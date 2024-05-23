News
Tripod the three-finned turtle sparks conservation efforts at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, a resort committed to sustainability, has implemented a series of initiatives to protect the environment and its marine life.
The resort places a particular focus on safeguarding critically endangered hawksbill sea turtles, including the resident “Tripod,” a three-flippered turtle that frequents the island’s waters. Through their support of the Olive Ridley Project, Ellaidhoo contributes to rescuing, treating, and researching these fascinating creatures, ensuring a brighter future for their population.
Situated amidst the world’s seventh-largest coral reef system, Ellaidhoo prioritizes reef conservation. Their innovative “coral restoration through reef cubes” program has yielded remarkable results, with marine life thriving in these recycled structures.
The resort’s commitment to eco-friendliness extends beyond the underwater world. They have transformed damaged umbrellas into unique beach bags, with all proceeds supporting environmental and social initiatives in the Maldives. This includes providing reusable water bottles to local schoolchildren, promoting a reduction in single-use plastic.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon serves as a model for sustainable tourism, inspiring guests and local communities to embrace eco-conscious practices for the benefit of the Maldives’ breathtaking beauty.
Lifestyle
Exploring Addu’s rich biodiversity with Canareef Resort
In a momentous achievement for environmental conservation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) declared Addu Atoll and Fuvahmulah as biosphere reserves in 2021. This historic recognition places these regions alongside Baa Atoll, which was designated in 2011, as vital areas promoting sustainable development and biodiversity preservation in the Maldives.
Previously, Baa Atoll stood as the sole biosphere reserve in the Maldives, celebrated for its rich marine life, including the congregation of Manta Rays. With the addition of Addu and Fuvahmulah, the Maldives now proudly boasts three UNESCO biosphere reserves. These new additions are described as “learning places for sustainable development,” where the conservation of biodiversity is harmonised with its sustainable use.
The Maldivian government nominated these regions in September 2019 to ensure the protection of their unique marine and terrestrial ecosystems. Protected status was granted to key eco-rich sites, such as ‘Kudakandu’ in Addu’s lagoon and several wetlands in Hithadhoo and Hulhudhoo, reinforcing the commitment to environmental stewardship.
Canareef Resort Maldives: A Haven of Biodiversity
Canareef Resort Maldives, nestled within the captivating landscape of Addu Atoll, takes great pride in its role in this momentous achievement. As part of the resort’s remarkable features, Canareef boasts five freshwater and saltwater lakes, among them the expansive Canareef Eco Park. This serene sanctuary offers a nature trail and picturesque spots where guests can immerse themselves in birdwatching, fish observation, and the breathtaking beauty of nature. Additionally, the Kids Club is situated within the Eco Park, providing young explorers with the opportunity to engage with nature firsthand while learning about the intricate ecosystems that surround them.
Experience the Natural Wonders
Addu Atoll, situated at the southernmost tip of the Maldives, is renowned for its stunning ecosystems. The Eedhigali Kilhi, one of the largest wetlands in the country, attracts hundreds of migratory birds annually, including the Dhondheeni, or white tern bird, which is found mostly in the Addu region.
Nature Parks offer locals and tourists alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in these natural landscapes through boardwalks, canoeing points, walk trails, and snorkelling spots. These parks are designed to provide access while ensuring the conservation and sustainable use of the resources.
Biosphere reserves encompass terrestrial, marine, and coastal ecosystems, divided into core areas, buffer zones, and transitional zones. These zones allow humans to coexist with nature, fostering learning, protection, and sustainability.
As the resort commemorates International Day for Biological Diversity with the theme “Be part of the Plan,” Canareef Resort Maldives invites you to explore and appreciate the rich biodiversity of Addu Atoll. The resort is committed to preserving this natural heritage and promoting eco-friendly tourism practices.
Action
Patina Maldives, Dive Butler announce thrilling summer youth sailing academy
Patina Maldives, in collaboration with Dive Butler International, has announced the launch of a premier sailing camp for teenagers aged 13-17. The programme runs from July 14 to August 15, offering a unique blend of excitement, education, and adventure in the Fari Islands.
Designed to cater to both novice and experienced young sailors, the 5-Day Youth Sailing Academy is an extraordinary opportunity to explore the art of sailing. Participants will not only learn essential sailing techniques but also gain vital life skills such as teamwork, resilience, problem-solving, and a deep connection with nature.
- Days 1 to 3: Ride the Waves on RS Catamarans (4 hours daily): Hands-on sailing basics on RS Catamarans, guided by expert instructors. Progressive skill-building, leading to a comprehensive understanding of sailing techniques and safety.
- Day 4: Yacht Mastery Aboard MY Amber (4 hours): Advanced training on a luxurious yacht, refining sailing prowess and experiencing the grandeur of larger vessels.
- Day 5: Skill Showcase (4 hours)
- Final day to showcase refined skills around the Fari Islands lagoon, with friends and relatives invited to witness their achievements.
In partnership with Dive Butler International, a world-leading provider of water sports and diving, Patina Maldives offers an exhilarating and safe program. Each participant receives personalised attention in small groups, ensuring a memorable experience. All students will receive a certificate of completion, symbolising their new found skills and dedication over the 5 days of intensive training.
For those looking to celebrate their newfound skills, an optional Sunset Celebration Cruise is available. Participants can join their peers and family for a memorable evening at sea, making the experience even more special.
The programme is currently priced at USD 2,440 per student, exclusive of taxes and service charge.
“We are thrilled to partner with Dive Butler International to offer this incredible opportunity to our young guests. We hope this program ignites a passion for sailing and fosters a deep appreciation for ocean exploration and stewardship,” said Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives.
“We are delighted to partner with Patina, as we share their values of connection and stewardship. Sailing offers a unique way to connect with nature and each other, no matter your age. This program is designed to inspire a love for the sea and a commitment to its preservation, creating unforgettable experiences and lifelong bonds,” added Alexis Vincent, Founder of Dive Butler.
The Youth Sailing Academy offers a transformative journey filled with exploration and growth. This summer, join us to learn new skills and ignite your passion for sailing as you let the rhythm of the waves guide you.
For more information on the resort’s summer programming please see here. For a summer offer, please visit this link.
Culture
Culture at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives on Eid al-Adha
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared the details of its upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration, from June 16th to June 18th, 2024. This year, the resort invites guests to fully immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind celebration. Celebrate the arrival of the new moon with a three-day event filled with cultural festivities, delicious food, and exclusive offers tailored for GCC travellers.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of Eid al-Adha by providing a peaceful sanctuary for contemplation, gratitude, and participation in this significant occasion’s joyous festivities.
In celebration of Eid al-Adha, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared a fantastic offer exclusively for GCC market for bookings and stays until June 30, 2024, with a minimum stay of 3 nights. Guests are welcome to enjoy an attractive 30% discount on all villa categories, along with a wonderful selection of complimentary amenities such as an Arabic floating breakfast served in their private pool. Savour the tranquilly of a sunset cruise on a traditional Maldivian dhoni, take advantage of an irresistible 10% discount on watersports activities, and rejuvenate with a one-time complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for two adults at the private island overwater spa.
In addition to the thrilling offer, the resort has organised a variety of exciting activities for guests to enjoy during the three-day Eid celebrations. One of the highlights is the fishing competition, known as the Mas Race in Dhivehi. Mas Race is an exciting fishing game that brings families and friends together to embark on thrilling adventures in the bountiful seas. Participants can showcase their fishing skills and rely on a bit of luck to outshine their competitors. The champion reels in the biggest and most fish. The talented culinary team will expertly cook the guests’ personal catches to their liking, whether it’s steamed, grilled, or barbecued with authentic Maldivian flavours and flair. After all, sustainably caught fresh fish in the Maldives are unparalleled.
During the 3-day celebration, guests can also enjoy a large selection of watersports and big-game fishing with a 10% discount. With the surf season in full swell in the Maldives, this Eid, the resort invites all guests to start a new hobby, and what better way than to surf at Chickens Break while in Kuda Villingili? Surf, dive, watersport, and rejuvenate at The Spa with a 20% discount on signature massages.
The culinary highlight of Eid al-Adha is the sighting of the New Moon Eid dinner at The Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a bespoke Arabic-themed dinner featuring delicious dishes from across the Middle East and Eid specials from the Maldives.
The Kuda Fiyo Kid Club is excited to announce an unforgettable Eid celebration for children. The programme features a variety of traditional Maldivian games, including dhalhu vehttun (a local style of bowling), coconut leaf origami, the Eid kite challenge, and various arts and crafts activities.
