JA Manafaru celebrates World Sustainability Day with engaging eco-friendly activities and innovative culinary experience

This festive season, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is inviting guests to experience the natural splendour of the island with a dash of crafted glamour that culminates in a golden themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner as part of the resort’s Enchanted Elements and Golden Grandeur holiday programme. From couples and families to groups of friends, a festive world of wining, dining, fun and games awaits at the luxury island resort.

The festive flame is ignited on Wednesday, December 20 with the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting and Family Cocktail event at Manzaru Restaurant, where the resort’s younger guests are invited to help decorate the tree before the lights are turned on to mark the official beginning of the seasonal festivities. To get the seasonal spirit flowing, the evening includes live entertainment, pass-around canapes, and a choice of cocktails.

For those who enjoyed the cocktail party, there is an opportunity to unleash their inner mixologist at the Shake n’ Stir Cocktail Class set amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Nala Orchid Garden on December 21, while the younger guests get another chance to join in the seasonal fun on December 22 with the Festive Coconut Hunt and Painting activities at Thiththi Boli Kids Club.

The countdown to Christmas is ramped up on December 24 with the Christmas Eve Cocktail Party, featuring festive cocktails, canapes and live music on the beach before the action moves to Manzaru Restaurant for Enchanted Elements Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner.

Christmas Day gets underway with Santa at SEA, when the big man makes a surprise appearance at the windows of the resort’s underwater restaurant to bring some festive cheer with a tropical twist. After a Christmas Champagne Brunch by the poolside, it’s the moment that everyone has been waiting for when Santa makes his grand entrance as he steps onto the sun-kissed shores with a flourish of holiday magic.

As Santa’s footsteps in the sand gradually fade, it’s time to step up the countdown to New Year. A Full Moon Party at Sky Bar on December 27 is followed by a Manzaru Pool Party the next day and a Sunset Cocktail Soiree on Kihavah Beach on December 29.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, the party mood really starts to bubble, beginning with Beachside Cocktails and live music before guests are invited to experience the crafted glamour of a sumptuous Golden Grandeur Gala Dinner where exquisite cuisine is combined with captivating entertainment. As the clock approaches midnight, the New Year’s Eve party gets into full swing on Kihavah Beach, culminating in a breathtaking fireworks display against the mesmerising backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Guests then have the chance to start the New Year in the right way with an indulgent New Year’s Day Brunch in a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

Throughout the festive period, guests will also have the chance to participate in a variety of sporting games and activities, including the Kihavah Island Marathon on December 26, when the energetic embark on an extraordinary journey of endurance and breathtaking scenery along the island’s picturesque routes. Other sporty activities include a Tennis Tournament, Beach Volleyball and a Guests Vs. Staff Football Match.

Guests can also head out to the water with Ocean Whisperer Yacht charters or Luxury Spa Cruises and there is also a full menu of spa treatments and Festive Wellness Workshops for guests to enjoy on land.

In addition to a wide choice of fun and creative activities available every day for young guests at Thiththi Boli Kids Club, the Beach Family Fun activity creates unforgettable family moments on the beach. The numerous arts and crafts activities available during the festive period include the traditional Maldivian Lacquer Workshop.

To book a stay or for more information or to make a booking, please call +960 664 4111 or visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.