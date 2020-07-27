The Kandhyma Story: Inspired, born from Kandima Maldives

It all began during a family holiday on the beautiful white sands off the coast of Southeast Asia known as the Maldives islands.

Dreamy weather, sparkling waters and bright rays of sun engulfed two sisters of Spanish and English descent into a warm embrace. Syreeta and Tanya are both in charge of hotels in the South of Spain and are established business owners — experiences they combine to design luxury accessories.

Inspired by the culture and beauty of the islands, the two sisters crafted gorgeous, floral accessory arrangements for their vacation, sparking an admiration and awe-inspiring curiosity from travellers from all over the world during their fabulous vacation in the most incredible destination.

Syreeta and Tanya knew they had something big here; a concept soon blossomed into an idea since they arrived to this exotic place. A few years later, their idea bloomed into something incredible – Kandhyma.

Named after the breathtaking island of Kandima, a private island resort in the Maldives, Kandhyma was born from the love of travel, beauty, luxury and wonder.

Their inspirations soon started to bloom from day one. As the sisters left the Maldives, they found themselves in the grand city of Dubai – a place they both hold dear to their hearts.

In Dubai, they were swept up with the glamour and sparkle of luxury everywhere; this magical city was truly breathtaking. This excited them and further ignited their desires to launch into their own designing endeavours.

After visiting numerous luxury and exotic destinations looking for inspiring ideas, it dawned on them during their getaway in Marrakech that there was a need for adding decadent floral arrangements to the beautiful straw bags they were making. They craved adding a touch of their sophisticated femininity to their collections and set out to make the most perfect accessories.

Since then, each collection has been lovingly handmade in Spain by local craftsmen who bring gorgeous elements of design and flavour into their creations.

Kandhyma’s line of sophisticated, feminine designs are the perfect accessories to take with you on an island adventure or out to the most cultured exotic destination. The Kandhyma designs are sure to complement any glamorous outfit!

