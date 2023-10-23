News
Jawakara Islands Maldives opens: 2 islands, 1 resort, multigenerational experiences
Jawakara Islands Maldives opened its doors on Sunday, offering an adventurous bolthole where multigenerational travelers can collaborate, indulge and rejuvenate. This is the latest opening in the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio which includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives, and Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa in its luxury collection.
Jawakara is a 290-villa, ‘One Island, One Resort’ Maldivian concept. Just 40 minutes either by luxury speedboat from Madivaru domestic airport in Lhaviyani Atoll or 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the five-star getaway comprises two separate islands – Mabin and Dheru – connected by an oversea walkway.
Jawakara will be managed as one resort with a focus on family-friendly and multigenerational experiences. Guests can choose to have an action packed schedule from surfing, diving, motorised and non-motorised watersports including kite surfing, kayaking and many more and snorkelling to golf, paddle and football tournaments on a full-sized pitch with much more in between. Alternatively, there are two Suhla spas, a big kids club, a yoga retreat and two infinity pools.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager, Jawakara Islands Maldives, comments: “Jawakara is designed to be every family’s dream for a luxury getaway – every detail has been thought of for all generations alike for an all-encompassing offering that will define Jawakara as the pioneer for luxury multi-generational travel in classically Maldivian surroundings.”
Activities
Mabin Island is home to the Jawa Kids Club, available to children staying in all accommodation types. The Jawa Kids programme is packed with exciting and age-appropriate activities from mini golf, football and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments to lessons in the art of sushi making and mocktail mixology. The programme includes opportunities for children to learn about Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, and even how to fish using traditional Maldivian methods as well as sustainability workshops and exploring the ocean with the in-house marine biology expert.
Jawakara is one of the very few luxury resorts in the Maldives where guests can surf. The surf school will provide equipment and lessons to guests looking to catch the perfect wave. Jawakara also offers a wealth of other water activities for families; from guided diving and snorkelling trips to paddleboarding and kayaking as well as the opportunity to complete certifications at the PADI five-star training centre alongside jetskiing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, sofa-rides, windsurfing, kayaks and catamaran sailing.
Other facilities include two infinity pools overlooking the ocean, a kid’s pool; artificial turf courts for football (futsal); paddle tennis, tennis and badminton courts; a fitness centre; a volleyball court; and a 9-hole golf course, the biggest in the Maldives.
Accommodation
Mabin is home to 202 villas, while Dheru comprises 88 villas, totalling 110 Beach Villas, 90 Beach Pool Villas and 70 Water Pool Villas. This includes 10 two-bedroom Villas on Mabin which can be converted into a twin or triple room for larger groups or families. In addition, there are 5 three-bedroom beach pool villas which sleep up to 8 people on Dhehru. Two of the bedrooms have outdoor bathrooms while the middle bedroom has an indoor bathroom. These villas offer families flexible sleeping arrangements and are ideal for multigenerational holidays, large families, families who wish to bring a nanny or for two families holidaying together.
Each villa is complete with a king-size bed, private sun-decking, a 48-inch flatscreen TV with the latest movies, and indoor bathroom with a rain shower, creating a space filled with both privacy and spaciousness where time slows down and families can truly relax and connect.
Dining
There is a variety of dining experiences available for all tastes. ‘Waves’ à la carte restaurant, located on Mabin Island invites guests to indulge in Mediterranean cuisine, while the Ekuveni Restaurant and South Side Maabinhura Restaurant – AILA serves indoor and al fresco all-day buffets in an open-air dining room with live cooking stations. Mabin also boasts a choice of 3 bars.
Guests can enjoy buffet-style dining at The Retreat Restaurant on Dheru or opt for á la carte Asian-Pacific cuisine at the heart of the walkway connecting the two islands to enjoy a unique dining experience whilst watching the sunset on the Indian Ocean horizon. The Blue Zone bar has a spectacular view from on high.
Guests staying at either Mabin or Dheru are welcome at the à la carte restaurants on both islands.
Wellness
Two Sulha Spas – one with 8 double treatment rooms located in the tropical jungle of Mabin island and the other with 6 treatment rooms and a yoga retreat that sits above the crystalline Jawakara lagoon – offer an Ayurveda spa and wellness experience that harnesses Asian massage techniques alongside organic products to create a truly natural approach.
Curating a stay
Mabin Island offers something for everyone with a premium all-inclusive package, or full board, half board or bed and breakfast only. Pre-opening starting rates are from $600 per room based on double occupancy on a bed & breakfast basis.
Dheru island offers a fully all-Inclusive, intimate island escape. Pre-opening starting rates are from $992 per room based on double occupancy.
Three-bedroom villas starting rate for the opening period is US$2400 for 5 people, with additional charges of US$692 for each extra person per night with a total maximum of 8 people on an all-inclusive basis.
“I would always say that Jawakara will make a difference in the market with its offerings and unique concept. Jawakara caters for everyone’s needs, and is not limited to just one segment. It’s a very large five-star, family friendly and active Resort,” emphasised the Director of Sales and Marketing at Crown & Champa Resorts, Ahmed Shaheen.
Food
LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates Diwali with Indian celebrity chef Avinash Martins
At LUX* South Ari Atoll, the acclaimed resort of The Lux Collective in the Maldives, Diwali will be marked with an extraordinary celebration, followed by a week of culinary experiences presented by top Indian Celebrity Chef, Avinash Martins from 16 to 20 November 2023.
On the day of Diwali, all guests can start the morning with sun salutation at the resort’s Yoga Grove followed by the signature LUX* Tree of Wishes ceremony. It is believed that writing a wish on a ribbon and tying it to an ancient banyan tree, can make one’s dream come true. Here, guests also have the chance to contribute to a local charity. Creative minds will enjoy the rangoli competition, open for all.
Diwali is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate the triumph of goodness, while lamps are lit, and presents are exchanged. A pampering spa experience at the LUX* ME Spa would make a great Diwali gift for the loved one. Guests can reserve and immerse in the resort’s curated Extraordinary Experiences: from yoga and sound healing onboard a traditional dhoni to jet ski safari adventures.
Food is key to celebration and Diwali is no exception. Recently awarded as a Leading Food & Beverage Resort by South Asian Travel Awards, LUX* South Ari Atoll features 8 restaurants with international cuisine. Indian street food workshop and Maharaja Night Dinner will be the highlights of the Diwali celebration. From 16 to 20 November, guests can savour exclusive dining experiences hosted by Indian Celebrity Chef Avinash Martins.
Voted as one of the India’s Top Chefs 2023 by Culinary Culture and Sustainable Chef of The Year at Travel + Leisure India Delicious Dining Awards, Chef Martins is known for his unconventional approach to fine dining. Coming to the Maldives from Goa, he brings along his passion for slow food, and sustainable farm-to-table cuisine. He infuses local flavours into contemporary cooking while highlighting traditions of his homeland with the use of fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients. His restaurant Cavatina by Avinash Martins recently ranked number 12 on Condé Nast Traveller India’s Top Restaurant Awards 2023.
Senses, the open-air restaurant will host exclusive lunch and dinner culinary experiences available for pre-booking. Chef Avinash will present a curated Maldivian-Indian fusion menu, prepared with a Goan twist. The unique 5-course menu will be paired with his recommended beverages. For a culinary voyage, Chef Avinash will host one-of-a-kind Master Chef class set in the island’s Amaa’s Kitchen. Using the fresh greens from the herb garden, guests will learn the secrets behind rich and flavourful cuisine of India and the Maldives. The experience will conclude with a certification ceremony for participants.
LUX* South Ari Atoll aims to delight its guests with new experiences, to make every holiday truly memorable. Kids will love the build-your-own menu at all restaurants, and vegan lovers will be delighted with the healthful LUX* Keen On Green concept. The Maldivian Night buffet and the Amaa’s Kitchen experience showcase intriguing local flavours and island hospitality seasoned with entertainment.
To indulge in Extraordinary Experiences or book a stay with hosted dining experiences by Chef Avinash Martins at LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Action
Game, set, match: Fairmont Maldives welcomes Spanish tennis star Jaume Munar
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is set to welcome tennis star, Jaume Munar, in an exclusive visit this autumn. From 20-26 November, the professional tennis player will be on the court not only to meet and greet sports fanatics from around the world but also to offer guests an unparalleled tennis adventure amidst the private island’s breathtaking beauty.
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi and LUX Tennis have joined forces to bring the LUX Tennis Star Event to life on the ‘Secret Water Island’, providing guests of all ages with the exceptional opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of tennis with one of its highly acclaimed figures.
Jaume Munar, a 26-year-old Spanish professional tennis player, began his professional career in 2014. He currently maintains an ATP ranking of 100, having achieved a career-high ranking of 52. Munar has made a profound impact on the tennis landscape with a series of remarkable accomplishments, including a personal-best tally of 19 victories and successfully qualifying for four ATP Masters 1000 events. Furthermore, his impressive mastery on clay courts is underscored by his notable record of 113 wins in Challenger events, including 8 final appearances, as well as securing titles in Marbella and Perugia in 2022.
Steven Stefaniuk, the resort’s General Manager, says: “Jaume Munar’s visit forms part of our property’s wellbeing and lifestyle programming, in which Jaume himself will be engaging with our guests and sharing his expert tips and best advice for improving their skills.”
Located in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi provides the most luxurious island escape and is only 55 minutes away from the capital city of Malé via scenic seaplane journey. The picturesque island offers a collection of exquisite all-pool Beach, Jungle, and Water villas, four restaurants and bars, Fairmont Spa, and the archipelago’s iconic, longest infinity pool. It is situated in one of the largest resort lagoons in the nation and bordered by a 9-km-long house reef brimming with marine life. The private island hideaway is also a leader in cutting-edge sustainability initiatives, housing the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first underwater art installation doubling as a coral regeneration project, and the Sustainability Lab, where state-of-the-art machinery turns plastic waste into exquisite bespoke souvenirs.
For more information, please visit www.fairmont-maldives.com
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives shines bright at grand opening
On October 13, 2023, Barceló Hotels & Resorts celebrated the grand opening of their inaugural Maldivian gem, Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives. This extravagant event played host to an exclusive gathering of tour operators, travel agents, and global tourism media.
The enchanting evening commenced with a sunset cocktail soiree at the resort’s breathtaking beach club, setting the stage for the festivities that followed. Guests mingled and savored refreshing libations while relishing the awe-inspiring vistas of the Indian Ocean.
As the sun dipped below the horizon, the celebration shifted to the resort’s primary dining venue, Sea Salt, for a magnificent gala dinner. The evening featured a lavish buffet brimming with international delicacies, accompanied by live music and a DJ. Under the starlit sky, guests danced the night away, rejoicing in the grand unveiling of this splendid Maldivian haven.
“We are elated to have marked the grand opening of Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives alongside our esteemed industry partners,” enthused Santi Rodriguez-Bustelo, General Manager of Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives. “The Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives signifies a significant milestone in our global journey, showcasing our unwavering commitment to crafting extraordinary experiences. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests from all corners of the world to savor our unique fusion of Spanish allure and Maldivian enchantment.”
Situated on the unspoiled island of Bodufinolhu in the South Ari Atoll, Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives boasts 100 villas and an array of amenities and activities. These offerings include two swimming pools, a spa, a fitness center, a kids’ club, and a variety of water sports. The resort also presents three distinct restaurants, a snack bar, and three bars, ensuring a diverse range of dining and beverage options.
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives represents Barceló Hotels & Resorts’ debut in the Maldives, solidifying their status as a prominent global hotel chain. With an eye toward the future, the company is set to unveil a second hotel in Malé, the capital of the Maldives, in 2024.
