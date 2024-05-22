Culture
Culture at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives on Eid al-Adha
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared the details of its upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration, from June 16th to June 18th, 2024. This year, the resort invites guests to fully immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind celebration. Celebrate the arrival of the new moon with a three-day event filled with cultural festivities, delicious food, and exclusive offers tailored for GCC travellers.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of Eid al-Adha by providing a peaceful sanctuary for contemplation, gratitude, and participation in this significant occasion’s joyous festivities.
In celebration of Eid al-Adha, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared a fantastic offer exclusively for GCC market for bookings and stays until June 30, 2024, with a minimum stay of 3 nights. Guests are welcome to enjoy an attractive 30% discount on all villa categories, along with a wonderful selection of complimentary amenities such as an Arabic floating breakfast served in their private pool. Savour the tranquilly of a sunset cruise on a traditional Maldivian dhoni, take advantage of an irresistible 10% discount on watersports activities, and rejuvenate with a one-time complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for two adults at the private island overwater spa.
In addition to the thrilling offer, the resort has organised a variety of exciting activities for guests to enjoy during the three-day Eid celebrations. One of the highlights is the fishing competition, known as the Mas Race in Dhivehi. Mas Race is an exciting fishing game that brings families and friends together to embark on thrilling adventures in the bountiful seas. Participants can showcase their fishing skills and rely on a bit of luck to outshine their competitors. The champion reels in the biggest and most fish. The talented culinary team will expertly cook the guests’ personal catches to their liking, whether it’s steamed, grilled, or barbecued with authentic Maldivian flavours and flair. After all, sustainably caught fresh fish in the Maldives are unparalleled.
During the 3-day celebration, guests can also enjoy a large selection of watersports and big-game fishing with a 10% discount. With the surf season in full swell in the Maldives, this Eid, the resort invites all guests to start a new hobby, and what better way than to surf at Chickens Break while in Kuda Villingili? Surf, dive, watersport, and rejuvenate at The Spa with a 20% discount on signature massages.
The culinary highlight of Eid al-Adha is the sighting of the New Moon Eid dinner at The Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a bespoke Arabic-themed dinner featuring delicious dishes from across the Middle East and Eid specials from the Maldives.
The Kuda Fiyo Kid Club is excited to announce an unforgettable Eid celebration for children. The programme features a variety of traditional Maldivian games, including dhalhu vehttun (a local style of bowling), coconut leaf origami, the Eid kite challenge, and various arts and crafts activities.
Culture
Enjoy ultimate luxurious escape on Eid al-Adha at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
Celebrate the occasion of Eid Al-Adha by embracing island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. To commemorate the holiday, the resort invites GCC travellers into a world of breathtaking natural beauty, exclusive accommodation, legendary service, exquisite food, and once in a lifetime experiences.
Guests are invited to indulge in stunning turquoise water views teeming with marine life, pristine untouched white-sand beaches and lush greenery amid the Indian Ocean. With an array of bespoke Eid activities happening for the holiday including sunset cruises, chakra yoga, coral regeneration, design artistry workshops and more, guests can step into a world of exceptional luxury, to enjoy the resorts breathtaking island home.
With only a short flight time from across the GCC, those visiting the island from Monday 17th June until Friday 21st June, can embark on captivating adventures and experiences for the whole family.
Dive into the crystal-clear waters and snorkel alongside majestic turtles or contribute to the preservation of the vibrant marine ecosystem with the hotel’s Coral Regeneration programme. Watch the sun dip below the horizon aboard a luxurious Sunset Dolphin Cruise or guests can try their luck at reeling in the catch of the day with a Big Game Fishing excursion. If guests are looking for something more challenging, try a Killer Abs workout or group Aerial Hoop Class. For those seeking a more creative activity, enjoy an Eid Design Artistry workshop and discover the joy of expression through art.
Nourish the body, mind, and soul with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives curated selection of indulgent experiences. Become immersed in the ancient practice of Chakra Yoga, harmonising inner energies amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, or learn how to give a Gua Sha Massage, where guests can transform their skincare routine by revealing radiant and rejuvenated skin. For those looking to experience something new, attend the Bamboo Tapping workshop where guests will discover a soothing rhythm.
Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in culinary bliss with nightly Levantine cuisine served on the pristine sands of the hotel’s island paradise, courtesy of The White Journey. Guests can enjoy a Maldivian Night on the final evening of the Eid holiday, with a culinary journey underneath the stars where traditional flavours of the island can be enjoyed in every bite.
Keeping young hearts and minds engaged throughout the Eid holiday, the Ritz Kids programme offers a range of exciting activities. From crafting memories on the beach with Sandcastle Decoration to unleashing their inner artist with Eid Pallet Art Painting, children enjoy the holidays like never before. Children can also embark on a thrilling Eid Dhoni Boat Safari or unravel the mysteries of the island with an exciting Eid Treasure Hunt.
For an exclusive Eid activity, football legend Ivan Rakitic will be hosting two football workshops during the celebrations. The Saudi Pro League player and former Barcelona FC icon will be sharing his expertise with guests, and teaching life-long skills to aspiring young players.
Culture
Nova Maldives unveils Eid al-Adha programme with cultural activities
Recognising the growth of slow and experiential travel trends in the GCC, this Eid Al-Adha, from June 16 to June 19, Nova Maldives extends an invitation to join a journey that integrates traditional and modern aspects of Maldivian culture. Set against the backdrop of the island’s serene beauty, Nova is preparing an extensive cultural event that allows guests to delve into the heritage and customs of the Maldives.
Central to the festivities is the Holhuashi event, redefining traditional storytelling on Wink Beach. The term “Holhuashi,” meaning “public meeting space,” has been adapted here to create a dynamic space for cultural exchange. During the event, master storytellers will share traditional Maldivian stories, aiming to connect guests with the historical roots of the Maldives.
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, commented on the relevance of this year’s event, saying, “One of the notable GCC travel trends to Maldives this year is slow and experiential travel, which emphasises longer duration stays and a deep immersion into the local culture. The Maldivian Eid celebration at Nova is the perfect opportunity for GCC travellers to engage deeply with the unique cultural aspects of the Maldives.”
Additionally, the event will feature renowned Maldivian artists and craftspeople demonstrating their skills in traditional crafts. This presentation is designed not only for viewing but also for guests to experience, as each piece showcases a blend of heritage and innovation.
Throughout the Eid Al-Adha period, guests will have opportunities to engage more deeply with Maldivian culture. Activities will include language lessons, culinary experiences featuring local cuisine, and introductions to Maldivian rituals and beliefs. These elements collectively aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Maldivian way of life.
Guests can now book their stay at 45% off for stays up to September 2024. Rates for the Beach Villa start from AED 2711 for 2 guests on an all-inclusive basis, inclusive of all taxes and green tax. The offer includes complimentary use of snorkelling fins and masks during the stay, daily complimentary group Sunrise Yoga, a 30-minute photo session, complimentary rental of standard kayaks and paddleboards (non-guided) once per stay, and discounts on water sports, spa treatments, and à la carte restaurants.
Guests staying 6 nights or more will enjoy a complimentary 3-course dinner at Nova’s speciality restaurants, Mizu and Flames.
For those interested in experiencing this cultural event, bookings can be made for the specified dates in June. Additional details and reservations are available through Nova’s website.
Culture
Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in style at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
Experience an unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives! Enjoy 4 nights in paradise, inclusive of seaplane transfers and half-board starting from USD 4976 for two adults. Immerse yourself in the rich culture and traditions of the Maldives amidst pristine beaches and azure waters. Indulge in complimentary island experiences and revel in food, music, and captivating entertainment. Book now for an exquisite holiday experience!
Highlights of the Eid Celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives:
- Adha Feast: Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish feast at Seasalt restaurant featuring international dishes with a Maldivian touch, meticulously prepared by our expert culinary team. From traditional delicacies to modern interpretations, our Eid al-Adha feast promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
- Local Music: Experience the enchanting melodies and rhythmic Boduberu beats of Maldivian music, performed live by Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ talented Boduberu band. Let the soul-stirring tunes serenade you against the backdrop of our serene surroundings, creating an ambiance of pure bliss.
- Special Kids’ Activities: Keeping the young members of the family entertained, we offer a range of specially curated activities designed to spark joy and creativity. From arts and crafts to interactive games, children will delight in an array of experiences tailored just for them.
- Maldivian Badhiya Dance Show: Prepare to be captivated by a mesmerizing performance of the Maldivian Badhiya dance, a traditional art form that showcases the cultural heritage of the Maldives. Marvel at the graceful movements and vibrant costumes as our talented dancers transport you to a world of wonder and enchantment.
In addition to these exclusive festivities, guests will have the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of the Maldives through a variety of activities, including snorkelling, diving, and more. Whether you are seeking adventure or relaxation, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration.
Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the lap of luxury at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Book your stay now and embark on a journey of discovery and indulgence amid the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives with a 4-Night Special Offer. The offer includes return seaplane transfers for two adults and two children below 11 years of age, daily breakfast and dinner, and more.
For reservations and inquiries, please contact: kothaifaru@alilahotels.com.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives earns TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
-
Meditation1 week ago
SO/ Maldives announces exclusive yoga activation with Hannah Barrett
-
Awards1 week ago
Bandos Maldives named Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort at World Travel Awards 2024
-
News7 days ago
New blueprint for health and vitality at AyurMa: PraMā at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
-
Family1 week ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts heartwarming celebration for local community on Children’s Day
-
Awards1 week ago
Equator Village wins ‘Leading Airport Hotel’ award from World Travel Awards for second year
-
News1 week ago
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives among the best hotels of 2024
-
News6 days ago
Suite Summertime Escape: New suites offer at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives invites idyllic island getaway in unparalleled style