Tripod the three-finned turtle sparks conservation efforts at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared the details of its upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration, from June 16th to June 18th, 2024. This year, the resort invites guests to fully immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind celebration. Celebrate the arrival of the new moon with a three-day event filled with cultural festivities, delicious food, and exclusive offers tailored for GCC travellers.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of Eid al-Adha by providing a peaceful sanctuary for contemplation, gratitude, and participation in this significant occasion’s joyous festivities.

In celebration of Eid al-Adha, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared a fantastic offer exclusively for GCC market for bookings and stays until June 30, 2024, with a minimum stay of 3 nights. Guests are welcome to enjoy an attractive 30% discount on all villa categories, along with a wonderful selection of complimentary amenities such as an Arabic floating breakfast served in their private pool. Savour the tranquilly of a sunset cruise on a traditional Maldivian dhoni, take advantage of an irresistible 10% discount on watersports activities, and rejuvenate with a one-time complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for two adults at the private island overwater spa.

In addition to the thrilling offer, the resort has organised a variety of exciting activities for guests to enjoy during the three-day Eid celebrations. One of the highlights is the fishing competition, known as the Mas Race in Dhivehi. Mas Race is an exciting fishing game that brings families and friends together to embark on thrilling adventures in the bountiful seas. Participants can showcase their fishing skills and rely on a bit of luck to outshine their competitors. The champion reels in the biggest and most fish. The talented culinary team will expertly cook the guests’ personal catches to their liking, whether it’s steamed, grilled, or barbecued with authentic Maldivian flavours and flair. After all, sustainably caught fresh fish in the Maldives are unparalleled.

During the 3-day celebration, guests can also enjoy a large selection of watersports and big-game fishing with a 10% discount. With the surf season in full swell in the Maldives, this Eid, the resort invites all guests to start a new hobby, and what better way than to surf at Chickens Break while in Kuda Villingili? Surf, dive, watersport, and rejuvenate at The Spa with a 20% discount on signature massages.

The culinary highlight of Eid al-Adha is the sighting of the New Moon Eid dinner at The Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a bespoke Arabic-themed dinner featuring delicious dishes from across the Middle East and Eid specials from the Maldives.

The Kuda Fiyo Kid Club is excited to announce an unforgettable Eid celebration for children. The programme features a variety of traditional Maldivian games, including dhalhu vehttun (a local style of bowling), coconut leaf origami, the Eid kite challenge, and various arts and crafts activities.