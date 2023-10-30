Local
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef contributes to sustainability with tree planting in F. Magoodhoo
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, in line with its commitment to sustainable and eco-conscious practices, organised a tree planting project in F. Magoodhoo on the 25th of October, 2023, planting a total of 155 trees. The initiative primarily focused on areas designated for the construction of an airport, with the core objective of enhancing the ecological balance and promoting environmental consciousness within the community.
Under the leadership of Resort Manager Thoha Yoosuf and Vilu Reef’s Family Club Chairman, Mohammed Hameed (Printey), along with 30 dedicated employees, the Sun Siyam team embarked on a significant journey to the pristine island of Maghodhoo, marking the continuous celebration of the Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Silver Jubilee.
Collaborating with the council and local communities, the various teams came together to plant a total of one hundred fifty-five (155) trees, a symbolic gesture of the unwavering commitment to both the environment and the well-being of the communities that the Sun Siyam Resorts teams wholeheartedly support. The project benefited greatly from the F. Magoodhoo Council’s valuable collaboration and aid in logistical coordination and permissions, which played a crucial role in the event’s success.
This tree planting project stands as a testament to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s dedication to a greener and more environmentally conscious future, fostering a stronger and more sustainable community. The resort has a track record of conducting activities that benefit the public, the environment, and society as a whole.
Nestled within the picturesque South Nilandhe Atoll, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has been a beacon of enchantment for travellers worldwide for over two decades. As the inaugural instalment of the Sun Siyam Resorts narrative, this breath-taking destination has set the stage for unforgettable journeys, and now, it proudly celebrates its Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of luxury, sustainability, and Maldivian allure.
This activity is part of the Sun Siyam Resorts group-wide sustainability programme, Sun Siyam Cares, dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences.
The Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. The programme also focuses on conservation efforts and works to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the group aims to minimise the environmental impact, carbon footprint, and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
With just a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, this resort offers the ultimate tropical hideaway. Its 103 charming villas are a canvas of tranquillity adorned with vibrant tropical accents. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, celebrating a special occasion, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef provides the backdrop for life’s most cherished moments. Indulge in a variety of world-class amenities that elevate your stay. The all-inclusive meal plan offers an array of dining options across three remarkable restaurants, accompanied by an exceptional selection of beverages. It’s the perfect recipe for a culinary adventure, where each meal becomes a cherished memory. For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s spa and wellness treatments offer a journey into rejuvenation, drawing from time-honoured techniques. Meanwhile, the Turtle Kids Club ensures that young explorers, aged 12 and below, are kept entertained, making family getaways truly enjoyable.
For more information on the celebrations please check the anniversary booklet. To book your stay, please visit our website or get in touch with us at book@sunsiyam.com.
Local
Global Handwashing Day: Lifebuoy imparts hygiene lesson through power of play
Lifebuoy and Kangaroo Kids International Play School celebrated Global Handwashing Day this October.
Nine hundred children participated and played the H for Handwashing Games specially designed to combine hand hygiene education with power of play. Recognising the power of play in learning and behaviour change, Lifebuoy evolved the H for Handwashing campaign into the “Play and Learn” methodology—a strategy that seamlessly blends the joy of games with essential hand hygiene lessons. This innovative approach aims not just to teach, but to instill handwashing as a cherished and lifelong habit.
“H for Handwashing Games Kit” is a collection of four reimagined classic board games: “Germs & Ladders”, “Handwashing Ludo”, “Soap-Tac-Toe”, and “Lose the Germs”. These games were crafted in collaboration with Toy Design Company, Imagimake, and esteemed experts in the fields of play, education and hygiene, to ensure that principles of play and Lifebuoy’s handwashing behaviour change principles are incorporated.
With utmost passion and enjoyment, the team from Unilever International joined Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) to conduct the event, which also had the support of Red Crescent whose representatives demonstrated handwashing steps to the children. Nursery and playschool children played board games in classrooms while the kindergarten students engaged in life-sized versions of the board games, with close guidance from teachers and BBM volunteers.
“Lifebuoy aims to create a positive impact and a healthier future for our children through the Power of Play and the importance of handwashing,” Nicky Ong, Senior Business Development Manager, Unilever International, said.
Join the Handwashing Revolution with Lifebuoy!
Action
Umair Badheeu sets new national record in Freediving
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels sponsored freediver Umair Badheeu has set a new national record in freediving at the Andrea Zuccari World Cup held in Sharm El Sheikh from October 10th to 16th. Umair’s remarkable dive took him to a depth of 64 meters in the discipline of free immersion freediving, with a dive time of approximately 2 minutes and 45 seconds.
Umair’s record-breaking achievement was supported by Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels through a new partnership with Umair. Through this partnership, Umair will be offering unique experiences and lessons to both guests and team members at Kaimoo’s properties, Summer Island Maldives, Embudu Village and Equator Village. He will also be running freediving sessions for local communities and fishers.
Free immersion freediving is a discipline that requires divers to descend and ascend using a rope, without the use of fins or any propulsion equipment.
Umair, also a record holder in the bi-fin category, made the remarkable transition to free immersion freediving to explore new challenges and diversify his skill set. He explained, “I’ve always been motivated by the pursuit of new challenges. Free immersion freediving is a unique discipline that demands an entirely different set of skills. I am keen to constantly evolve as a freediver.”
“Kaimoo’s support for Umair underscores our firm dedication to empowering exceptional individuals to excel in their respective fields. We are especially proud of Umair’s new national record and look forward to helping Umair push new boundaries through this partnership,” highlighted Kaimoo’s Managing Director Mohamed Manih Ahmed.
Following his remarkable achievement in Egypt, Umair is now preparing for his next challenge— a competition in the Philippines next month.
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages five properties across the country. In addition to Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives, Kaimoo also operates Equator Village in Addu Atoll, and the Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites in Male’.
Business
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La extends commitment to cancer awareness with ‘Many Shades of Pink, One Purpose’ campaign
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La has renewed its commitment to supporting cancer awareness once again this year through a series of meaningful initiatives under the campaign of ‘’Many Shades of Pink, One Purpose’.
JEN Maldives joined hands with the Cancer Society of the Maldives to host the Annual Fundraising Gala in JEN Maldives Ballroom. Moreover, throughout the entire month, the dedicated team at JEN Maldives continues to wear the symbolic pink ribbon pin, signifying their unwavering support for the cause.
In a heartfelt effort to involve their valued guests, JEN Maldives has created an opportunity for guests to be a part of this meaningful cause. Guests can now purchase a pink ribbon pin from the hotel reception, with all proceeds from the sales contributing to the Cancer Society of the Maldives, further strengthening their collective impact in the fight against cancer.
As a dedicated expression of support for the Cancer Society of the Maldives, the team at JEN Maldives also joined to take part in the Pink Ribbon Run/Walk, an event designed to raise both awareness and crucial funds for the Cancer Society of the Maldives. The gathering took place on the 14th of October at Central Park Hulhumale, drawing a substantial number of participants who came together to show their unwavering support to cancer warriors and and pay tribute to the lives lost in the battle against cancer.
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La will continue with a special promotion of pink high tea at Azur Restaurant where guests can savour in delightful pink canapes and pastries. The hotel will culminate their fundraising efforts on 31st October 2023, presenting the collected proceeds to the Cancer Society of the Maldives.
For more information and reservation, email hjmd@hoteljen.com or call +960 330 0888
Trending
