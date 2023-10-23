LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates Diwali with Indian celebrity chef Avinash Martins

Building on the exciting news from the previous month when JA Manafaru was honored with the esteemed ‘Best Culinary Resort 2023’ award by Travel Trade Maldives, the resort celebrated ‘World Food Day’ on October 16th, 2023, by introducing ‘Wellness Your Way,’ a lifestyle dining concept designed to cater to the well-being of luxury travelers.

The event, graced by members of the travel media, agents, and island guests, featured a captivating beachfront food festival that celebrated diverse eating lifestyles. Guests at the launch party savored a variety of appetizers and main courses tailored to different dietary preferences. The evening’s highlight was an extensive selection of desserts, ensuring that even those with dietary restrictions could enjoy a sweet treat.

To mark this special occasion, renowned UK-based celebrity Chef Luke French of Joro Restaurant graced the event with his culinary expertise. Chef Luke’s visit to JA Manafaru will include his involvement in launching other ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiatives, with a primary focus on training the culinary team in fermentation processes to create Homemade@JA Manafaru soy sauce, miso, and other fermented products. These will complement the island’s new Wellness Beverage program, featuring homemade Kombucha and more.

Each of the resort’s six dining outlets, as well as In Villa Dining, will offer separate menus catering to various dietary preferences, including vegan/vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, or low-carb options. Guests can confidently select from a diverse range of dishes made from specially sourced ingredients, including homegrown fruits and vegetables.

In an effort to provide healthier alternatives, Executive Chef Moosa Nazeeh and his culinary team have employed innovative techniques to recreate guests’ favorite dishes while accommodating different dietary choices. The island will introduce a variety of plant-based meats, cheeses, and seafood, as well as homemade low-carb bread and pasta made from konjac. The team’s experiments have led to delectable creations such as vegan “buffalo” mozzarella and sugar and low-carb nut brownies.

Chef Moosa remarks, “Earning the title of the ‘Best Culinary Resort’ in the Maldives is a significant achievement, and our team is constantly embracing new culinary challenges to enhance the dining experience for our valued guests. By making subtle ingredient adjustments, we can reimagine dishes to cater to a broader audience of health-conscious diners. We’ve been delighted to expand our knowledge and craft these tailor-made menus.”

The ‘World Food Day’ event marks the commencement of the entire ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiative, which also includes the introduction of the ‘Alchemy Bar’ situated at the Calm Spa Sanctuary. Here, guests can participate in workshops to create herbal remedies and engage in short wellness programs to enrich their Maldives vacation.

General Manager Jason Kruse concludes, “While guest wellness remains a key focus at JA Manafaru, and our spa experience is akin to a serene sanctuary for the soul, we don’t intend to become solely a wellness destination. ‘Wellness Your Way’ is our way of offering guests a wider array of choices to enhance their vacation with wellness elements. We aim for our guests to feel equally at ease whether they opt for a day of salads and workouts or indulge in a seven-course wine degustation in our subterranean wine cellar on the following day.”