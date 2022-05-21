Centara invites travellers on summertime family getaway or romantic couple’s escape to Maldives

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is inviting guests to enjoy a quintessential island holiday in the Maldives this summer, with enticing offers at its two award-winning resorts in the tropical archipelago: Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.

Under the “Maldives Summer Escape” promotion, guests will receive an amazing over 25% discount when they book with Centara in the Maldives. Travellers who are members of CentaraThe1, the group’s loyalty programme, will be rewarded with an additional 15% off. Travellers who are not yet members can sign up for free in less than a minute, and immediately start enjoying benefits and earning points.

In the Maldives, all guests enjoy 20% savings on select spa treatments, and for stays of 4 nights or longer, they will be treated to a floating breakfast when staying in a pool villa or an in-villa breakfast experience in a non-pool villa.

This enticing offer is valid for bookings made between now and 31st July 2022, for stays until 20th December 2022. With the summer holidays fast approaching, this exclusive offer provides an excellent opportunity for couples, friends and families to relax and unwind together in paradise.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Nestled on a pristine island in the South Ari Atoll, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a fantastic option for families. Amid a landscape of pure white sand, crystal clear seas and swaying palm trees, guests can choose to stay in a 93-square metre Family Overwater Villa, which includes bunk beds and a PlayStation for kids, a Jacuzzi and a secure terrace with breathtaking ocean views and steps down to the lagoon. Alternatively, the stunning Premium Deluxe Sunset Overwater Villa with Pool can accommodate up to three guests in 114 square metres of luxurious living space, with a large terrace, plunge pool with sunset sea views. A collection of beachfront villas are also available with private pools and access to the powder-soft sand.

Parents and kids can spend unforgettable days splashing in the beachfront pool or enjoying activities such as tennis, volleyball, water sports, snorkelling and scuba diving. Adults can relax at SPA Cenvaree or workout at the fitness centre, while their children have endless hours of fun at the dual-age kids’ club, and all ages can dine at a variety choice of restaurants, bars and lounges.

Families can also explore the beauty of the Maldives with excursions including snorkelling adventures, semi submarine rides, as well as whale shark, turtle or manta sighting cruises.

Every Centara hotel and resort adheres to strict health and safety standards, as part of the “Centara Complete Care” programme, which was developed in partnership with Ecolab and SGS.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

For couples and honeymooners, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an exquisite adults-only island retreat in the North Malé Atoll, less than 20 minutes away by speedboat from Velana International Airport. This heavenly hideaway houses a collection of beachfront and overwater accommodation, including the Deluxe Spa Overwater Villa, which is accessed via a wooden boardwalk and features 42 square metres of living space with an outdoor spa bathtub and direct steps down to the reef – perfect for swimming or snorkelling around the lagoon. Alternatively, the Premium Deluxe Sunset Overwater Villa offers an elegant ocean-facing deck with outdoor spa bathtub and direct access to the sparkling lagoon.

With a choice of seven sensational restaurants and bars, exhilarating water sports, scuba diving, ocean excursions and a soothing therapies at SPA Cenvaree, this intimate resort promises many romantic moments, both during the day and under the stars. This makes it especially suitable for honeymoons and couple’s vacations.

For more information and to book the “Maldives Summer Escape” promotion, simply select your exclusive couples’ retreats at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives or for perfect private island destination at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives for family holidays.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.