St. Regis Maldives launches skincare promotion

The ultra-exclusive St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is celebrating sun, sea, sand, and skincare this month, with a special promotion at the on-site Iridium Spa.

A range of treatments will cleanse and rejuvenate the skin, allowing it to glow throughout the vacation and beyond, a hotel statement said.

Customers may choose from an array of renewing and refreshing treatments, delivered by expert therapists at Iridium Spa, supporting skin and body care regimes this summer.

Treatments range from 30, 60, 90 and 120 minutes, ensuring everything from a quick fix to deep, nurturing recovery from the stresses of life and the environment. Highlights include the after-sun Swedish massage with Maldivian coconut oil, and the two-hour after-sun ritual including body exfoliation, body wrap – and a scalp massage using cooling aloe vera, cucumber and peppermint.

The offer is available until May 31, 2022. Prices are subject to 23.2% service charge and Maldives government tax, the statement added.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.