Game, set, match: Fairmont Maldives welcomes Spanish tennis star Jaume Munar
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is set to welcome tennis star, Jaume Munar, in an exclusive visit this autumn. From 20-26 November, the professional tennis player will be on the court not only to meet and greet sports fanatics from around the world but also to offer guests an unparalleled tennis adventure amidst the private island’s breathtaking beauty.
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi and LUX Tennis have joined forces to bring the LUX Tennis Star Event to life on the ‘Secret Water Island’, providing guests of all ages with the exceptional opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of tennis with one of its highly acclaimed figures.
Jaume Munar, a 26-year-old Spanish professional tennis player, began his professional career in 2014. He currently maintains an ATP ranking of 100, having achieved a career-high ranking of 52. Munar has made a profound impact on the tennis landscape with a series of remarkable accomplishments, including a personal-best tally of 19 victories and successfully qualifying for four ATP Masters 1000 events. Furthermore, his impressive mastery on clay courts is underscored by his notable record of 113 wins in Challenger events, including 8 final appearances, as well as securing titles in Marbella and Perugia in 2022.
Steven Stefaniuk, the resort’s General Manager, says: “Jaume Munar’s visit forms part of our property’s wellbeing and lifestyle programming, in which Jaume himself will be engaging with our guests and sharing his expert tips and best advice for improving their skills.”
Located in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi provides the most luxurious island escape and is only 55 minutes away from the capital city of Malé via scenic seaplane journey. The picturesque island offers a collection of exquisite all-pool Beach, Jungle, and Water villas, four restaurants and bars, Fairmont Spa, and the archipelago’s iconic, longest infinity pool. It is situated in one of the largest resort lagoons in the nation and bordered by a 9-km-long house reef brimming with marine life. The private island hideaway is also a leader in cutting-edge sustainability initiatives, housing the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first underwater art installation doubling as a coral regeneration project, and the Sustainability Lab, where state-of-the-art machinery turns plastic waste into exquisite bespoke souvenirs.
For more information, please visit www.fairmont-maldives.com
Kaimoo Resorts partners with Maldives’ record-holding freediver Umair Badheeu
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels has announced an exciting partnership with Umair Badheeu, the national record holder in freediving in the Maldives. Through this partnership, Umair will lead freediving-based well-being experiences for guests and staff at Kaimoo’s three properties in the Maldives: Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village and Embudu Village.
Freediving, a captivating sport that delves into the ocean’s depths with a single breath, embodies the essence of dedication and intimate connection with our aquatic surroundings. Beyond its recreational allure, freediving carries practical applications that can be used in other activities such as fishing.
Umair is a two-time Maldives national record holder in the constant weight bi-fin category, at a depth of 60 metres, and is amongst the top 220 in the world in the bi-fin category. Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels will sponsor Umair’s athletic and freediving training in Egypt at the legendary Blue Hole. Umair will also be participating in a prestigious freediving competition in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
As a part of this partnership, Umair will provide exclusive well-being sessions to guests staying at Kaimoo properties. Rooted in the core principles of freediving, these sessions aim to guide participants towards a state of deep serenity, all while surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.
Umair will also be conducting sessions for local communities with the goal of sharing safety practices and equalisation techniques for fishermen to spread the knowledge that will make their work safer and healthier.
Commenting on the partnership, Umair said: “I am thrilled to be working with Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels to not only enhance my own skills and push the boundaries of freediving but also to introduce this incredible sport to a wider audience. Together, we aim to create unforgettable experiences and inspire a deep appreciation for the underwater world.”
Umair believes that the training methods and breath holding techniques used by freedivers can be employed by non-divers to reduce stress and improve their mental well-being. “Freediving is essentially a meditation on one breath. It’s just you, your breath, and letting go of all the things that worry us in our day-to-day life. I am excited to share what I have learned with Maldivians and guests alike.”
“At Kaimoo, we believe in pushing the limits of adventure and exploration while supporting local athletes. Umair is the national record holder for freediving, and we are incredibly happy to be partnering with him to promote this upcoming sport that shows a lot of promise for the Maldives. We are proud to support Umair on his journey and look forward to a thrilling and successful partnership,” said Mohamed Manih Ahmed, Managing Director at Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels.
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages five properties across the country. In addition to Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives, Kaimoo also operates Equator Village in Addu Atoll, and the Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites in Male’.
Padel tennis: Serving up joy, fitness at JOALI BEING
Set amidst the serene backdrop of swaying coconut palms and lush greenery, JOALI BEING’s padel court combines elements of tennis and squash, offering an inclusive and exciting racquet sports experience. With a game that emphasises strategy over strength, guests can engage in thrilling competitions, refine their skills, and create memorable moments with friends and family.
“At JOALI BEING, we believe in the harmonious blend of sports and relaxation, offering a diverse range of fitness experiences for all our guests,” says Graeme Freeman, General Manager for JOALI BEING. “We believe that padel tennis is a wonderful addition to our wellbeing offerings, exemplifying our commitment to promoting wellbeing and active enjoyment in this idyllic paradise.”
In addition to the new padel court, JOALI BEING continues to offer classic tennis experiences on pristine courts, providing the perfect setting for guests to refine their skills, engage in spirited matches, and connect with fellow tennis enthusiasts.
The first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, JOALI BEING invites wellbeing seekers to reconnect with themselves in the beauty of nature and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal with the goal to return home with a new sense of “weightlessness.” Based on the belief that understanding is the key to creating and sustaining wellbeing, the island’s Learning Centre offers a series of educational workshops and experiential classes centered around the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING — Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy. Led by a team of wellbeing experts, culinary maestros, herbalists, tea sommeliers, personal trainers, and more, guests can fully immerse in the island’s elemental therapies and healing experiences while also exploring the various wellbeing facilities and unique transformational spaces which include a hydrotherapy hall, Discovery Sound Path, herbology centre, state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga pavilion and beyond.
Home to a total of 68 exclusive guest villas, consisting of 33 beach villas and 35 water villas, wellbeing seekers can also choose from thirteen categories ranging from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom accommodations, each with their own private infinity pools. Nature is at the centre of life at JOALI BEING, with the property being completely committed to nature-immersive and responsible travel – the pathway to true “weightlessness”.
For more information and bookings: www.joalibeing.com
Game, set at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives with Wimbledon champion
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes 2023 Wimbledon No.1, Marketa Vondroušová, in an exclusive residency this Autumn. From the 17th-19th November, the women’s champion will be on court not only to welcome guests personally but to offer once in a lifetime coaching for both adults and children in a paradise locale.
The design-masterpiece-resort’s exceptional facilities provide some of the Indian Ocean’s most sophisticated guest experiences, its state-of-the-art tennis offering included. With a floodlit synthetic hard court providing the playing characteristics of the Australian Open Grand Slam, lessons with the resort’s pro provide a sophisticated tennis destination for the whole family to enjoy, from beginners to experienced players.
On a ‘first come first served’ basis, 20 lucky adults (aged 14+) and 20 junior VIPs will need to book in quick to secure their place in Vondroušová’s clinics in November. A money can’t buy opportunity to hone play with the WTA’s World No.6 and master of the ‘drop shot’ awaits. Hopping off the court, Vondroušová will also be hosting an intimate Q&A, for a chance to glean insights in to life at the top of the game, with photo opportunities plus the chance to take home signed tennis apparel, racket and shoes.
Reigning Wimbledon champion, winning the tournament in 2023, Vondroušová is the first unseeded woman to secure the singles title. Runner-up at the 2019 French Open, Vondroušová became the first teenage major finalist in nearly a decade. With two singles titles out of six finals on the WTA Tour, and a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under her belt, a stellar trajectory for the former junior world No. 1.
This exclusive occasion creates the Golden Slam escape at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. From luxuriating in the resort’s iconic spherical villas, unadulterated wellness at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with Bamford, life-aquatic journeys, with hands-on conservation research, in Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, to decadent dining across the resort’s seven restaurants and bars – a retreat for champions.
Order of play at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with Marketa Vondroušová:
- 17th November, 6.30pm – Resort cocktails at the Beach Club with Marketa Vondroušová
- 18th November, 5.30pm – Adults workshop for ages 14+ on court (20 spaces available)
- 19th November, 5.30pm – Kids workshop for under 14s on court (20 spaces available)
For more information visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives
