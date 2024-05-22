Family
Jawakara Islands Maldives’ kids club gets accreditation from Worldwide Kids
Jawakara Islands Maldives has announced its accreditation for safe, professional, and exhilarating childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK). This recognition is reserved for upscale resorts that uphold global standards in childcare training, health, and safety, while continually enhancing the experience for families and their young guests.
Nestled within the picturesque landscape of Maldives, the newest addition to the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio, Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly hosts the Jawa Kids Club, catering to children across all types of accommodations. The Jawa Kids programme boasts an array of thrilling and age-appropriate activities, ranging from mini-golf, football, and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments, sushi making, and mocktail mixology classes. Furthermore, children are offered a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, traditional fishing methods, sustainability workshops, and marine biology exploration guided by our in-house expert.
The dedicated childcare team at Jawa Kids Club has undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, ensuring they possess the expertise and skills necessary to provide exceptional care to young guests. This training guarantees that children staying at Jawakara receive unparalleled attention and care throughout their stay.
“This endorsement from Worldwide Kids not only underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, comfort, and delight of our guests, especially families seeking unforgettable moments in the Maldives but also opens up new avenues for visibility. WWK’s extensive database will strategically position us when families are actively booking their holidays, further enhancing our reach and ensuring that our dedication to top-tier childcare and hospitality resonates with discerning travellers,” highlighted Ali Navaz, General Manager at Jawakara Islands Maldives.
As part of the accreditation process, Worldwide Kids completed a comprehensive assessment of the resort’s childcare facility and operations. The audit encompassed indoor and outdoor spaces, equipment, resources, policies, documentation, and interactions with children and families. The final audit report included recommendations to enhance safety and operational aspects, based on the latest childcare best practices.
“Worldwide Kids is thrilled to extend its prestigious Seal of Excellence to Jawakara Islands, underscoring their commitment to the little guest. This recognition is a testament to their team’s hard work and approach to fostering a safe and engaging environment for their young visitors and we look forward to our continued partnership with them,” said James Gunn, Business Development Consultant at Worldwide Kids.
The independent seal of excellence from WK, which was established in 2018, carries substantial sway over 45,000 families each year, guiding their choices for vacations. This prestigious recognition not only boosts the status of Jawakara Islands Maldives as a top luxury destination but also emphasizes the resort’s strong dedication to offering high-quality services tailored to the needs of a diverse luxury traveler base.
Jawakara offers an adventurous escape where multigenerational travellers can come together to collaborate, indulge, and rejuvenate. Boasting 290 villas, this five-star retreat is conveniently located just 35 minutes away by seaplane from Malé International Airport. The resort comprises two distinct islands – Mabin and Dheru – interconnected by an oversea walkway, providing guests with a seamless and enchanting journey between the two.
Family
Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts heartwarming celebration for local community on Children’s Day
In recognition of Children’s Day, Jumeirah Olhahali Island has hosted a group of 20 special guests from Southern Community Empowerment Association of Maldives (SCEAM) for a day of exploration and inspiring experiences on 11 May 2024.
SCEAM, an umbrella NGO dedicated to the empowerment and engagement of local communities, works across the Southernmost atolls of the Maldives to support in building resilience and fostering collective growth.
“We are delighted to collaborate with SCEAM and welcome these wonderful children to our blissful island,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Olhahali Island. “With over 57% of members hailing from the Maldives, we believe in the importance of supporting neighbouring institutions and organisations while prioritising the well-being of our future successors. This event was a fantastic opportunity to create lasting memories and spread smiles on Children’s Day.”
The day commenced with a warm welcome ritual from the resort’s management team and the friendly members of its Kids Club. The children then participated in a hands-on cake decoration activity with the resort’s talented chefs, crafting delicious treats to share with their families. Following a delightful lunch at the poolside all-day dining restaurant, GLOW, the little guests engaged in a creative crafting session guided by artists from the island’s MURACA Art Studio. As the day unfolded, the children had the opportunity to explore the resort’s contemporary beachside villas and indulge in some splash fun in the private infinity pools. Concluding the visit, each child received a special gift and a certificate of participation to cherish as part of their Olhahali Island memory.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jumeirah Olhahali Island for organising this delightful event in celebration of Children’s Day,” said Shimla Ahmed, Co-Founder & President of SCEAM. “The experience brought immense joy and happiness to the children, and we are excited for future collaborations to continue spreading positivity and building a brighter future for our younger generation.”
With consistent educational programmes and regular outreach to nearby islands, Jumeirah Olhahali Island remains committed to supporting local initiatives and fostering meaningful connections with the community. The all-villa resort strives to make a positive impact and create timeless experiences for guests and residents alike.
Family
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa to celebrate Egg-Citing Easter this April
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, renowned for its unparalleled luxury and breathtaking natural beauty, invites guests to immerse themselves in an extraordinary Easter experience from March 28th to April 1st this year. Promising an array of activities and events designed to delight guests of all ages, ensuring a memorable holiday escape.
At the heart of this Easter celebration is the renowned French pastry chef, Thomas Alphonsine, who will grace the island with his culinary expertise. Chef Alphonsine will tantalise taste buds with his delectable pastries, offering guests the opportunity to savour the finest in French pastry artistry. Additionally, guests can participate in immersive pastry-making lessons led by Chef Alphonsine himself, providing a unique opportunity to learn from a master of the craft. Chef Alphonsine also serves as a consultant for Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products. Additionally, he is an expert judge for the prestigious international competition, the World Chocolate Masters, which crowns the finest chocolate chef worldwide.
But the festivities don’t end with gourmet delights. Guests can groove to the rhythm of live music performances set against the backdrop of the resort’s pristine beaches, adding a touch of enchantment to every moment. Moreover, families can join in the excitement of Easter Egg hunts and a plethora of activities with the beloved Easter Bunny, promising joy, and laughter for all.
The Easter celebration at Hideaway is a truly inclusive experience, with activities tailored for both children and adults. From March 28th to April 1st, children can revel in specially curated activities designed to spark imagination and create lasting memories. Activities such as Egg Painting, Face Painting, a Chocolate Masterclass with Chef Alphonsine, and a Fun Fair, to name a few. Meanwhile, adults can indulge in their own array of Easter-themed activities from March 29th to April 1st, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Nestled amidst the serene beauty of the island, the Spa offers the perfect setting for a rejuvenating Easter retreat. Whether guests seek relaxation, adventure, or simply a moment of tranquillity, this exquisite large island resort promises an unparalleled escape from the ordinary.
For more information about the programme, please visit here. Contact the resort’s reservations team here.
Family
Reconnect with nature in ‘Greener Easter’ celebrations at Nova Maldives
Nova Maldives is inviting visitors to be a part of a purposeful Easter programme, running from 29th to 31st March 2024. The soulful island resort situated in the South Ari Atoll is offering a weekend filled with activities to remind us of the profound connection between humanity and the Earth and to celebrate our communion with Mother Nature. The laidback, all-natural island offers the opportunity for ultimate rejuvenation, surrounded by nature and marine life in a serene and remote slide of paradise.
In a special chance to immerse themselves in wholesome activities designed to nurture life from the ground up, guests will be invited to participate in the meaningful Coconut Tree Planting Ceremony, reforesting the island’s sandbanks with even greener shores, leaving greenery and memories that will flourish for years to come. Choose between plant-based cooking classes that let you explore the diverse flavours of Maldivian cuisine and a festive chocolate egg crafting workshop with organic and fair trade chocolate, led by the resort’s skilled pastry chef, to indulge in the joy of creating confectionery delights.
On Easter Sunday morning, guests will wake up to an environmentally conscious and vegan Easter Egg Hunt, exploring hidden parts of Nova’s Island. For a serene experience, visitors can try a unique seaweed body wrap treatment at the ocean-side Eskape Spa, allowing the nutrients and essence of the sea to reduce fatigue and replenish energy.
An Oceanic Delights seafood feast with sustainably sourced seafood, served at Wink Beach on Good Friday, will allow guests to explore the freshest grilled dishes under Maldivian starry skies, set against the peaceful lagoon. From delightful brunch spreads and an Earthy Dinner at Soul Kitchen on Easter Sunday, guests are provided with culinary experiences inspired by the Earth, curated with natural ingredients and many vegan options. Nova’s gastronomic offering extends to refined High Tea sessions, featuring dainty coconut-flavoured delicacies and bite-sized chocolate treats.
Ending the weekend on a high note, travellers can raise a toast to the first breeze of Spring during the Green & Glam Cocktail Party at Solis Pool, with the finest spirits, and handcrafted cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails.
Nova is a laidback place with soul that sparks joy and is designed for the real connection – catered to adults and couples with love for wildlife and wellness, promising a haven of absolute serenity, surreal marine life and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Expect nothing short of sheer bliss in this natural island destination where the call of nature beckons and where all the joy and solace so often lost to the hustle of life can be rediscovered.
Easter flash sale with 50% off along with a complimentary 30-minute spa session for two and a sunset cruise for two now available. To book a “Greener Easter” getaway and rekindle your sense of wonder, visit the resort’s website here.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives earns TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
-
Meditation1 week ago
SO/ Maldives announces exclusive yoga activation with Hannah Barrett
-
Awards1 week ago
Bandos Maldives named Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort at World Travel Awards 2024
-
News7 days ago
New blueprint for health and vitality at AyurMa: PraMā at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
-
Family1 week ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts heartwarming celebration for local community on Children’s Day
-
Awards1 week ago
Equator Village wins ‘Leading Airport Hotel’ award from World Travel Awards for second year
-
News1 week ago
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives among the best hotels of 2024
-
News6 days ago
Suite Summertime Escape: New suites offer at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives invites idyllic island getaway in unparalleled style