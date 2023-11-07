Lifestyle
Neha Kakkar enjoys a blissful holiday at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives
Popular Bollywood singer and social media sensation, Neha Kakkar, is currently basking in the lap of luxury during her family getaway to The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Resort in the Maldives. Neha, who is known for her melodious voice and energetic stage presence, recently took to Instagram to share her incredible holiday experiences with her millions of followers.
The singer commenced her Maldivian vacation with a picture-perfect moment, as she and her family boarded a seaplane to reach the picturesque resort. She posted a delightful family picture with the caption: “And our Family Trip to Maldives beginssss! ❤️🔥 Much love!” The post garnered a flood of likes and comments from fans eager to get a glimpse of her tropical retreat.
Upon arriving at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Resort, Neha was greeted with a colorful and vibrant welcome that included music and dance at the resort’s jetty. In a caption accompanying the post, she expressed her delight, exclaiming, “Now That’s called Welcome! 😍👌🏼 @sunsiyamresorts.” The warm Maldivian reception seemed to set the tone for what would be a truly memorable vacation.
Neha’s Instagram feed continued to be filled with envy-inducing moments from her holiday. She shared her joy while staying in an opulent overwater villa, where the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives were just steps away. In one post, she was captured enjoying a tranquil moment in one of the iconic overwater swings that the Maldives is famous for. She captioned the image with, “A day in the Maldives waters xx Thank you @sunsiyamresorts & @holidays2cherish You guys!! 🤗.” The heartfelt message revealed her appreciation for the luxury and beauty of the resort.
The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Resort is a luxury resort known for its stunning natural surroundings, beach and over water villas, and world-class amenities. Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, the resort offers guests an exquisite blend of tropical paradise and top-notch hospitality. Neha Kakkar’s visit serves as yet another testament to the resort’s appeal as a preferred destination for celebrities and travelers seeking a slice of paradise.
Neha’s followers have been loving her holiday updates, with many commenting on how beautiful she looks and how much fun she seems to be having. The singer’s posts have also been inspiring others to plan their own Maldivian vacations.
It’s clear that Neha is having a wonderful time on her family vacation, and her fans are enjoying sharing the experience with her. We hope she continues to enjoy her time in Maldives and create many more happy memories.
Pooja Hegde enjoys birthday at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Pooja Hegde, the renowned Indian actress, celebrated her 33rd birthday in grand style at the exquisite Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. Known for her glamorous appearances on and off-screen, Pooja Hegde’s birthday getaway has been making waves on social media, as she continues to inspire her fans with her stunning travel diaries.
An avid social media enthusiast, Pooja Hegde is a globetrotter who regularly treats her followers to breathtaking glimpses of her wanderlust-filled journeys. Her latest escape to the Maldives was no exception, as she shared the highlights of her luxurious birthday celebrations with her Instagram followers.
The actress, who is known for her captivating on-screen presence, took to Instagram to post a video that showcased the breathtaking beauty of the Maldivian paradise. In the video, Pooja could be seen basking in the tropical sun while donning chic swimwear, radiating alluring beach vibes. Her caption for the video read, ‘Tan lines and good time.’ Unsurprisingly, the post quickly went viral, with her fans flooding the comments section with hearts and fire emojis to express their admiration.
Pooja Hegde has never been one to miss an opportunity to escape to the beach and embrace the sun, and her 33rd birthday celebration was a perfect reflection of her love for the sea. With the crystal-clear waters and palm-fringed beaches of the Maldives as her backdrop, she shared her incredible holiday experience on social media.
Her Instagram stories included a dreamy shot of Pooja lounging in an overwater hammock in her villa with the caption, “Currently unavailable ✌🏼,” showcasing the epitome of relaxation. She also posted a heartwarming image with her birthday cake, expressing her gratitude, captioned, “Birthday wishes 🙏🏻☺️ Blessed ❤️.”
In another image, Pooja was seen gleefully riding a bicycle around the resort with the caption, “Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Will respond to all your messages soon… for now, be right back… wheeeeee 🙃🚲.” Her infectious joy was evident as she continued to share the joy of her special day with her fans.
Pooja Hegde also flaunted her enviable figure in a green one-piece swimsuit, captioned “Island baby 🌴,” as well as sharing the mesmerizing sunset views from her villa with the caption, “Island baby 🌴.”
The actress encouraged her followers to embrace the healing power of fresh air, with a caption that read, “Would highly recommend some fresh air therapy 🥰👍🏼 #thatgoldenglow #breathe @hiltonmaldives @coastalinofficial #hiltonmaldives #amingiristory.”
In a pink swimsuit, Pooja Hegde brought her beachy birthday celebration to a close with the caption, “Tan lines and good times ☀️🏝️🤸🏽♀️ . @hiltonmaldives @coastalinofficial #HiltonMaldives #AmingiriStory,” encapsulating the essence of her Maldivian adventure.
Pooja Hegde’s birthday celebration at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa was a glamorous and blissful escape, and her social media posts have undoubtedly sparked wanderlust among her fans. As she continues to take her followers on her mesmerizing journeys, Pooja Hegde remains a source of inspiration for those seeking travel and style inspiration.
Ultimate guide to eco-friendly travel in Maldives
Dreaming of an idyllic vacation that leaves behind not only beautiful memories, but also positive impacts? Then, look no further than the breathtaking OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort, an eco-friendly, paradise awaits your exploration.
With a commitment to sustainability, a revolutionary conservation initiative and the Sangeli Muraka Project, this resort offers travellers an unforgettable experience, all while preserving the pristine beauty of the Maldives.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort beckons travellers seeking luxury and adventure in equal measures. These travel tips serve as a beacon for conscious travellers, providing insights into sustainable practices that not only protect the environment, but also enhance their overall travel experience.
Reef-Friendly Sunscreen: A Must-Have Companion
As guests prepare to bask in the Maldivian sunshine, the importance of choosing reef-friendly sunscreen cannot be overstated. Traditional sunscreens containing harmful chemicals like Oxybenzone and Octinoxate can devastate coral reefs, leading to bleaching and long-term damage. OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort offers a solution with its exclusive collection of Rash Guards. Crafted from recycled plastic bottles gathered from ocean waste, these Rash Guards provide UPF50 sun protection while ensuring the health of the marine ecosystem.
Education for Preservation
Embracing the principles of ecotourism, OBLU SELECT Sangeli encourages travellers to educate themselves about the natural wonders of the Maldives before setting foot on its shores. Understanding the fragility of seashells as potential homes for hermit crabs and the vitality of coral reefs as living organisms fosters a deeper connection with the environment. OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort emphasises the mantra “Collect Anything But Memories,” encouraging guests to leave no trace and cherish the untouched beauty of the islands.
Sangeli Muraka Project: Crafting Change
In response to the alarming decline of coral reefs worldwide due to various environmental threats, OBLU SELECT Sangeli initiated the Sangeli Muraka Project in January 2019. This visionary project includes coral restoration, wildlife identification, community outreach, reef clean-ups and ghost net upcycling.
Adopt-a-Turtle and Embrace Sustainable Fashion
Through the Sangeli Muraka Project, guests can participate in impactful conservation efforts. Handmade crocheted sea turtle and manta ray soft toys, crafted by local artisans, serve as memorable souvenirs and symbolize support for reef preservation. Upon purchase of the toy, guests can choose the individual turtle to adopt and will receive a certificate of adoption as well as regular updates every time the turtle is resighted.
Furthermore, the resort’s collaboration with OceanЯ brings forth a line of eco-apparel made from 100% recycled polyester, equivalent to removing 1kg of plastic from the ocean. Additionally, colourful bracelets and sea turtle keychains, repurposed from discarded ghost nets, showcase the resort’s dedication to marine conservation.
Sustainability at OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort
Committed to sustainability, OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort proudly boasts its Green Globe certification. With a strong focus on responsible island ecosystem management, the resort leads by example in sustainable drinking water solutions and support for local communities. Each stay at the resort contributes to the preservation of the Maldives’ natural wonders.
Coral Conservation: A Triumph Over Adversity
Under the expert care of in-house Marine Biologists, the coral nursery at the resort’s main lagoon has flourished. Over 150 metal frames housing more than 7,000 fragments have been meticulously placed, nurturing the growth of a lush coral cover. Visitors can now witness the resurgence of marine life, including parrotfish, snappers, eagle rays, sharks and various other fish species and invertebrates.
Green Operations for a Greener Stay
OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort’s commitment to sustainable operations encompasses biodegradable cleaning agents, saltwater desalination for potable water and efficient waste management practices. The resort’s twin-chamber incinerators and state-of-the-art compactors significantly reduce environmental impact. Furthermore, treated wastewater finds new life in irrigation and gardening, ensuring responsible water consumption.
For more information about OBLU SELECT Sangeli Resort’s eco-friendly travel tips and commitment to sustainability, please visit https://www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-select-sangeli/sustainability
Celebrate Diwali at COMO Cocoa Island
Celebrate the magic of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights at COMO Cocoa Island from November 9th to 12th. Join the resort for a celebration steeped in culture and joy, as the resort illuminates the island with the spirit of togetherness.
Over the four days, indulge in a culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours with a specially curated menus by Executive Chef Kadek and his team. Starting on November 9th, savour the rich and satisfying Thali Set Dinner, offering a diverse array of dishes. A traditional Indian-style tea time will be served at Faru Bar, featuring Masala Chai paired with an Indian-style sweet tea set from November 10th to 12th. On November 11th, enjoy a sumptuous Three-Course Indian Set Lunch, complemented by the delightful treat of mango lassi. The grand finale on November 12th features a Special Diwali Set Menu, immersing you in India’s culinary heritage.
In addition, a special programme of Diwali activities have also been designed for families with little ones, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.
Nestled in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate island retreat featuring 33 overwater villas set against the backdrop of a stunning turquoise lagoon. The island boasts an exceptional house reef teeming with rich marine life, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort houses an award-winning COMO Shambhala for those seeking for relaxation, which combines the ancient healing and contemporary science
Stay at COMO Cocoa Island this Diwali and enjoy an exclusive room rate with complimentary full-board and return shared speedboat transfer for two adults. Additionally, guests can participate in an activity of their choice during their stay, which includes turtle snorkelling, a sunset cruise, or sunset fishing. Complimentary room upgrades are also available upon arrival, subject to availability.
Book direct with the resort and receive a US$150 resort credit to indulge in more unforgettable experiences during your stay.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
