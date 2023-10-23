Food
LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates Diwali with Indian celebrity chef Avinash Martins
At LUX* South Ari Atoll, the acclaimed resort of The Lux Collective in the Maldives, Diwali will be marked with an extraordinary celebration, followed by a week of culinary experiences presented by top Indian Celebrity Chef, Avinash Martins from 16 to 20 November 2023.
On the day of Diwali, all guests can start the morning with sun salutation at the resort’s Yoga Grove followed by the signature LUX* Tree of Wishes ceremony. It is believed that writing a wish on a ribbon and tying it to an ancient banyan tree, can make one’s dream come true. Here, guests also have the chance to contribute to a local charity. Creative minds will enjoy the rangoli competition, open for all.
Diwali is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate the triumph of goodness, while lamps are lit, and presents are exchanged. A pampering spa experience at the LUX* ME Spa would make a great Diwali gift for the loved one. Guests can reserve and immerse in the resort’s curated Extraordinary Experiences: from yoga and sound healing onboard a traditional dhoni to jet ski safari adventures.
Food is key to celebration and Diwali is no exception. Recently awarded as a Leading Food & Beverage Resort by South Asian Travel Awards, LUX* South Ari Atoll features 8 restaurants with international cuisine. Indian street food workshop and Maharaja Night Dinner will be the highlights of the Diwali celebration. From 16 to 20 November, guests can savour exclusive dining experiences hosted by Indian Celebrity Chef Avinash Martins.
Voted as one of the India’s Top Chefs 2023 by Culinary Culture and Sustainable Chef of The Year at Travel + Leisure India Delicious Dining Awards, Chef Martins is known for his unconventional approach to fine dining. Coming to the Maldives from Goa, he brings along his passion for slow food, and sustainable farm-to-table cuisine. He infuses local flavours into contemporary cooking while highlighting traditions of his homeland with the use of fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients. His restaurant Cavatina by Avinash Martins recently ranked number 12 on Condé Nast Traveller India’s Top Restaurant Awards 2023.
Senses, the open-air restaurant will host exclusive lunch and dinner culinary experiences available for pre-booking. Chef Avinash will present a curated Maldivian-Indian fusion menu, prepared with a Goan twist. The unique 5-course menu will be paired with his recommended beverages. For a culinary voyage, Chef Avinash will host one-of-a-kind Master Chef class set in the island’s Amaa’s Kitchen. Using the fresh greens from the herb garden, guests will learn the secrets behind rich and flavourful cuisine of India and the Maldives. The experience will conclude with a certification ceremony for participants.
LUX* South Ari Atoll aims to delight its guests with new experiences, to make every holiday truly memorable. Kids will love the build-your-own menu at all restaurants, and vegan lovers will be delighted with the healthful LUX* Keen On Green concept. The Maldivian Night buffet and the Amaa’s Kitchen experience showcase intriguing local flavours and island hospitality seasoned with entertainment.
To indulge in Extraordinary Experiences or book a stay with hosted dining experiences by Chef Avinash Martins at LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
JA Manafaru introduces ‘Wellness Your Way’ dining experience in celebration of World Food Day
Building on the exciting news from the previous month when JA Manafaru was honored with the esteemed ‘Best Culinary Resort 2023’ award by Travel Trade Maldives, the resort celebrated ‘World Food Day’ on October 16th, 2023, by introducing ‘Wellness Your Way,’ a lifestyle dining concept designed to cater to the well-being of luxury travelers.
The event, graced by members of the travel media, agents, and island guests, featured a captivating beachfront food festival that celebrated diverse eating lifestyles. Guests at the launch party savored a variety of appetizers and main courses tailored to different dietary preferences. The evening’s highlight was an extensive selection of desserts, ensuring that even those with dietary restrictions could enjoy a sweet treat.
To mark this special occasion, renowned UK-based celebrity Chef Luke French of Joro Restaurant graced the event with his culinary expertise. Chef Luke’s visit to JA Manafaru will include his involvement in launching other ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiatives, with a primary focus on training the culinary team in fermentation processes to create Homemade@JA Manafaru soy sauce, miso, and other fermented products. These will complement the island’s new Wellness Beverage program, featuring homemade Kombucha and more.
Each of the resort’s six dining outlets, as well as In Villa Dining, will offer separate menus catering to various dietary preferences, including vegan/vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, or low-carb options. Guests can confidently select from a diverse range of dishes made from specially sourced ingredients, including homegrown fruits and vegetables.
In an effort to provide healthier alternatives, Executive Chef Moosa Nazeeh and his culinary team have employed innovative techniques to recreate guests’ favorite dishes while accommodating different dietary choices. The island will introduce a variety of plant-based meats, cheeses, and seafood, as well as homemade low-carb bread and pasta made from konjac. The team’s experiments have led to delectable creations such as vegan “buffalo” mozzarella and sugar and low-carb nut brownies.
Chef Moosa remarks, “Earning the title of the ‘Best Culinary Resort’ in the Maldives is a significant achievement, and our team is constantly embracing new culinary challenges to enhance the dining experience for our valued guests. By making subtle ingredient adjustments, we can reimagine dishes to cater to a broader audience of health-conscious diners. We’ve been delighted to expand our knowledge and craft these tailor-made menus.”
The ‘World Food Day’ event marks the commencement of the entire ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiative, which also includes the introduction of the ‘Alchemy Bar’ situated at the Calm Spa Sanctuary. Here, guests can participate in workshops to create herbal remedies and engage in short wellness programs to enrich their Maldives vacation.
General Manager Jason Kruse concludes, “While guest wellness remains a key focus at JA Manafaru, and our spa experience is akin to a serene sanctuary for the soul, we don’t intend to become solely a wellness destination. ‘Wellness Your Way’ is our way of offering guests a wider array of choices to enhance their vacation with wellness elements. We aim for our guests to feel equally at ease whether they opt for a day of salads and workouts or indulge in a seven-course wine degustation in our subterranean wine cellar on the following day.”
Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Joe Barza: Week of culinary enchantment
Kandolhu Maldives was honoured to host the renowned Chef Joe Barza from September 23rd to 30th, 2023, in an extraordinary week-long culinary collaboration at their Olive restaurant. Guests were captivated by Chef Barza’s exceptional culinary skills, making it a memorable experience.
Chef Joe Barza, a luminary in the culinary world, brought his unique twist on traditional Lebanese cuisine to Kandolhu Maldives, redefining the dining experience. Throughout the week, he orchestrated exclusive events that highlighted his culinary mastery, leaving a lasting impression on the palates of Kandolhu’s discerning clientele.
Olive restaurant transformed into a gastronomic haven, featuring Chef Barza’s specially crafted menus that seamlessly fused Lebanese flavors with the finest local ingredients. This fusion provided an exquisite journey for guests who sought culinary excellence, resulting in overwhelmingly positive feedback.
Chef Barza’s presence underscored Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to delivering a world-class dining experience. The collaboration epitomises the resort’s dedication to bringing global culinary talent to its shores.
As a destination known for redefining luxury, Kandolhu Maldives eagerly anticipates future collaborations that continue to push the boundaries of culinary innovation, providing guests with unforgettable experiences. Chef Barza’s interactive approach, including the MMI wine dinner, was well-received and added to the overall success of the event.
The Nordic Take Over by guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés at Como Maalifushi
COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort in Thaa Atoll, renowned for its exceptional experiences, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of innovative mixology with the upcoming COMO Journey “The Nordic Take Over” led by Swedish guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés from Villa Frantzén.
From October 23rd to 27th 2023, set out on a creative cocktail journey where Valdés will showcase a mesmerising array of Nordic-inspired cocktails, showcasing various techniques that highlight the use of seasonal ingredients and refreshing acidity.
Throughout the week, Valdés will host a series of exclusive events, including “Cocktails and Conversation” and cocktail classes where guests can learn some cocktail-mixing techniques from Valdés and try your hand at making his signature drinks.
Guests can also join Valdés for a breath-taking Sunset Cocktail session aboard our luxurious 68-feet yacht, the Cameron, savouring canapés paired with three cocktails and a mocktail against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.
The week will conclude with a Seafood Barbeque dinner on the beach with a pop-up bar with a drinks menus curated and prepared by Valdés, where his specially crafted beverages are served alongside freshly barbecued seafood.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
Valdés residency at COMO Maalifushi are part of a series of events known as COMO Journeys, a collection of one-off retreats, enabling guests to learn a new skill or deepen an existing practice under the watchful eye of leading professionals and experts in their field during their stay with us.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
