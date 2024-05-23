Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives shells out for sea turtle conservation efforts

In a momentous achievement for environmental conservation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) declared Addu Atoll and Fuvahmulah as biosphere reserves in 2021. This historic recognition places these regions alongside Baa Atoll, which was designated in 2011, as vital areas promoting sustainable development and biodiversity preservation in the Maldives.

Previously, Baa Atoll stood as the sole biosphere reserve in the Maldives, celebrated for its rich marine life, including the congregation of Manta Rays. With the addition of Addu and Fuvahmulah, the Maldives now proudly boasts three UNESCO biosphere reserves. These new additions are described as “learning places for sustainable development,” where the conservation of biodiversity is harmonised with its sustainable use.

The Maldivian government nominated these regions in September 2019 to ensure the protection of their unique marine and terrestrial ecosystems. Protected status was granted to key eco-rich sites, such as ‘Kudakandu’ in Addu’s lagoon and several wetlands in Hithadhoo and Hulhudhoo, reinforcing the commitment to environmental stewardship.

Canareef Resort Maldives: A Haven of Biodiversity

Canareef Resort Maldives, nestled within the captivating landscape of Addu Atoll, takes great pride in its role in this momentous achievement. As part of the resort’s remarkable features, Canareef boasts five freshwater and saltwater lakes, among them the expansive Canareef Eco Park. This serene sanctuary offers a nature trail and picturesque spots where guests can immerse themselves in birdwatching, fish observation, and the breathtaking beauty of nature. Additionally, the Kids Club is situated within the Eco Park, providing young explorers with the opportunity to engage with nature firsthand while learning about the intricate ecosystems that surround them.

Experience the Natural Wonders

Addu Atoll, situated at the southernmost tip of the Maldives, is renowned for its stunning ecosystems. The Eedhigali Kilhi, one of the largest wetlands in the country, attracts hundreds of migratory birds annually, including the Dhondheeni, or white tern bird, which is found mostly in the Addu region.

Nature Parks offer locals and tourists alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in these natural landscapes through boardwalks, canoeing points, walk trails, and snorkelling spots. These parks are designed to provide access while ensuring the conservation and sustainable use of the resources.

Biosphere reserves encompass terrestrial, marine, and coastal ecosystems, divided into core areas, buffer zones, and transitional zones. These zones allow humans to coexist with nature, fostering learning, protection, and sustainability.

As the resort commemorates International Day for Biological Diversity with the theme “Be part of the Plan,” Canareef Resort Maldives invites you to explore and appreciate the rich biodiversity of Addu Atoll. The resort is committed to preserving this natural heritage and promoting eco-friendly tourism practices.