Awards
Coco Collection earns World Travel Awards 2024
Leading resort brand Coco Collection has announced that their two resorts, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, have once again been recognised at the World Travel Awards, an award which was established to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.
This year, Coco Bodu Hithi has been awarded as Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2024. This most esteemed title honours Coco Collection brand for setting the standard for excellence in the hospitality sector and serve as an ultimate hallmark for the consistently enhanced, elegantly curated services for honeymooners, couples, or guests simply celebrating meaningful bonds with their loved ones.
Meanwhile, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu once again wins the Maldives’ Leading Green Resort 2024 title for the second year in a row, inspiring the associates and the conscientious guests for their ongoing efforts even more.
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu invites you to embark on an unforgettable journey of luxe island experience with your loved ones and take advantage of up to 40% off the best current offers!
Awards
JA Manafaru celebrates 2024 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award: A paradise of personalized service
JA Manafaru, the luxurious Maldivian resort renowned for its idyllic setting and impeccable service, is celebrating a prestigious win. The resort has been recognized as a 2024 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, placing it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on outstanding guest reviews.
“This recognition from TripAdvisor is a tremendous honor,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to exceeding guest expectations in every way, from our luxurious accommodations and diverse culinary experiences to our personalized service that goes above and beyond.”
Guest reviews consistently highlight the resort’s strengths, including:
- Dine Around all-inclusive package: Travelers rave about the vast culinary options offered within the all-inclusive package.
- Personalized service: JA Manafaru prioritizes personalized attention, ensuring each guest has a seamless and unforgettable stay.
- Well-equipped accommodations: Guests consistently praise the comfort and amenities offered in their villas or suites.
- Pristine beaches and exciting excursions: The resort’s stunning location and diverse activities provide guests with a true Maldivian escape.
A growing number of returning guests is a testament to JA Manafaru’s dedication to creating exceptional experiences. “We are thrilled to see so many guests returning to our resort,” says Kruse. “Our top priority is exceeding guest expectations, and their positive word-of-mouth is our greatest reward.”
With its unwavering commitment to personalized service and luxurious amenities, JA Manafaru continues to be a haven for discerning travelers seeking an unparalleled Maldivian experience.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli earns 2 awards at TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024
Sun Siyam Iru Veli has announced that the resort has been recognised twice by the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the Top 25 Best of the Best Hotels Luxury Asia and featured as number 2 under the Best All-inclusive hotels in the world. This dual honour is a testament to relentless pursuit of perfection, promising each guest an unforgettable journey immersed in tranquility and true Maldivian hospitality.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers a charming private retreat where guests can immerse themselves in unparalleled luxury and serenity. This recognition from TripAdvisor is a testament to the resort’s dedication to excellence, ensuring that every guest enjoys a perfect escape in our tropical paradise.
“With immense joy, we celebrate the honour of not one, but two remarkable achievements in TripAdvisor’s prestigious Top 25 Best of the Best awards this year,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “These accolades stand as a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, a journey marked by continuous enhancement of our offerings and the delivery of unparalleled service standards by our wonderful island team members. Our heartfelt gratitude extends to our cherished guests as well whose unwavering support and invaluable feedback serve as the guiding light propelling us towards even greater horizons of distinction.”
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests are invited to experience laid-back luxury in an authentic Maldivian setting. The resort features stunning overwater and beach villas with private pools, world-class dining, and a range of activities designed to cater to every desire. Whether guests seek adventure or serenity, pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable getaway. The all-inclusive offering is impressive – the dine-around plan gives you the chance to feast at a la carte restaurants like the Mediterranean Roma eatery or the open-kitchen-style Grouper Grill. Catering to every type of traveller, you can choose between spa credit or three scuba dives a week as part of the package. On top of that, enjoy three spectacular excursions, a windsurfing lesson and jet-ski credit. Plus, each and every suite has its own private pool, so you can start the day with a blissful dip.
As Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrates this achievement, the resort team remains focused on their mission to be the premier choice for international travellers seeking a luxurious, serene escape. They look forward to welcoming guests to the slice of paradise and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Awards
Lily Beach Resort wins big at World Travel Awards 2024
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has once again solidified their stance as a premier destination being awarded the prestigious title of “Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort” at this year’s World Travel Awards. As the first all-inclusive property in the Maldives and a leading one at that, Lily Beach has no doubt gained recognition worldwide for their top-notch All-Inclusive package – the Platinum Plan. Additionally, Lily Beach also won Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Award as well for being one of the best rated hospitality establishments in the world where the resort is part of the top 10% in terms of best rated in hospitality.
Marking their 30th anniversary this year, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has redefined luxury travel with its unparalleled amenities and genuinely exceptional service. The resort’s Platinum Plan offers a truly comprehensive experience that leaves no detail overlooked before and during their stay in paradise. Guests gain access to the resort’s Luxury Seaplane lounge (when opting to fly via Seaplane) and after a 25-minute scenic journey, it’s time to explore the endless experiences to be had at Lily Beach and start making unforgettable memories.
At the resort’s heart lies keeping guests well satiated with exceptionally tantalising food and drinks. Dining at the resort is no small feat, as Lily Beach offers Four restaurants and Four bars for guests to choose from. International themed cuisines and delicious drinks are served within the restaurants and bars, giving guests an array of choices to select from during their stay. Especially the resort’s partnership with premium liquors like Taittinger being included in the Platinum Plan and fresh ingredients being imported from around the world, makes dining and drinks a delight at Lily Beach.
After enjoying food and drinks, getting active and diving into recreational experiences is a must while in the Maldives. Guests are provided with snorkelling equipment, allowing them to explore the vibrant underwater world, and have access to all non-motorised water sports activities for endless lagoon fun. In the Platinum Plan, guests are offered a generous selection of choosing three excursions to enjoy out of four options during each stay. These adventures are, exploring the beauty of the resort’s house reef with our expert guides, enjoying the best of sunset by going on a cruise or opting to go fishing for dinner, or for the culturally inclined to explore a neighbouring local island.
To add on a bit of zen to the active experiences, complimentary group sunrise yoga sessions are held six days a week, offering a serene start to the day, with additional premium yoga experiences available for those seeking further relaxation.
On top the these, a vast list of excursion and private dining experiences are available to choose from for both families, and couples, so that their holidays are bound to be a memorable, eventful one at Lily Beach.
The resort’s commitment to offering endless experiences includes offering weekly entertainment from live music and DJs to cultural nights and experience cultural dances like Maldivian Bodu Beru and Balinese Dance. But that is not all, guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to being able to enjoy a wide range of recreational options at Lily Beach. Just to name a few the resort offers tennis, table tennis, billiards tables, gym, beach volleyball, football pitch, children’s playground, and various indoor games. For younger guests, the Turtle Kids Club offers a plethora of activities and surprises designed to entertain and engage. There is a Kid’s pool at Vibes bar, where parents can keep a watchful eye on the children as the enjoy.
Even whilst residing at any of the nine various villa options to choose from guests are spoilt when it comes to amenities. Each villa features a premium mini bar, replenished daily with beer, wine, water, snacks, a selection of tea and coffee, a variety of juices, and soft drinks.
Apart from this, Lily Beach also is well-known for its prime location in South Ari atoll, where the marine-protected area SAMPA lies, just a mere few minutes away from the resort. SAMPA is a protected site as it is considered an aggregation point for the majestic Whale Sharks and Manta Rays. As a result, surprise visits by Whale Sharks and Manta Rays are often frequented alongside the resorts own house-reef – which is easily accessible from the resort. If not, guests are always welcome to join the snorkelling and diving excursions that bring them up close to these magnificent, beautiful underwater creatures.
These exceptional experiences and awards underscore Lily Beach’s commitment to delivering a superior, all-inclusive vacation experience like no other that caters to every guest’s desires.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives earns TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
-
Meditation1 week ago
SO/ Maldives announces exclusive yoga activation with Hannah Barrett
-
Awards1 week ago
Bandos Maldives named Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort at World Travel Awards 2024
-
Food1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives invites chocolate lovers to savour sweetness on World Chocolate Day
-
News6 days ago
New blueprint for health and vitality at AyurMa: PraMā at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
-
Awards1 week ago
Equator Village wins ‘Leading Airport Hotel’ award from World Travel Awards for second year
-
Family7 days ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts heartwarming celebration for local community on Children’s Day
-
News1 week ago
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives among the best hotels of 2024