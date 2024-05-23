Lifestyle
Exploring Addu’s rich biodiversity with Canareef Resort
In a momentous achievement for environmental conservation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) declared Addu Atoll and Fuvahmulah as biosphere reserves in 2021. This historic recognition places these regions alongside Baa Atoll, which was designated in 2011, as vital areas promoting sustainable development and biodiversity preservation in the Maldives.
Previously, Baa Atoll stood as the sole biosphere reserve in the Maldives, celebrated for its rich marine life, including the congregation of Manta Rays. With the addition of Addu and Fuvahmulah, the Maldives now proudly boasts three UNESCO biosphere reserves. These new additions are described as “learning places for sustainable development,” where the conservation of biodiversity is harmonised with its sustainable use.
The Maldivian government nominated these regions in September 2019 to ensure the protection of their unique marine and terrestrial ecosystems. Protected status was granted to key eco-rich sites, such as ‘Kudakandu’ in Addu’s lagoon and several wetlands in Hithadhoo and Hulhudhoo, reinforcing the commitment to environmental stewardship.
Canareef Resort Maldives: A Haven of Biodiversity
Canareef Resort Maldives, nestled within the captivating landscape of Addu Atoll, takes great pride in its role in this momentous achievement. As part of the resort’s remarkable features, Canareef boasts five freshwater and saltwater lakes, among them the expansive Canareef Eco Park. This serene sanctuary offers a nature trail and picturesque spots where guests can immerse themselves in birdwatching, fish observation, and the breathtaking beauty of nature. Additionally, the Kids Club is situated within the Eco Park, providing young explorers with the opportunity to engage with nature firsthand while learning about the intricate ecosystems that surround them.
Experience the Natural Wonders
Addu Atoll, situated at the southernmost tip of the Maldives, is renowned for its stunning ecosystems. The Eedhigali Kilhi, one of the largest wetlands in the country, attracts hundreds of migratory birds annually, including the Dhondheeni, or white tern bird, which is found mostly in the Addu region.
Nature Parks offer locals and tourists alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in these natural landscapes through boardwalks, canoeing points, walk trails, and snorkelling spots. These parks are designed to provide access while ensuring the conservation and sustainable use of the resources.
Biosphere reserves encompass terrestrial, marine, and coastal ecosystems, divided into core areas, buffer zones, and transitional zones. These zones allow humans to coexist with nature, fostering learning, protection, and sustainability.
As the resort commemorates International Day for Biological Diversity with the theme “Be part of the Plan,” Canareef Resort Maldives invites you to explore and appreciate the rich biodiversity of Addu Atoll. The resort is committed to preserving this natural heritage and promoting eco-friendly tourism practices.
Culture
Culture at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives on Eid al-Adha
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared the details of its upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration, from June 16th to June 18th, 2024. This year, the resort invites guests to fully immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind celebration. Celebrate the arrival of the new moon with a three-day event filled with cultural festivities, delicious food, and exclusive offers tailored for GCC travellers.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of Eid al-Adha by providing a peaceful sanctuary for contemplation, gratitude, and participation in this significant occasion’s joyous festivities.
In celebration of Eid al-Adha, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared a fantastic offer exclusively for GCC market for bookings and stays until June 30, 2024, with a minimum stay of 3 nights. Guests are welcome to enjoy an attractive 30% discount on all villa categories, along with a wonderful selection of complimentary amenities such as an Arabic floating breakfast served in their private pool. Savour the tranquilly of a sunset cruise on a traditional Maldivian dhoni, take advantage of an irresistible 10% discount on watersports activities, and rejuvenate with a one-time complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for two adults at the private island overwater spa.
In addition to the thrilling offer, the resort has organised a variety of exciting activities for guests to enjoy during the three-day Eid celebrations. One of the highlights is the fishing competition, known as the Mas Race in Dhivehi. Mas Race is an exciting fishing game that brings families and friends together to embark on thrilling adventures in the bountiful seas. Participants can showcase their fishing skills and rely on a bit of luck to outshine their competitors. The champion reels in the biggest and most fish. The talented culinary team will expertly cook the guests’ personal catches to their liking, whether it’s steamed, grilled, or barbecued with authentic Maldivian flavours and flair. After all, sustainably caught fresh fish in the Maldives are unparalleled.
During the 3-day celebration, guests can also enjoy a large selection of watersports and big-game fishing with a 10% discount. With the surf season in full swell in the Maldives, this Eid, the resort invites all guests to start a new hobby, and what better way than to surf at Chickens Break while in Kuda Villingili? Surf, dive, watersport, and rejuvenate at The Spa with a 20% discount on signature massages.
The culinary highlight of Eid al-Adha is the sighting of the New Moon Eid dinner at The Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a bespoke Arabic-themed dinner featuring delicious dishes from across the Middle East and Eid specials from the Maldives.
The Kuda Fiyo Kid Club is excited to announce an unforgettable Eid celebration for children. The programme features a variety of traditional Maldivian games, including dhalhu vehttun (a local style of bowling), coconut leaf origami, the Eid kite challenge, and various arts and crafts activities.
Family
Jawakara Islands Maldives’ kids club gets accreditation from Worldwide Kids
Jawakara Islands Maldives has announced its accreditation for safe, professional, and exhilarating childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK). This recognition is reserved for upscale resorts that uphold global standards in childcare training, health, and safety, while continually enhancing the experience for families and their young guests.
Nestled within the picturesque landscape of Maldives, the newest addition to the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio, Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly hosts the Jawa Kids Club, catering to children across all types of accommodations. The Jawa Kids programme boasts an array of thrilling and age-appropriate activities, ranging from mini-golf, football, and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments, sushi making, and mocktail mixology classes. Furthermore, children are offered a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, traditional fishing methods, sustainability workshops, and marine biology exploration guided by our in-house expert.
The dedicated childcare team at Jawa Kids Club has undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, ensuring they possess the expertise and skills necessary to provide exceptional care to young guests. This training guarantees that children staying at Jawakara receive unparalleled attention and care throughout their stay.
“This endorsement from Worldwide Kids not only underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, comfort, and delight of our guests, especially families seeking unforgettable moments in the Maldives but also opens up new avenues for visibility. WWK’s extensive database will strategically position us when families are actively booking their holidays, further enhancing our reach and ensuring that our dedication to top-tier childcare and hospitality resonates with discerning travellers,” highlighted Ali Navaz, General Manager at Jawakara Islands Maldives.
As part of the accreditation process, Worldwide Kids completed a comprehensive assessment of the resort’s childcare facility and operations. The audit encompassed indoor and outdoor spaces, equipment, resources, policies, documentation, and interactions with children and families. The final audit report included recommendations to enhance safety and operational aspects, based on the latest childcare best practices.
“Worldwide Kids is thrilled to extend its prestigious Seal of Excellence to Jawakara Islands, underscoring their commitment to the little guest. This recognition is a testament to their team’s hard work and approach to fostering a safe and engaging environment for their young visitors and we look forward to our continued partnership with them,” said James Gunn, Business Development Consultant at Worldwide Kids.
The independent seal of excellence from WK, which was established in 2018, carries substantial sway over 45,000 families each year, guiding their choices for vacations. This prestigious recognition not only boosts the status of Jawakara Islands Maldives as a top luxury destination but also emphasizes the resort’s strong dedication to offering high-quality services tailored to the needs of a diverse luxury traveler base.
Jawakara offers an adventurous escape where multigenerational travellers can come together to collaborate, indulge, and rejuvenate. Boasting 290 villas, this five-star retreat is conveniently located just 35 minutes away by seaplane from Malé International Airport. The resort comprises two distinct islands – Mabin and Dheru – interconnected by an oversea walkway, providing guests with a seamless and enchanting journey between the two.
Culture
Enjoy ultimate luxurious escape on Eid al-Adha at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
Celebrate the occasion of Eid Al-Adha by embracing island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. To commemorate the holiday, the resort invites GCC travellers into a world of breathtaking natural beauty, exclusive accommodation, legendary service, exquisite food, and once in a lifetime experiences.
Guests are invited to indulge in stunning turquoise water views teeming with marine life, pristine untouched white-sand beaches and lush greenery amid the Indian Ocean. With an array of bespoke Eid activities happening for the holiday including sunset cruises, chakra yoga, coral regeneration, design artistry workshops and more, guests can step into a world of exceptional luxury, to enjoy the resorts breathtaking island home.
With only a short flight time from across the GCC, those visiting the island from Monday 17th June until Friday 21st June, can embark on captivating adventures and experiences for the whole family.
Dive into the crystal-clear waters and snorkel alongside majestic turtles or contribute to the preservation of the vibrant marine ecosystem with the hotel’s Coral Regeneration programme. Watch the sun dip below the horizon aboard a luxurious Sunset Dolphin Cruise or guests can try their luck at reeling in the catch of the day with a Big Game Fishing excursion. If guests are looking for something more challenging, try a Killer Abs workout or group Aerial Hoop Class. For those seeking a more creative activity, enjoy an Eid Design Artistry workshop and discover the joy of expression through art.
Nourish the body, mind, and soul with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives curated selection of indulgent experiences. Become immersed in the ancient practice of Chakra Yoga, harmonising inner energies amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, or learn how to give a Gua Sha Massage, where guests can transform their skincare routine by revealing radiant and rejuvenated skin. For those looking to experience something new, attend the Bamboo Tapping workshop where guests will discover a soothing rhythm.
Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in culinary bliss with nightly Levantine cuisine served on the pristine sands of the hotel’s island paradise, courtesy of The White Journey. Guests can enjoy a Maldivian Night on the final evening of the Eid holiday, with a culinary journey underneath the stars where traditional flavours of the island can be enjoyed in every bite.
Keeping young hearts and minds engaged throughout the Eid holiday, the Ritz Kids programme offers a range of exciting activities. From crafting memories on the beach with Sandcastle Decoration to unleashing their inner artist with Eid Pallet Art Painting, children enjoy the holidays like never before. Children can also embark on a thrilling Eid Dhoni Boat Safari or unravel the mysteries of the island with an exciting Eid Treasure Hunt.
For an exclusive Eid activity, football legend Ivan Rakitic will be hosting two football workshops during the celebrations. The Saudi Pro League player and former Barcelona FC icon will be sharing his expertise with guests, and teaching life-long skills to aspiring young players.
