Hideaway Beach Resort crowned leading Honeymoon Resort in Maldives at World Travel Awards 2024

Sun Siyam Iru Veli has announced that the resort has been recognised twice by the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the Top 25 Best of the Best Hotels Luxury Asia and featured as number 2 under the Best All-inclusive hotels in the world. This dual honour is a testament to relentless pursuit of perfection, promising each guest an unforgettable journey immersed in tranquility and true Maldivian hospitality.

Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers a charming private retreat where guests can immerse themselves in unparalleled luxury and serenity. This recognition from TripAdvisor is a testament to the resort’s dedication to excellence, ensuring that every guest enjoys a perfect escape in our tropical paradise.

“With immense joy, we celebrate the honour of not one, but two remarkable achievements in TripAdvisor’s prestigious Top 25 Best of the Best awards this year,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “These accolades stand as a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, a journey marked by continuous enhancement of our offerings and the delivery of unparalleled service standards by our wonderful island team members. Our heartfelt gratitude extends to our cherished guests as well whose unwavering support and invaluable feedback serve as the guiding light propelling us towards even greater horizons of distinction.”

At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests are invited to experience laid-back luxury in an authentic Maldivian setting. The resort features stunning overwater and beach villas with private pools, world-class dining, and a range of activities designed to cater to every desire. Whether guests seek adventure or serenity, pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable getaway. The all-inclusive offering is impressive – the dine-around plan gives you the chance to feast at a la carte restaurants like the Mediterranean Roma eatery or the open-kitchen-style Grouper Grill. Catering to every type of traveller, you can choose between spa credit or three scuba dives a week as part of the package. On top of that, enjoy three spectacular excursions, a windsurfing lesson and jet-ski credit. Plus, each and every suite has its own private pool, so you can start the day with a blissful dip.

As Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrates this achievement, the resort team remains focused on their mission to be the premier choice for international travellers seeking a luxurious, serene escape. They look forward to welcoming guests to the slice of paradise and creating memories that will last a lifetime.