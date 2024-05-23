Action
Patina Maldives, Dive Butler announce thrilling summer youth sailing academy
Patina Maldives, in collaboration with Dive Butler International, has announced the launch of a premier sailing camp for teenagers aged 13-17. The programme runs from July 14 to August 15, offering a unique blend of excitement, education, and adventure in the Fari Islands.
Designed to cater to both novice and experienced young sailors, the 5-Day Youth Sailing Academy is an extraordinary opportunity to explore the art of sailing. Participants will not only learn essential sailing techniques but also gain vital life skills such as teamwork, resilience, problem-solving, and a deep connection with nature.
- Days 1 to 3: Ride the Waves on RS Catamarans (4 hours daily): Hands-on sailing basics on RS Catamarans, guided by expert instructors. Progressive skill-building, leading to a comprehensive understanding of sailing techniques and safety.
- Day 4: Yacht Mastery Aboard MY Amber (4 hours): Advanced training on a luxurious yacht, refining sailing prowess and experiencing the grandeur of larger vessels.
- Day 5: Skill Showcase (4 hours)
- Final day to showcase refined skills around the Fari Islands lagoon, with friends and relatives invited to witness their achievements.
In partnership with Dive Butler International, a world-leading provider of water sports and diving, Patina Maldives offers an exhilarating and safe program. Each participant receives personalised attention in small groups, ensuring a memorable experience. All students will receive a certificate of completion, symbolising their new found skills and dedication over the 5 days of intensive training.
For those looking to celebrate their newfound skills, an optional Sunset Celebration Cruise is available. Participants can join their peers and family for a memorable evening at sea, making the experience even more special.
The programme is currently priced at USD 2,440 per student, exclusive of taxes and service charge.
“We are thrilled to partner with Dive Butler International to offer this incredible opportunity to our young guests. We hope this program ignites a passion for sailing and fosters a deep appreciation for ocean exploration and stewardship,” said Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives.
“We are delighted to partner with Patina, as we share their values of connection and stewardship. Sailing offers a unique way to connect with nature and each other, no matter your age. This program is designed to inspire a love for the sea and a commitment to its preservation, creating unforgettable experiences and lifelong bonds,” added Alexis Vincent, Founder of Dive Butler.
The Youth Sailing Academy offers a transformative journey filled with exploration and growth. This summer, join us to learn new skills and ignite your passion for sailing as you let the rhythm of the waves guide you.
For more information on the resort’s summer programming please see here. For a summer offer, please visit this link.
Gear up for ride of your life with Siyam World’s first go-kart track in Maldives
Get ready to rev your engines and satisfy your need for speed at Siyam World Maldives with the grand opening of the 205m² Speed Racers Circuit – the first-ever go-kart track in the Maldives, adding an electrifying twist and high-octane experience to the ultimate island getaway.
Siyam World, known for breaking the mold of traditional Maldivian holidays, is paving new ground with the launch of a state-of-the-art go-kart track, the Speed Racers Circuit, that comes fully equipped with 18 sleek electric go-karts and a rugged off-road course. Spanning 205m² of heart-pounding twists and turns, the track is designed to ignite your inner racer and unleash the adrenaline junkie within.
But that’s not all, with speeds of up to 35km/h, racers feel the rush of the wind in their hair as they zoom around the exhilarating course.
And when the race is over, the party’s just getting started! There is a fully stocked bar, the perfect pit stop to refuel and celebrate a victory with friends and fellow racers. After all, every great race deserves an epic after-party!
“Siyam World is all about redefining what it means to holiday in the Maldives,” said Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing. “We’re not just offering relaxation and the traditional means of a Maldivian holiday, we are committed to delivering unforgettable adventures. Our new go-kart track is just the beginning of a series of exciting, fun-filled activities that set Siyam World apart from the rest.”
Siyam World has tailored four adrenaline-pumping go-kart racing packages to suit every level from 12 years and up:
Quick Sprint Package
- Get your adrenaline fix with 3 lightning-fast laps for just $25 per racer (up to 5 racers).
- Perfect for those who want a quick burst of excitement and friendly competition!
The Triple Challenge Package
- Take on 5 laps of non-stop racing action for $80 (up to 5 racers).
- Push the pedal to the metal and test your skills with this ultimate challenge!
Family Package
- Treat the whole family to a thrilling ride with our fun-filled package for $350.
- Enjoy 3 lap races for families and friends, creating unforgettable memories together!
Private Championship Package
- Go for glory with an exclusive racing event for $550.
- Compete in a private series with 3 lap qualifiers, 5 lap heats, and a 7 lap final – complete with scorekeeping, timekeeping, and awards
The addition of the go-kart track is part of Siyam World’s commitment to provide guests with a diverse range of activities, extraordinary adventures ,and pioneering experiences that go beyond the mainstream. Whether you are a seasoned racer or a first-time driver, the go-kart track promises a rush of excitement as you zip through tropical paradise. The electric go-karts are eco-friendly and perfect for healthy competitions among family and friends.
It’s time to buckle up, hold on tight, and experience the thrill of a lifetime at Siyam World Maldives’ Electric Go-Kart Track. Book your race now and get ready to unleash your inner speed champion!
Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.
Join Ifuru Island Maldives’ exhilarating ice, bubbles challenge
Are You Ready? The Ice & Bubbles Challenge awaits your arrival at Ifuru Island.
Are you ready for the ultimate chill thrill of indulgence and adventure? Then put on your explorer hat and jet off to Ifuru Island for the Ice & Bubbles Challenge! Imagine: you’ll be basking in the breathtaking Maldives scenery while putting your might to the test with a 6-minute polar plunge, clutching a flute of bubbly like a boss. Once you conquer the challenge, you’ll savour the delicious bubbly and feel like a true champion!
Picture yourself lounging poolside, surrounded by swaying palm trees, white sandy beaches, and crystal-clear waters, while also pushing your endurance to the limit. And as a badge of honour, guests are gifted with a trendy Ice Bath and Bubbles Challenge t-shirt to flaunt their fearless spirit. The current record for the Ice & Bubbles Challenge is a brave 22 minutes, and we’re daring you to beat it!
Cold-water immersion can speed up your muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and give you a boost of energy. Plus, you’ll feel like a true hero after conquering the challenge and basking under the warm Maldivian sun.
So, what are you waiting for? Rally your friends and come join us on Ifuru Island Maldives for an unforgettable adventure that’s sure to create magical memories that will last a lifetime!
Six Senses launches Mermaid Courses in Maldives
Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura in the Maldives are making waves with the launch of an enchanting underwater experience – PADI Mermaid courses.
Now, guests aged six and above can embark on a magical journey guided by certified PADI scuba dive instructors. Aspiring mermaids and mermen will be equipped with a monofin, a type of swim fin that mimics the movements of dolphins, and colorful fabric tail, mirroring the hues of the ocean. Catering to various ages, interests, and skill levels, both resorts offer a range of courses from discovery to advanced. A professional photographer is available on request to capture personal fairytale-moments.
“We’re thrilled to introduce this fun new experience to our range of underwater offerings,” says Judith Scheibelberger, PADI trainer and resident mermaid expert at Six Senses Laamu, an IHG Hotels & Resorts property. “Our mermaid courses are not only a source of fun and excitement for kids but also invite adults to tap into their imagination and reconnect with their inner child. Beyond the entertainment aspect and capturing Instagram-worthy memories, participants will also gain valuable underwater skills and learn about the awe-inspiring secrets of the sea.”
Mermaid courses join a plethora of underwater experiences available to guests at both Maldivian Six Senses resorts, including snorkeling with turtles, vibrant coral reef explorations, and exhilarating diving adventures. The resorts boasts state-of-the-art dive centers that provide comprehensive services and expert guidance.
For young adventurers, both resorts also offer the PADI Seal Team programme, catering to junior divers aged eight and above. This program allows aspiring divers to explore the underwater world safely, through the five ‘AquaMissions,’ where participants can delve down to four meters, or the introductory PADI Bubblemaker experience, tailored for children aged eight to nine, allowing them to dive down to two meters.
“These experiences not only offer a glimpse into the mesmerising underwater world but also provide an opportunity for young divers to develop their confidence and diving skills while exploring the diversity of Maldivian reefs,” says Anne Hospital, Dive Manager of both resorts.
The brand’s Grow With Six Senses programme offers all of the dimensions of wellness, providing kids with opportunities to reconnect with nature and engage with their surroundings. Through immersive experiences in local culture, wellness, sustainability and social interactions, children spark their curiosity and gain valuable life skills. At the heart of this programme are the dedicated kid’s clubs known as ‘The Den’, which serve as hubs for exploration and discovery.
At Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura, one standout offering is the Mermaid course, which invites children on an underwater adventure amidst stunning turquoise panoramas. On land, the activities are equally diverse, ranging from enlightening garden tours to innovative waste-to-wealth workshops and interactive junior cooking classes. These experiences are designed to provide children with valuable life skills through hands-on play, ensuring a comprehensive and enriching journey for young guests at the resorts.
Prices for the PADI Mermaid Courses start from USD 150 for a 45-minute discovery session. For bookings and further information, please visit sixsenses.com or contact reservations-maldives@sixsenses.com.
