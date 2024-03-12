Nika Island Resort Embraces Longevity with Inaugural “Longevity Week”

Pulse Hotels & Resorts recently marked International Women’s Day at its three resorts – The Nautilus Maldives, Kandima Maldives, and Nova Maldives with a remarkable celebration that reflected the company’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. With a significant female workforce and a dedicated focus on fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, Pulse Hotels & Resorts went above and beyond to honour and appreciate the invaluable contributions of its female team members on this special occasion.

Pulse Hotels & Resorts takes pride in maintaining a healthy percentage of female participation in its workforce. As the world commemorated International Women’s Day in 2024, the company showed its dedication to increasing these numbers through various initiatives. These efforts aim not only to create a diverse workplace but also to provide all employees with equal opportunities for career growth and development.

The core of Pulse Hotels & Resorts’ success lies in its commitment to fostering a workplace culture that appreciates and respects every team member. The company recognises the importance of acknowledging women’s unique strengths and perspectives in the workforce. In alignment with this ethos, International Women’s Day honoured the achievements and potential of the talented women within the Pulse family.

Understanding the challenges working mothers and caregivers face, Pulse Hotels & Resorts has a flexible work environment to support its female team members. By prioritising flexibility, Pulse ensures that its female employees can excel in their professional roles while fulfilling their responsibilities outside of work.

The International Women’s Day celebrations at Pulse Hotels & Resorts were a vibrant and meaningful expression of appreciation for the female workforce. The day commenced with activities promoting physical and mental health and overall well-being. In addition to the wellness-focused activities, Pulse Hotels & Resorts organised fun and entertaining events to make the day memorable for its female team members. Special dinners with exquisite menus, thoughtful surprises, and a pool party created an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie. These activities served as a way for the company to express gratitude and recognise its female staff’s hard work and dedication.

International Women’s Day at Pulse Hotels & Resorts was more than just a celebration; it was a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to gender equality, empowerment, and a supportive work environment. By acknowledging and appreciating the contributions of its female workforce, Pulse Hotels & Resorts sets a commendable example for the hospitality industry and beyond. As the company continues to grow, so will its dedication to creating a workplace where everyone, regardless of gender, feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.

