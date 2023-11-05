Lifestyle
Pooja Hegde enjoys birthday at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Pooja Hegde, the renowned Indian actress, celebrated her 33rd birthday in grand style at the exquisite Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. Known for her glamorous appearances on and off-screen, Pooja Hegde’s birthday getaway has been making waves on social media, as she continues to inspire her fans with her stunning travel diaries.
An avid social media enthusiast, Pooja Hegde is a globetrotter who regularly treats her followers to breathtaking glimpses of her wanderlust-filled journeys. Her latest escape to the Maldives was no exception, as she shared the highlights of her luxurious birthday celebrations with her Instagram followers.
The actress, who is known for her captivating on-screen presence, took to Instagram to post a video that showcased the breathtaking beauty of the Maldivian paradise. In the video, Pooja could be seen basking in the tropical sun while donning chic swimwear, radiating alluring beach vibes. Her caption for the video read, ‘Tan lines and good time.’ Unsurprisingly, the post quickly went viral, with her fans flooding the comments section with hearts and fire emojis to express their admiration.
Pooja Hegde has never been one to miss an opportunity to escape to the beach and embrace the sun, and her 33rd birthday celebration was a perfect reflection of her love for the sea. With the crystal-clear waters and palm-fringed beaches of the Maldives as her backdrop, she shared her incredible holiday experience on social media.
Her Instagram stories included a dreamy shot of Pooja lounging in an overwater hammock in her villa with the caption, “Currently unavailable ✌🏼,” showcasing the epitome of relaxation. She also posted a heartwarming image with her birthday cake, expressing her gratitude, captioned, “Birthday wishes 🙏🏻☺️ Blessed ❤️.”
In another image, Pooja was seen gleefully riding a bicycle around the resort with the caption, “Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Will respond to all your messages soon… for now, be right back… wheeeeee 🙃🚲.” Her infectious joy was evident as she continued to share the joy of her special day with her fans.
Pooja Hegde also flaunted her enviable figure in a green one-piece swimsuit, captioned “Island baby 🌴,” as well as sharing the mesmerizing sunset views from her villa with the caption, “Island baby 🌴.”
The actress encouraged her followers to embrace the healing power of fresh air, with a caption that read, “Would highly recommend some fresh air therapy 🥰👍🏼 #thatgoldenglow #breathe @hiltonmaldives @coastalinofficial #hiltonmaldives #amingiristory.”
In a pink swimsuit, Pooja Hegde brought her beachy birthday celebration to a close with the caption, “Tan lines and good times ☀️🏝️🤸🏽♀️ . @hiltonmaldives @coastalinofficial #HiltonMaldives #AmingiriStory,” encapsulating the essence of her Maldivian adventure.
Pooja Hegde’s birthday celebration at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa was a glamorous and blissful escape, and her social media posts have undoubtedly sparked wanderlust among her fans. As she continues to take her followers on her mesmerizing journeys, Pooja Hegde remains a source of inspiration for those seeking travel and style inspiration.
Culture
Celebrate Diwali at COMO Cocoa Island
Celebrate the magic of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights at COMO Cocoa Island from November 9th to 12th. Join the resort for a celebration steeped in culture and joy, as the resort illuminates the island with the spirit of togetherness.
Over the four days, indulge in a culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours with a specially curated menus by Executive Chef Kadek and his team. Starting on November 9th, savour the rich and satisfying Thali Set Dinner, offering a diverse array of dishes. A traditional Indian-style tea time will be served at Faru Bar, featuring Masala Chai paired with an Indian-style sweet tea set from November 10th to 12th. On November 11th, enjoy a sumptuous Three-Course Indian Set Lunch, complemented by the delightful treat of mango lassi. The grand finale on November 12th features a Special Diwali Set Menu, immersing you in India’s culinary heritage.
In addition, a special programme of Diwali activities have also been designed for families with little ones, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.
Nestled in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate island retreat featuring 33 overwater villas set against the backdrop of a stunning turquoise lagoon. The island boasts an exceptional house reef teeming with rich marine life, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort houses an award-winning COMO Shambhala for those seeking for relaxation, which combines the ancient healing and contemporary science
Stay at COMO Cocoa Island this Diwali and enjoy an exclusive room rate with complimentary full-board and return shared speedboat transfer for two adults. Additionally, guests can participate in an activity of their choice during their stay, which includes turtle snorkelling, a sunset cruise, or sunset fishing. Complimentary room upgrades are also available upon arrival, subject to availability.
Book direct with the resort and receive a US$150 resort credit to indulge in more unforgettable experiences during your stay.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
Lifestyle
Oaga Art Resort’s Suvāsthi Gallery presents ‘Silence & Noise’ art exhibition by Mohamed Ikram
Amidst the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, Suvāsthi Gallery is set to take travellers and art enthusiasts on an intimate journey with the world of “Silence & Noise” – an art exhibition by local artist, Mohamed Ikram (a.k.a. Araakaa). The exhibition will take place at Oaga Art Resort throughout the final week of October 2023.
Ikram uses the medium of sketching and drawing intuitively to reflect on his own personal nature in the midst of the Maldivian society as well as in a larger political context. The drawings being showcased were completed during the years 2020 – 2022. As per the artist, “These drawings are a documentation of a time of global and personal significance. I lived in Male’ and its suburbs most of my life, and my work is influenced by the city and its social environment”. The exhibition was first showcased at 350 Gallery, Male’ in June 2023.
In addition to hosting this exhibition, Suvāsthi will also be showcasing part of the collection of artwork displayed at the resort’s Veyoge Gallery Villas during the same week. Suvāsthi Gallery currently curates the largest collection of local art held at a resort in Maldives, comprising of 154 pieces by over 40 local artists. The gallery is set to organise such caravan exhibitions regularly at Oaga Art Resort, opening the chance for travellers to directly interact with the local art community in a one of a kind experience.
Suvāsthi Gallery by Oaga Art Resort is an artistic space platforming passionate talent from the Maldives to travellers from around the globe. Conceptualised under the resort’s “Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah” initiative, Suvāsthi Gallery invites travellers to explore curated collections and retail spaces that represent a timeless taste of the spirit of Maldives.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Lifestyle
Oaga Art Resort’s remarkable first year: Local talent flourishes in Maldives
In a world where the hospitality industry’s tides ebb and flow, Oaga Art Resort, a self-made local brand of Maldives, boldly flung open its doors to the world in January 2023, daring to redefine the very essence of luxury. This artistic haven in a short span of time has scored two feathers in its cap at the Maldives Tourism Awards 2023, an event hosted by the Maldives Tourism Ministry to commemorate National Tourism Day. One, for having the highest number of Maldivian employees at a tourist resort in the Maldives, and the other, for promoting local visual artists.
Having accomplished this feat in just a few months of operation is a testament to Oaga’s vision to cater authentic local experiences, stories and artistry to travellers by local islanders themselves. The concept instils the qualities, heritage and culture involved in providing hospitality to guests which have been practised in the Maldivian society throughout the ages.
The accounts of historians such as H.C.P. Bell or François Pyrard de Laval hold testament to the fact that the local community within the isles of Maldives were hospitable and friendly towards visiting travellers. Oaga translates this in the current hospitality context, giving priority to hire locals in order to effectively tap into the roots of the culture. Currently, 91% of the team are Maldivian.
At Oaga, each employee forms part of a community of islanders or ‘Rahvehin’ who are empowered to be mindful, open, creative and empathetic towards each other as well as visiting travellers. For the traveller, the difference is infinitely better, allowing for deeper connections with Maldivian culture and heritage through the stories surrounding the infrastructure and the islanders themselves.
The concept of Oaga also embodies that the meaning of being ‘Maldivian’ is ever changing, by embracing the creativity of local artists and craft makers. Murals by local artists have been incorporated within the walls of the Haruge Villas, depicting traditional Maldivian folklore spoken through the ages in their own style and method.
The Suvāsthi Art & Retail Gallery features 100% owned Maldivian brands, from small-scale businesses to more established ones, who create contemporary products as their own homage to Maldivian flora, fauna and traditions.
Suvāsthi also curates the largest local art collection held at a resort in Maldives, at Oaga. These artworks are exhibited tastefully on the walls of the resort’s Veyoge Garden Villas, offering an immersive and intimate artful experience to travellers.
This unique concept offers the world a chance to interact with and even own an authentic piece of local artwork. It also opened up a new platform for local artists to display their art and Oaga contributes $1 for each artwork in display, for each occupied night of the Veyoge Garden Villas. Of note, this is also the first time in Maldivian history where local art has been insured.
As per the management, “When we embarked on this journey to enter the tourism industry for the first time, our research showed that most hotels within the Maldivian industry are quite similar in concept and are owned and operated by large global hotel chains. We wanted to stand out from this and to establish a local brand within these giants. In doing so, we really wanted to focus on promoting the invaluable contributions already being made within the industry by local creatives, musicians and craftsmen as the root of our concept”.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Free Flow (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
