News
JA Manafaru celebrates World Sustainability Day with engaging eco-friendly activities and innovative culinary experience
To mark ‘World Sustainability Day’ on the 26th October, the team at JA Manafaru hosted a series of engaging and fun environmentally-friendly themed activities for guests and staff.
The day started with a short boat ride to the picturesque uninhabited island of Medhafushi, a popular castaway destination for guests who wish to slip off the resort and enjoy a real castaway experience. Guests and staff teamed-up and collected the flotsam and jetsam rubbish JA Manafaru uses to recycle through its ‘Ocean Bound Plastic’ program, making bags and other items for guests from such waste material.
Next was the island team artistic ‘Upcycling Competition’. Sculptures and fascinating creations were made from waste that would normally end up in land fill. With huge number of amazing concepts from each of the departments, winning designs were awarded from Landscaping, Front Office and Kitchen departments.
Following the competition guests were invited to an educational Walking Tour to learn about all JA Manafaru’s sustainability initiatives. Part of this was the usable gardens as part of the Homegrown program. Growing produce helps the team reach its sustainability goals by decreasing packaging waste, reducing air miles and of course providing guests with the most nutritious food. JA Manafaru’s gardens grow different types of salad leaves, bananas, oyster mushrooms and other herbs. Guests were also welcomed to the newly opened Cluckingham Palace, where the Maldives happiest hens provide the freshest eggs for guests to enjoy for breakfast.
The day concluded in a unique ‘Zero Waste Menu’ experience laid on by Executive Chef Moosa Nazeeh and his team, who were recently awarded ‘Best Culinary Resort’ in the Maldives. Key items from the menu included broccoli & cauliflower stem crudo with dehydrated tomato skins, Hainan chicken rice using crispy chicken skin or guests could opt for a vegetable peel lasagna. A lemon peel and mint stem sorbet refreshed between courses and guests indulged at the end with a carrot cake made from juice pulp that also featured coconut cream cheese, bread end crisp and carrot jelly.
This creative menu is just one of the highlights from the resorts recent Wellness Your Way launch, held on World Food Day. Key to this launch was the WYW menus that offer dedicated dishes to cater to variety of different eating lifestyles. Each of the resorts five restaurants now offer menus dedicated to vegan/vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free and low carb. Sustainability Advisor, Victoria Kruse said, “In the Maldives the actions we take daily have an immediate effect on our natural environment. The whole team at JA Manafaru is committed to reducing the island’s carbon footprint as well as educating our guests on being mindful and how we all can take small steps to protecting our planet.”
Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives secures three prestigious honors at The World Luxury Awards 2023
Hot on the heels of winning top three best resorts in the Indian Ocean by the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for the year 2023, Dusit Thani Maldives wins in three categories in the esteemed World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023.
Dusit Thani Maldives is honoured with Best Luxury Beach Resort (comprising Luxury Beach Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Sustainable Resort), Best Luxury Spa (comprising Luxury Forest Spa, Luxury Holistic Spa, and Luxury Wellness Spa), and Best Luxury Restaurant (comprising Thai Cuisine, Magnificent Scenic Views, and Luxury Resort Restaurant).
This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests.
“With our awe-inspiring location in Baa Atoll, unmatched hospitality, and world-class facilities, Dusit Thani Maldives has earned a reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated travellers, and we are delighted to becoming winner for our efforts with three noteworthy categories in the World Luxury Hotel Awards,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives. “From the moment guests step onto our resort’s pristine white sandy beaches, we ensure they are enveloped in a world of luxury and serenity, and we take pride in crafting experiences they can cherish for a lifetime.”
The World Luxury Hotel Awards is an international entity dedicated to honouring the epitome of opulent travel experiences. The organisation acknowledges the most outstanding hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, airlines, and destinations in the industry, all of which consistently deliver exceptional services and memorable experiences to discerning travellers across the globe.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike. Dusit Thani Maldives extends a heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering gracious hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
News
Discover enchanted elements, golden grandeur festive celebrations at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
This festive season, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is inviting guests to experience the natural splendour of the island with a dash of crafted glamour that culminates in a golden themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner as part of the resort’s Enchanted Elements and Golden Grandeur holiday programme. From couples and families to groups of friends, a festive world of wining, dining, fun and games awaits at the luxury island resort.
The festive flame is ignited on Wednesday, December 20 with the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting and Family Cocktail event at Manzaru Restaurant, where the resort’s younger guests are invited to help decorate the tree before the lights are turned on to mark the official beginning of the seasonal festivities. To get the seasonal spirit flowing, the evening includes live entertainment, pass-around canapes, and a choice of cocktails.
For those who enjoyed the cocktail party, there is an opportunity to unleash their inner mixologist at the Shake n’ Stir Cocktail Class set amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Nala Orchid Garden on December 21, while the younger guests get another chance to join in the seasonal fun on December 22 with the Festive Coconut Hunt and Painting activities at Thiththi Boli Kids Club.
The countdown to Christmas is ramped up on December 24 with the Christmas Eve Cocktail Party, featuring festive cocktails, canapes and live music on the beach before the action moves to Manzaru Restaurant for Enchanted Elements Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner.
Christmas Day gets underway with Santa at SEA, when the big man makes a surprise appearance at the windows of the resort’s underwater restaurant to bring some festive cheer with a tropical twist. After a Christmas Champagne Brunch by the poolside, it’s the moment that everyone has been waiting for when Santa makes his grand entrance as he steps onto the sun-kissed shores with a flourish of holiday magic.
As Santa’s footsteps in the sand gradually fade, it’s time to step up the countdown to New Year. A Full Moon Party at Sky Bar on December 27 is followed by a Manzaru Pool Party the next day and a Sunset Cocktail Soiree on Kihavah Beach on December 29.
Then, on New Year’s Eve, the party mood really starts to bubble, beginning with Beachside Cocktails and live music before guests are invited to experience the crafted glamour of a sumptuous Golden Grandeur Gala Dinner where exquisite cuisine is combined with captivating entertainment. As the clock approaches midnight, the New Year’s Eve party gets into full swing on Kihavah Beach, culminating in a breathtaking fireworks display against the mesmerising backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Guests then have the chance to start the New Year in the right way with an indulgent New Year’s Day Brunch in a relaxed and festive atmosphere.
Throughout the festive period, guests will also have the chance to participate in a variety of sporting games and activities, including the Kihavah Island Marathon on December 26, when the energetic embark on an extraordinary journey of endurance and breathtaking scenery along the island’s picturesque routes. Other sporty activities include a Tennis Tournament, Beach Volleyball and a Guests Vs. Staff Football Match.
Guests can also head out to the water with Ocean Whisperer Yacht charters or Luxury Spa Cruises and there is also a full menu of spa treatments and Festive Wellness Workshops for guests to enjoy on land.
In addition to a wide choice of fun and creative activities available every day for young guests at Thiththi Boli Kids Club, the Beach Family Fun activity creates unforgettable family moments on the beach. The numerous arts and crafts activities available during the festive period include the traditional Maldivian Lacquer Workshop.
To book a stay or for more information or to make a booking, please call +960 664 4111 or visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Awards
Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa gains guest adoration at the Conde Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2023
Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa has bagged seventh spot in the ‘Best Resort in the Indian Ocean’ category in the recently announced Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.
A staggering half a million readers voted in the 36th edition of the eagerly anticipated annual awards, that put a well-deserved spotlight on the best cities, countries, hotels, trains, airlines and more, around the world.
This recognition from the longest-running democratic awards in the travel industry is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa. It is a cherished addition to recent accolades – including a win under the ‘Luxury All-Inclusive’ category at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 – which solidifies the resort’s leadership position in providing exceptional, all-inclusive luxury experiences.
While it crafts special boutique experiences for travellers seeking romance and adventure in the Indian Ocean, Taj Coral Reef continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. An EarthCheck Platinum Certification in 2023 corroborates the team’s heartfelt dedication to responsible tourism. From a pioneering Coral Reef Rehabilitation Program that keeps its priceless 1000-year-old atoll thriving to promoting sustainability practises amongst guests, Taj Coral Reef is determined to preserve our planet for future generations.
Taj Coral Reef & Spa, Maldives is a luxury boutique resort for the adventurously-inclined romantic traveller, Taj Coral Reef is tucked over a 1000-year old heritage coral atoll, encircling the heart-shaped Hembadhu Island. 62 plush, thatched-roof villas are designed atop the stunning house reef to offer environmentally-responsible vacations. Besides a world-class dive-in centre, the resort’s award-winning environmental protection and conservation program invites guests to participate as ‘Custodians of the Reef’, protecting this fragile ecosystem while gently exploring it.
