlines and more, around the world.
This recognition from the longest-running democratic awards in the travel industry is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa. It is a cherished addition to recent accolades – including a win under the ‘Luxury All-Inclusive’ category at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 – which solidifies the resort’s leadership position in providing exceptional, all-inclusive luxury experiences.
While it crafts special boutique experiences for travellers seeking romance and adventure in the Indian Ocean, Taj Coral Reef continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. An EarthCheck Platinum Certification in 2023 corroborates the team’s heartfelt dedication to responsible tourism. From a pioneering Coral Reef Rehabilitation Program that keeps its priceless 1000-year-old atoll thriving to promoting sustainability practises amongst guests, Taj Coral Reef is determined to preserve our planet for future generations.
Taj Coral Reef & Spa, Maldives is a luxury boutique resort for the adventurously-inclined romantic traveller, Taj Coral Reef is tucked over a 1000-year old heritage coral atoll, encircling the heart-shaped Hembadhu Island. 62 plush, thatched-roof villas are designed atop the stunning house reef to offer environmentally-responsible vacations. Besides a world-class dive-in centre, the resort’s award-winning environmental protection and conservation program invites guests to participate as ‘Custodians of the Reef’, protecting this fragile ecosystem while gently exploring it.
Discover a season of artisanal elegance at One&Only Reethi Rah
As the holiday season approaches, One&Only Reethi Rah, the private island resort in the Maldives, is gearing up for spectacular celebrations. From enchanting Christmas traditions to glittering New Year’s Eve galas, and even a taste of Orthodox festivities, the ultra-luxury resort promises a season of magic and delight for its guests.
The festive season kicks off with a pool-side Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony & Cocktail at Rah Bar overlooking the Indian Ocean. A magical evening awaits where guests of all ages can gather to witness the resort’s sparkling Christmas tree come to life, accompanied by delightful cocktails, canapés, and traditional carols. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a sumptuous and elegant feast at the lavish Buffet Dinner at Reethi Restaurant. Christmas Day itself is a treat with an exciting arrival at Reethi Pool & Beach where little ones and grown-ups alike can welcome Santa Claus to the island and enjoy the timeless tradition of gift-opening and enjoying sweet treats.
As the year comes to a close, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to partake in their iconic incredible New Year’s Eve events. Perched directly on the shores of Sunrise Beach, the evening begins with the New Year’s Cocktail Party as a delightful precursor to the main event, the grand Gala Dinner promising an unforgettable evening of award-winning entertainment from a 12-piece show band, an abundant epicurean feast paired with fine Champagnes and world-class wines, and a stunning display in the sky to ring in the coming of 2024.
For those following the Orthodox calendar, One&Only Reethi Rah has special celebrations planned with the Orthodox Christmas Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner at Sunrise Beach, followed by a joyous Brunch the next day, and Orthodox New Year’s Dinner to close off the magical season.
Beyond the holiday feasts and traditions, One&Only Reethi Rah offers a full programme catering to guests of all interests, with activities suited for kids and teens, wellness connoisseurs, fitness junkies, art enthusiasts, and more. Children can delight in exciting ocean cruises, island treasure hunts, sunny pool parties, and even meet and adopt a sea turtle with the resort’s charity partner the Olive Ridley Project. Over at the buzzing heart of the resort, Club One, those seeking more active pastimes are invited to compete in numerous tournaments and matches, including padel, football, badminton, and water volleyball, a twist to your classic beach volleyball games. Then, venture into the award-winning One&Only Spa where leading Visiting Practitioners and expert therapists will be featuring unique treatments and experiences ranging from podiatry workshops, martial arts like Qigong, singing bowl meditation, and peaceful yoga sessions against the backdrop of the cerulean ocean.
This festive season, One&Only Reethi Rah invites you to experience the artisanal magic of the Maldives, where each and every moment on the island is a celebration of joy and wonder.
For bookings and more information, please visit oneandonlyresorts.com/reethi-rah/festive or contact reethirah.festive@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Celebrate Diwali at COMO Cocoa Island
Celebrate the magic of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights at COMO Cocoa Island from November 9th to 12th. Join the resort for a celebration steeped in culture and joy, as the resort illuminates the island with the spirit of togetherness.
Over the four days, indulge in a culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours with a specially curated menus by Executive Chef Kadek and his team. Starting on November 9th, savour the rich and satisfying Thali Set Dinner, offering a diverse array of dishes. A traditional Indian-style tea time will be served at Faru Bar, featuring Masala Chai paired with an Indian-style sweet tea set from November 10th to 12th. On November 11th, enjoy a sumptuous Three-Course Indian Set Lunch, complemented by the delightful treat of mango lassi. The grand finale on November 12th features a Special Diwali Set Menu, immersing you in India’s culinary heritage.
In addition, a special programme of Diwali activities have also been designed for families with little ones, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.
Nestled in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate island retreat featuring 33 overwater villas set against the backdrop of a stunning turquoise lagoon. The island boasts an exceptional house reef teeming with rich marine life, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort houses an award-winning COMO Shambhala for those seeking for relaxation, which combines the ancient healing and contemporary science
Stay at COMO Cocoa Island this Diwali and enjoy an exclusive room rate with complimentary full-board and return shared speedboat transfer for two adults. Additionally, guests can participate in an activity of their choice during their stay, which includes turtle snorkelling, a sunset cruise, or sunset fishing. Complimentary room upgrades are also available upon arrival, subject to availability.
Book direct with the resort and receive a US$150 resort credit to indulge in more unforgettable experiences during your stay.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
