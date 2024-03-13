News
Celebrate Eid 2024 at Kandima Maldives with the Renowned Mentalist Moein Al Bastaki’s “Arabian Night” Show
In an endeavour to bring world-class entertainment and experiences to its guests, Kandima Maldives, the game-changing active lifestyle (desti)nation, is proud to announce its collaboration with the renowned Arab mentalist and illusionist, Moein Al Bastaki, for an enchanting Arabian Night show during Eid 2024. Set against the backdrop of pristine beaches and azure waters, this exclusive event promises to mesmerize guests and families from April 7th to 9th, 2024.
Moein Al Bastaki, acclaimed for his exceptional talent in mentalism and illusion, often referred to as the Real Aladdin, will showcase his artistry at Kandima, offering an unforgettable experience for guests and families seeking entertainment and magic during the festive season of Eid. His new show will include mesmerizing tricks such as levitation, mind reading and closeup magic tricks, and more, promising to leave the audience spellbound with his extraordinary illusions.
Speaking about his new show, Moein Al Bastaki said,” As an illusionist, I am thrilled to announce my new show, ‘Arabian Night,’ in collaboration with Kandima Maldives for the upcoming Eid celebrations. Together, we aim to elevate the holiday experience for guests through the art of illusion and spectacle. Join me at this game-changing lifestyle destination island as we embark on a journey of magic and wonder, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”
In celebration of this partnership, Kandima is thrilled to offer an exclusive 55% discount on all room types during Eid festivities 2024. This special promotion includes a host of complimentary perks such as a 20 minutes Photo Shoot for, kids club activities, daily snorkelling trips to the house reef, along with discounts on spa treatments and water sports. Families will also appreciate the complimentary stay for two children under 6 years of age.
Commenting on the collaboration, Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer of Pulse Hotels & Resorts said,” We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Moein Al Bastaki to Kandima Maldives for his much-anticipated Arabian Night show during Eid 2024. Moein’s extraordinary talents in the realms of mentalism and illusion are legendary, and we are confident that his presence will add an unparalleled level of excitement and enchantment to our Eid celebrations. We are excited to forge unforgettable memories for our guests.”
He further remarked, “We believe that this partnership with Moein Al Bastaki is just the first of many incredible collaborations. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to join us in celebrating Eid in style.”
Book your stay between now and April 5th to immerse yourself in the magic of Moein Al Bastaki’s enchanting performance and take advantage of the exclusive Eid offer. Visit www.kandima.com to reserve your unforgettable experience today.
Food
Culinary Artistry Takes Center Stage at Kandolhu Maldives with Renowned Spanish Chef Begoña Rodrigo
Kandolhu Maldives announces an exceptional culinary collaboration with the renowned Spanish chef, Begoña Rodrigo. From April 12th to 16th, 2024, guests at the luxurious resort will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in Chef Rodrigo’s extraordinary creations.
Chef Begoña Rodrigo, a self-taught artist hailing from Valencia, Spain, brings a unique perspective to the culinary world. Her passion for food is evident in her masterful techniques and the artistic flair she brings to each dish. A testament to her dedication, Chef Rodrigo was the winner of the inaugural Top Chef TV show in Spain and has continued to garner acclaim through her work on shows like The Last Supper and El comidista.
This exclusive residency at Olive, Kandolhu’s modern Mediterranean restaurant, promises an unparalleled dining experience. Guests can expect Chef Rodrigo’s signature defined flavors, exquisite presentations, and masterful technique to elevate their culinary journey. This collaboration celebrates the essence of Chef Rodrigo’s exceptional approach to food, a fusion of taste and innovation.
Beyond the culinary delights, Kandolhu Maldives offers guests a haven of raw luxury and intuitive service. Nestled amidst a vibrant house reef teeming with marine life, the resort provides a variety of dining options to complement any vacation style.
For discerning travelers seeking a fusion of culinary artistry, authentic hospitality, and unparalleled luxury, Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Begoña Rodrigo’s collaboration presents an unforgettable experience.
Featured
Love’s Oasis: Siyam World Invites Couples To Celebrate And Embrace Romance On White Valentines’ Day
Romance never ends, get ready to swoon, Siyam World is pulling out all the stops to make this White Valentine’s Day one for the books. Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Siyam World invites couples to indulge in a whirlwind of romance and adventure on March 14th, 2024.
Internationally acclaimed DJ Youna will headline the evening’s entertainment, enchanting guests with her signature blend of melodic techno and progressive house music. Against the backdrop of the Maldivian night sky, guests can dance under the stars and create cherished memories with their loved ones. DJ Youna, the rising star of melodic techno and progressive house, is set to serenade you and your beloved under the starlit skies of Siyam World.
YOUNA, an emerging DJ/Producer specializing in melodic techno and progressive house, hails originally from South Korea. Her musical trajectory took an unforeseen turn upon her relocation to Dubai, where she developed a profound affinity for house music—a genre less prevalent in the Asian music landscape. Dedication to refining her craft led YOUNA to cultivate a distinctive sound, skilfully merging emotive melodies with the infectious energy of her compositions.
Despite embarking on her production and DJing journey in 2022, YOUNA has swiftly ascended to prominence on the global music scene. Her debut single, ‘Self-Doubt,’ ascended to the top 14 in progressive house and secured the 4th position on Beatport’s hype chart. YOUNA’s music, characterized by potent beats and evocative soundscapes, transcends cultural boundaries, dismantling barriers and creating a harmonious fusion on the international stage. Get ready to dance the night away and create memories that will last a lifetime with DJ YOUNA
Siyam World has also curated a line-up of experiences that will make your heart skip a beat. Dive into the culinary wonders of the Maldives with our Maldivian Culinary Workshop at Kaage, where you will learn the secrets of local cuisine from our talented chefs.
Treat your special someone to a Destination Dinner or a Special Romantic Dinner, complete with a romantic movie screening to set the mood. And for the ultimate indulgence, why not enjoy a Wine Cellar Dinner? Gift your loved one with chocolates and flowers made available for this special day. Sip on mimosas and savor delicious bites while soaking in the breath-taking views of Siyam World.
Mark your calendars, lovebirds, because White Valentine’s Day at Siyam World is going to be one for the books! Book your romantic getaway now and get ready to fall in love all over again.
For more information, visit Siyam World or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or YouTube. For booking enquiries email: stay@siyamworld.com.
Action
Jawakara Islands Maldives Partners with LUX Tennis for Unforgettable Tennis and Padel Getaways
Jawakara Maldives announces a new partnership with LUX Tennis, a premier tennis management company. This collaboration elevates the resort’s offerings, providing guests with an exclusive tennis and padel program in a stunning beachfront setting.
Unparalleled Island Retreat
Jawakara Maldives is a haven of luxury, seamlessly blending traditional Maldivian warmth with modern amenities. Pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush greenery create the perfect backdrop for relaxation and adventure. Guests can choose from exquisite overwater villas and beachfront accommodations, all designed for ultimate comfort and privacy.
A Paradise for All Preferences
Spanning two interconnected islands, Jawakara offers a diverse range of accommodations catering to every taste. Culinary delights await at the resort’s eclectic restaurants, featuring Teppanyaki, Asian, Mediterranean, and international buffets. From indulgent spa treatments to thrilling water sports and exploration of the vibrant underwater world, the resort caters to all interests.
Elevated Tennis and Padel Experience
The collaboration with LUX Tennis introduces a unique program designed to improve guests’ tennis and padel skills. Boasting a tennis court and three padel courts (two covered), Jawakara ensures uninterrupted play. Personalized coaching, structured practice sessions, and exciting events cater to individuals of all ages and skill levels. Whether guests prefer one-on-one coaching, group sessions with experienced professionals, or tournaments, LUX Tennis offers a range of options.
Expert Guidance for All Levels
Leading the program is Afonso Matias, a distinguished LUX Tennis professional with over a decade of experience. Afonso’s dedication and expertise have earned him recognition as a certified coach by the Portuguese Tennis Federation. He currently holds the esteemed position of Tennis Director at Jawakara Islands Maldives.
