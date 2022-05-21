Fairmont Maldives receives British Airways Holiday Accolade in recognition of customer excellence

Fairmont Maldives Sirru fen Fushi Resort caters to every purpose of travel and connects people with a passion for a life fully lived to the best of this idyllic destination, offering world-class hospitality, thoughtful and attentive service, and authentic Maldivian experiences.

Luxury Resort, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi has received a British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2021. The hotel has gone to great lengths to provide unwavering service to its customers, and to exceed expectations when it has mattered most.

Based on unbiased guest reviews, this accolade recognises outstanding services, facilities and customer experiences offered by the hotels around the world. Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi have gained an overall score of 9.3/10.

British Airways Holidays is one of the UK’s leading, largest, and most trusted tour operators, which uses customer feedback to identify top-rated hotels, as part of its commitment to providing high quality holidays. The validated, verified, and independent reviews are collected via Reevoo – an impartial third-party solution company. Customers are asked to score hotels based on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality, as well as provide an overall score out of ten.

British Airways Holidays gathered almost 24,000 independent reviews in 2021 and is awarding 430 Customer Excellence Awards across the globe to recognise its top-rated hotels.

Claire Bentley, Managing Director at British Airways Holidays commented: “We are delighted that Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is one of our top-rated hotels for 2021. This award is testament to the hotel’s commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, even during one of the toughest years in the travel industry. As the world opens again, we look forward to continuing our relationship and together delivering truly memorable holidays for our customers.”

For more information, visit: www.fairmont.com/maldives