News
Kuramathi Maldives unveils extravagant festive season for 2023-2024
Kuramathi Maldives has announced its meticulously curated festive season lineup, promising an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages. From December 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024, the island will be transformed into a haven of celebration and joy.
Immerse in Indulgence: Indulgence takes centre stage as Kuramathi invites guests to savour the island’s gastronomic delights. From wine tasting to festive high tea, cooking classes, and sumptuous feasts at our buffet restaurants, culinary enthusiasts are in for a treat.
Playful Competitions and Sporting Spirit: In the spirit of high energy, Kuramathi hosts fun games and a friendly football match, creating a lively atmosphere where guests and team members can engage in spirited yet friendly competitions.
Mixology Magic and Cocktails Galore: Calling all mixology connoisseurs! Take the plunge and showcase your skills in the cocktail-making competition. Stand a chance to have your creation featured on the drink menu, adding your signature touch to the array of beverages.
Cultural Heritage and Traditional Touch: Experience the heart and soul of the Maldivian heritage during the Cultural Night. A Christmas market featuring local artisans will transport you to the heart of Maldivian tradition, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru.
Crafting Festive Magic for Kids: Immerse your little ones in the wonder of the 2023 Christmas programme at Bageecha Kids Club. Festive events, creative crafts, joyful games, and heartwarming activities guarantee extraordinary moments that will become cherished family memories.
Farewell to 2023: As the sun sets on the horizon, join the resort team for a farewell cocktail at the sandbank, a symbolic toast to the year that has been. The night unfolds with an epic send-off, featuring live music from our resident band and DJ counting down to the arrival of 2024.
Building on the success of the previous year, Kuramathi Maldives promises an enchanting escape, combining festive traditions, culinary delights, and a myriad of activities. Guests can anticipate the same spirit of indulgence, warmth, and joy that has become synonymous with Kuramathi’s festive celebrations.
Local
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef contributes to sustainability with tree planting in F. Magoodhoo
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, in line with its commitment to sustainable and eco-conscious practices, organised a tree planting project in F. Magoodhoo on the 25th of October, 2023, planting a total of 155 trees. The initiative primarily focused on areas designated for the construction of an airport, with the core objective of enhancing the ecological balance and promoting environmental consciousness within the community.
Under the leadership of Resort Manager Thoha Yoosuf and Vilu Reef’s Family Club Chairman, Mohammed Hameed (Printey), along with 30 dedicated employees, the Sun Siyam team embarked on a significant journey to the pristine island of Maghodhoo, marking the continuous celebration of the Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Silver Jubilee.
Collaborating with the council and local communities, the various teams came together to plant a total of one hundred fifty-five (155) trees, a symbolic gesture of the unwavering commitment to both the environment and the well-being of the communities that the Sun Siyam Resorts teams wholeheartedly support. The project benefited greatly from the F. Magoodhoo Council’s valuable collaboration and aid in logistical coordination and permissions, which played a crucial role in the event’s success.
This tree planting project stands as a testament to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s dedication to a greener and more environmentally conscious future, fostering a stronger and more sustainable community. The resort has a track record of conducting activities that benefit the public, the environment, and society as a whole.
Nestled within the picturesque South Nilandhe Atoll, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has been a beacon of enchantment for travellers worldwide for over two decades. As the inaugural instalment of the Sun Siyam Resorts narrative, this breath-taking destination has set the stage for unforgettable journeys, and now, it proudly celebrates its Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of luxury, sustainability, and Maldivian allure.
This activity is part of the Sun Siyam Resorts group-wide sustainability programme, Sun Siyam Cares, dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences.
The Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. The programme also focuses on conservation efforts and works to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the group aims to minimise the environmental impact, carbon footprint, and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
With just a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, this resort offers the ultimate tropical hideaway. Its 103 charming villas are a canvas of tranquillity adorned with vibrant tropical accents. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, celebrating a special occasion, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef provides the backdrop for life’s most cherished moments. Indulge in a variety of world-class amenities that elevate your stay. The all-inclusive meal plan offers an array of dining options across three remarkable restaurants, accompanied by an exceptional selection of beverages. It’s the perfect recipe for a culinary adventure, where each meal becomes a cherished memory. For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s spa and wellness treatments offer a journey into rejuvenation, drawing from time-honoured techniques. Meanwhile, the Turtle Kids Club ensures that young explorers, aged 12 and below, are kept entertained, making family getaways truly enjoyable.
For more information on the celebrations please check the anniversary booklet. To book your stay, please visit our website or get in touch with us at book@sunsiyam.com.
Cooking
Kandolhu Maldives announces extraordinary collaboration with renowned Chef Yoni Saada
Celebrated for his expertise in Contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, Chef Yoni Saada will be gracing the island from 13th -18th November 2023. During his stay, he will be showcasing a series of exclusive culinary events at Olive, one the five enticing restaurants on offer on the island, for our guests on the island.
Yoni Saada, the son, and grandson of esteemed Marais butchers, ventured into the culinary world early on at 19, he started by pursuing studies of cuisine and bakery at Ferrandi in Paris. In 2006, at 25, he opened his very first restaurant “Osmose”, and became renowned after participating in the TV show Top Chef show in 2013. The same year, he opened “Miniatures”, a semi-gourmet restaurant of French tapas. In 2014, his new project “Bagnard” was selected Project of the Year by the Gault & Millau guide. Yoni Saada also received the 2014 Young Talent prize.
This extraordinary collaboration with Chef Yoni Saada continues with the resort’s dedication to creating unforgettable moments for our guests, assuring a culinary experience that stands unparalelled. Moreover, a handpicked array of Chef Yoni Saada’s exceptional creations will become a beloved addition to the Olive menu, extending the opportunity for future guests to relish and savour his culinary mastery long after the exclusive event has concluded.
Cooking
Hurawalhi Maldives announces exclusive collaborations with Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler
Hurawalhi Maldives, the adults-only paradise located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, is set to welcome Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler to collaborate with Hurawalhi’s very own Executive Chef Harshal Antil to create culinary masterpieces at Hurawalhi’s world famous 5.8 Undersea restaurant.
Chef Dominik Kappeler, chef and owner of Munich’s celebrated dining destination Showroom, was born to a restaurant-owning family and in the culinary world his name is synonymous with excellence and innovation. The bespoke menus will incorporate local ingredients picked from Hurawalhi’s organic gardens and will emphasise Kappeler’s playful style with an elevated twist to inspire discerning palates.
“I am honoured to be the guest chef at Hurawalhi Maldives. The beauty of this tropical paradise is a perfect canvas for our culinary creations,” says Chef Dominik Kappeler, “Collaborating with the talented Chef Harshal Antil and the remarkable team at Hurawalhi promises to be an unforgettable experience, and I am eager to bring a taste of Showroom to the resort.”
Apart from this exciting culinary partnership, Hurawalhi Maldives will host Sommelier Christophe Pelaud showcasing a palette of Moët Hennessy exquisite selection and Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak. Together with Hurawalhi’s resident sommelier team, they will curate a delightful selection of champagnes and wines from around the world to impeccably complement Chef Dominik Kappeler’s menus.
Sommelier Christophe Pelaud is originally from France and travelled all over the world gaining over 35 years of experience including training in several three Michelin star restaurants in Paris. Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak started her career in Budapest’s hospitality scene, today she has over 15 years of professional experience.
