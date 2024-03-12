News
Nika Island Resort Embraces Longevity with Inaugural “Longevity Week”
Nika Island Resort, the world’s first “Kind Island,” is taking its commitment to guest well-being a step further with the launch of its inaugural “Longevity Week” this Easter holiday.
This unique program offers guests the chance to immerse themselves in a transformative experience focused on achieving a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. Led by the internationally renowned biotechnologist Professor Ennio Tasciotti, founder of the Longevity Center at IRCCS San Raffaele in Rome, the week will delve into the latest advancements in science and medicine alongside practical everyday practices.
Professor Tasciotti will guide participants through talks, group discussions, and workshops. Daily activities will range from exploring healthy nutrition and physical exercise to fostering social connections and meditation techniques. This comprehensive approach is inspired by the principles of Blue Zones, communities known for exceptional longevity.
Nika Island Resort, nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, provides the perfect backdrop for this unique program. The resort’s rich history, stunning natural beauty, and dedication to kindness create a harmonious environment where guests can reconnect with themselves and explore paths to a longer, healthier life.
Nika Island Resort’s “Longevity Week” promises to be a transformative experience for guests seeking to enhance their well-being.
For more information, please visit the Nika Island Resort website at https://nikaisland.it/ or contact intravco@intravco.it
Awards
Angsana Velavaru Achieves Booking.com’s Travel Sustainable Level 3+
Angsana Velavaru has been awarded Booking.com’s Travel Sustainable Level 3+ certification. This places the resort among the top 25 most sustainable resorts in the Maldives out of over 175.
The recognition reflects the growing demand for sustainable travel experiences. By choosing Angsana Velavaru, guests are actively supporting responsible tourism and environmental conservation efforts.
Mindful Luxury Rooted in Sustainability
Sustainability is a core value at Angsana Velavaru. The resort offers a luxurious experience that prioritizes environmental responsibility. Eco-friendly practices are meticulously implemented to ensure guests can enjoy the pristine beauty of the Maldives while preserving it for future generations.
This dedication is further highlighted by Angsana Velavaru’s impressive eight-year streak of holding EarthCheck Gold Certification, a globally recognized symbol of commitment to sustainable tourism. As part of the Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Velavaru operates under the philosophy of “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People,” reflecting a deep commitment to protecting the environment, supporting local communities, and caring for its staff.
The Banyan Tree Group’s three pillars of sustainability – Our Environment, Our Community, Our Responsibility – guide its initiatives to promote responsible travel and drive positive change within the hospitality industry.
Leading by Example
Angsana Velavaru implements a series of best practices that contribute to its sustainable journey, including:
- Eliminating single-use plastic bottles
- Utilizing solar panels
- Composting food waste
- Harvesting rainwater
- Implementing a saltwater chlorination project
- Offering reusable tote bags through the SustainLinen program
Preserving the Marine Ecosystem
The resort’s commitment extends to the delicate marine ecosystem. Regular marine talks and house reef cleanups are held to remove debris and invasive species. On calm days, guests can participate in coral planting at the Marine Centre, directly contributing to the restoration of the coral reefs.
A stay at Angsana Velavaru offers guests an unforgettable experience while fostering a more sustainable future.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Turns Trash into Treasure: Upcycled Beach Bags Promote Sustainability
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi takes a bold step towards sustainability by transforming damaged umbrella fabric into fashionable shopping bags, marking a significant stride in environmental stewardship. Since launching this pioneering initiative in September 2023, the resort has repurposed fabric from 35 umbrellas, yielding 97 stylish beach bags. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these bags serve as tangible symbols of the resort’s commitment to eco-conscious practices.
Each bag tells a story of innovative sustainability, showcasing Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s dedication to minimizing its environmental impact while upholding luxury standards. By repurposing materials, the resort not only reduces waste but also fosters a deeper connection between sustainability and opulence.
These meticulously crafted beach bags, distributed among new team members, epitomize Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s holistic approach to sustainability. They embody the resort’s ethos of integrating eco-friendly initiatives into every facet of its operations, reflecting a shared sense of responsibility and care for the environment.
Haanif Abdullah, Training, Health & Safety Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are thrilled to integrate sustainability into our daily practices and extend our commitment to environmental responsibility. The upcycled beach bags not only showcase our dedication to minimizing waste but also reflect our belief in the importance of small yet impactful initiatives in creating a positive change in our community.”
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares program prioritizes sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/
News
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Champions Gender Equality with Vibrant International Women’s Day Celebrations Across Maldives Resorts
Pulse Hotels & Resorts recently marked International Women’s Day at its three resorts – The Nautilus Maldives, Kandima Maldives, and Nova Maldives with a remarkable celebration that reflected the company’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. With a significant female workforce and a dedicated focus on fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, Pulse Hotels & Resorts went above and beyond to honour and appreciate the invaluable contributions of its female team members on this special occasion.
Pulse Hotels & Resorts takes pride in maintaining a healthy percentage of female participation in its workforce. As the world commemorated International Women’s Day in 2024, the company showed its dedication to increasing these numbers through various initiatives. These efforts aim not only to create a diverse workplace but also to provide all employees with equal opportunities for career growth and development.
The core of Pulse Hotels & Resorts’ success lies in its commitment to fostering a workplace culture that appreciates and respects every team member. The company recognises the importance of acknowledging women’s unique strengths and perspectives in the workforce. In alignment with this ethos, International Women’s Day honoured the achievements and potential of the talented women within the Pulse family.
Understanding the challenges working mothers and caregivers face, Pulse Hotels & Resorts has a flexible work environment to support its female team members. By prioritising flexibility, Pulse ensures that its female employees can excel in their professional roles while fulfilling their responsibilities outside of work.
The International Women’s Day celebrations at Pulse Hotels & Resorts were a vibrant and meaningful expression of appreciation for the female workforce. The day commenced with activities promoting physical and mental health and overall well-being. In addition to the wellness-focused activities, Pulse Hotels & Resorts organised fun and entertaining events to make the day memorable for its female team members. Special dinners with exquisite menus, thoughtful surprises, and a pool party created an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie. These activities served as a way for the company to express gratitude and recognise its female staff’s hard work and dedication.
International Women’s Day at Pulse Hotels & Resorts was more than just a celebration; it was a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to gender equality, empowerment, and a supportive work environment. By acknowledging and appreciating the contributions of its female workforce, Pulse Hotels & Resorts sets a commendable example for the hospitality industry and beyond. As the company continues to grow, so will its dedication to creating a workplace where everyone, regardless of gender, feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.
For more information about Pulse Hotels & Resorts, please visit their website.
