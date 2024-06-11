Sheraton Maldives offers unforgettable Eid Al-Adha escape for families

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, nestled in the breathtaking Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, participated in Earth Hour, a global initiative led by the Worldwide Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) to combat climate change.

On the 23rd of March, from 8:30 to 9:30 PM, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort dimmed non-essential lighting in public spaces, symbolizing its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. Guests were encouraged to join this meaningful gesture by turning off lights in their guestrooms. During this period, all guests were invited to join for a captivating acoustic performance at Sunset Beach, where they indulged in specially crafted drinks tailored for this memorable occasion, complemented by candlelight ambiance.

In addition to its Earth Hour observance, the resort hosted a tree-planting event from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, where guests and associates alike came together to plant trees in designated areas surrounding the resort. This initiative not only contributed to carbon offsetting efforts but also enhanced the natural beauty of the Baa Atoll, enriching the local ecosystem for generations to come.

Beyond Earth Hour, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the pristine natural beauty of the Maldives through the establishment of a dedicated Sustainability Committee. This committee serves as the driving force behind initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability through initiatives such as water conservation, organic waste repurposing and renewable energy utilization – thus ensuring sustainability remains deeply ingrained in the resort’s operations and ethos.