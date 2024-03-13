Action
Jawakara Islands Maldives Partners with LUX Tennis for Unforgettable Tennis and Padel Getaways
Jawakara Maldives announces a new partnership with LUX Tennis, a premier tennis management company. This collaboration elevates the resort’s offerings, providing guests with an exclusive tennis and padel program in a stunning beachfront setting.
Unparalleled Island Retreat
Jawakara Maldives is a haven of luxury, seamlessly blending traditional Maldivian warmth with modern amenities. Pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush greenery create the perfect backdrop for relaxation and adventure. Guests can choose from exquisite overwater villas and beachfront accommodations, all designed for ultimate comfort and privacy.
A Paradise for All Preferences
Spanning two interconnected islands, Jawakara offers a diverse range of accommodations catering to every taste. Culinary delights await at the resort’s eclectic restaurants, featuring Teppanyaki, Asian, Mediterranean, and international buffets. From indulgent spa treatments to thrilling water sports and exploration of the vibrant underwater world, the resort caters to all interests.
Elevated Tennis and Padel Experience
The collaboration with LUX Tennis introduces a unique program designed to improve guests’ tennis and padel skills. Boasting a tennis court and three padel courts (two covered), Jawakara ensures uninterrupted play. Personalized coaching, structured practice sessions, and exciting events cater to individuals of all ages and skill levels. Whether guests prefer one-on-one coaching, group sessions with experienced professionals, or tournaments, LUX Tennis offers a range of options.
Expert Guidance for All Levels
Leading the program is Afonso Matias, a distinguished LUX Tennis professional with over a decade of experience. Afonso’s dedication and expertise have earned him recognition as a certified coach by the Portuguese Tennis Federation. He currently holds the esteemed position of Tennis Director at Jawakara Islands Maldives.
Uncover the Gems and Untold Tales of the Maldives’ Baa Atoll Through Personalised and Free-Spirited Adventures with The Nautilus Maldives
When envisioning the Maldives, one often conjures images of pristine white sands and luxurious resorts. However, beyond the typical tourist attractions lies a realm of adventure, cultural immersion, and natural wonders waiting to be explored. The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury private island hideaway, is crafting extraordinary journeys in the captivating Baa Atoll, inviting its guests to embrace escapism through immersive cultural experiences.
Inspired by The Nautilus’s brand hallmarks of the Art of Bohemia and Free Spirited Adventures, guests are encouraged to step outside their comfort zones and indulge in transformative experiences. Through encounters with local personalities, guests gain an insight into island life, delving into cultural roots, traditions, nature, language, cuisine, and more.
The Nautilus prides itself on tailoring bespoke experiences to suit the unique preferences of its guests—whether adventurers, culture enthusiasts, or families seeking more than a beachside retreat. Guests embark on one of The Nautilus’s luxurious yachts, exploring treasured spots of the Atoll and creating unforgettable memories that will linger in their hearts long after their journey ends.
Discover the roots at the Kendhoo
Nestled in the northwest of the Baa Atoll, Kendhoo carries a rich tapestry of experiences weaving together history and culture. Once a vital hub along ancient maritime routes, Kendhoo’s vibrant cultural landscape is shaped by centuries of influences from Indian, Arab, and Southeast Asian merchants, as well colonial conquests. Guests can wander its streets,
indulging in local culinary treats with distinct flavours, and exploring landmarks like the 800- year old house marking the place of prayers of Abdul Barakaath Yoosuf al Barbary, a renowned Islamic scholar.
Weave your memories of the Maldives into art at Kihaadhoo
On the beautiful island of Kihaadhoo, guests can immerse themselves in the therapeutic art of coconut leaf weaving, a cherished tradition passed down through generations. Through hands-on experiences with the island’s residents, guests can learn to create baskets, hats, and decorative pieces, fostering a sense of cultural identity and belonging.
www.thenautilusmaldives.com
Traditional lacquer masters at Thulhaadhoo
Venturing to the southern tip of Baa Atoll, guests discover Thulhaadhoo island, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship in traditional lacquerware. Here, artisans share their secrets of this ancient art of decorating items with vibrant colours and intricate designs inspired by the Maldives’ marine life and lush tropics, which has been passed down through generations.
Guests can even try their hand at creating these unique art pieces, serving as precious souvenir of their tropical getaway.
Exploration of the Deep Blue Waters of Dhonfanu
At Dhonfanu, one of Baa Atoll’s premier diving spots, vibrant coral gardens and diverse marine life awaits beneath azure waters. In season, there’s also a high chance for guests to encounter graceful manta rays and majestic whale sharks, igniting the senses with excitement and awe.
Delve into Poetic Ambiance of Dharavandhoo
Guests can make a stop at Dharavandhoo island, which boasts a rich tradition of Maldivian poetry, where locals celebrate history and folklore through the art of storytelling, expressing emotions, beliefs, and aspirations in the most poetic ways. These enchanting verses, inspired by the islands’ natural beauty, love, nature, and daily island life, transport listeners to a world where ocean rhythms intertwine poetic imagery.
To craft your own cultural journey across Maldivian islands, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com and begin creating your ultimate bohemian dream escape. For more information visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
InterContinental Maldives invites guests to third Manta Retreat in March 2024
After the successful launch of the Manta Retreat in 2022, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is gearing up for its third Manta Retreat, scheduled to take place from March 9th to 12th, 2024. This unique experience offers guests an opportunity to delve into the world of manta rays, their natural habitat, and the conservation efforts led by the Manta Trust.
The Manta Retreat, designed for travelers seeking an extra dimension to their vacations, encourages participants to explore and understand these majestic creatures while contributing to ocean conservation. The retreat will be led by Meral Hafeez, the Manta Trust base leader at InterContinental Maldives, who will guide participants through an immersive experience.
The focus of the third Manta Retreat will be on meeting the manta rays that inhabit the surrounding waters of the island, emphasizing their protection and ocean conservation. Meral Hafeez expressed her enthusiasm for sharing the wonders of Maldivian marine life, stating, “I can’t wait for everyone to experience their first manta ray and the wonders of the deep!”
This year’s retreat coincides with the Maamunagau Manta Season in March, where young manta rays gather in the resort’s lagoon, offering a unique opportunity for up-close encounters. The Maamunagau Lagoon serves as a crucial research ground for the Manta Trust team, allowing guests to actively participate in the identification and naming of manta rays through the Manta ID workshop.
The Manta Retreat package, priced at USD 1490 per guest, includes two manta ray snorkeling trips, a guided house reef snorkeling experience, the chance to name and adopt a manta ray, and various workshops covering manta rays, plankton, and coral restoration.
For certified divers, dedicated dive spots around the resort provide opportunities to observe the natural manta ray ‘spa’ at cleaning stations, showcasing the fascinating symbiosis of marine life in the Maldives.
The purpose of the Manta Retreat goes beyond education and exploration; it also serves as a fundraiser to support the valuable work of the Manta Trust. Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives can enjoy the resort’s luxurious facilities and accommodations while those not participating in the retreat have plenty of entertainment options.
To book the Manta Retreat or for more information, visit InterContinental Maldives Sustainability or contact the reservations team at reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com or on WhatsApp at +960 730 9300.
Football legend Lukas Podolski lights up Heritance Aarah with friendly match against Maldivian youth
In a heartwarming display of football’s unifying spirit, German legend Lukas Podolski traded the grand stadiums for the sun-kissed shores of Heritance Aarah, Maldives, to play a friendly match with a team of eager young players from Meedhu Island. The event saw Podolski donning a custom Heritance Aarah jersey and taking to the pitch alongside the spirited Maldivian children.
More than just a friendly kickabout, the match was a platform for learning and inspiration. The young athletes showcased their skills and learned new tricks from the seasoned pro. The air crackled with a distinctive camaraderie as Podolski’s guidance and encouragement blended seamlessly with the children’s infectious joy.
As a memento of this extraordinary encounter, each participant received a personally signed jersey from Podolski, adding a priceless touch to the occasion. The football star’s presence transformed the friendly match into an unforgettable experience, etching itself indelibly into the memories of the young players and their families.
Podolski later took to his Facebook, sharing photos from the event with the caption, “Football is our global game. A pleasure to meet you all thanks @oneluxury.de & @heritanceaarah #LP10 #football #strassenkicker #enjoy #love.” The post resonated with fans worldwide, celebrating the power of sports to connect people across cultures and backgrounds.
Heritance Aarah, a Premium All-Inclusive resort, offers an idyllic setting for the ultimate getaway, presenting a diverse range of experiences. From the culinary delights crafted by award-winning chefs to the exploration of the captivating over and underwater wonders of the Raa Atoll, the resort sets a remarkable tone for luxury and adventure. With five restaurants included in the Premium All-Inclusive package, exclusive bars, and access to Hatha and Baani with supplement charges, Heritance Aarah offers a holistic experience. The spa and wellness facilities, featuring a hot tub and a fitness center, further enhance the overall well-being of guests, who can also enjoy various activities.
