Celebration
Sheraton Maldives offers unforgettable Eid Al-Adha escape for families
This Eid al-Adha, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families to create lasting memories on their private island paradise, Furana Fushi. Guests can unwind in luxurious accommodations, indulge in diverse culinary delights, and embark on exciting adventures.
Family Fun Awaits
Families seeking a tropical escape will find everything they need at Sheraton Maldives. With complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, and a vibrant kids club offering engaging activities, parents are guaranteed a relaxing and enjoyable experience.
Luxurious Accommodations
The resort boasts a variety of premium villas and overwater bungalows, each offering breathtaking views. Choose from lush gardens, pristine beaches, shimmering lagoons, or the vast Indian Ocean. Larger families can enjoy the spacious two-bedroom water suite, while the Ocean Pool Villas provide ultimate privacy with a personal courtyard and pool.
Celebrate Eid in Style
On Eid al-Adha (June 16th), families can partake in vibrant festivities. The day begins with a joyous parade, followed by a traditional beach dinner under the Maldivian night sky.
Memorable Experiences
The resort’s signature “Side by Side” Family Program fosters lasting memories with activities like cooking classes, family face mask making, Maldivian palm weaving, and exciting games.
Sustainable Activities
Guests can participate in the “Adopt A Coral” program, led by the resident marine biologist, and contribute to the resort’s coral reef conservation efforts. Additionally, families can explore the underwater world with a guided snorkeling tour or embark on a dolphin cruise aboard a traditional Maldivian Dhoni.
Convenient Location & Dining Options
The resort is conveniently located just a 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Guests can indulge in a Full Board meal plan featuring daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets at Feast Restaurant, or choose three-course à la carte meals at select restaurants. Upgrading to All-Inclusive allows for unlimited alcoholic beverages.
For reservations and more information, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones this Eid al-Adha at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.
Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates sustainability efforts with Earth Hour
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, nestled in the breathtaking Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, participated in Earth Hour, a global initiative led by the Worldwide Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) to combat climate change.
On the 23rd of March, from 8:30 to 9:30 PM, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort dimmed non-essential lighting in public spaces, symbolizing its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. Guests were encouraged to join this meaningful gesture by turning off lights in their guestrooms. During this period, all guests were invited to join for a captivating acoustic performance at Sunset Beach, where they indulged in specially crafted drinks tailored for this memorable occasion, complemented by candlelight ambiance.
In addition to its Earth Hour observance, the resort hosted a tree-planting event from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, where guests and associates alike came together to plant trees in designated areas surrounding the resort. This initiative not only contributed to carbon offsetting efforts but also enhanced the natural beauty of the Baa Atoll, enriching the local ecosystem for generations to come.
Beyond Earth Hour, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the pristine natural beauty of the Maldives through the establishment of a dedicated Sustainability Committee. This committee serves as the driving force behind initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability through initiatives such as water conservation, organic waste repurposing and renewable energy utilization – thus ensuring sustainability remains deeply ingrained in the resort’s operations and ethos.
Celebration
JOALI Maldives Blooms with Activities and Special Guests this Easter: Celebrate “Together We Blossom”
JOALI Maldives invites guests to celebrate Easter with a vibrant program themed “Together We Blossom.” From March 28th to April 7th, 2024, the resort will come alive with a variety of workshops, culinary experiences, and interactive events led by world-renowned artists, chefs, and wellness practitioners.
Renowned Guests Join the Festivities
- Robert Montgomery: Witness a special “fire poem” ritual by British artist Robert Montgomery, where his poetry illuminates the night sky.
- Greta Bellamacina: Celebrate the release of British actress and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina’s new book, “Who Make the Fire,” with a special signing ceremony.
- Zubaid Toefy: Join fitness expert Zubaid Toefy for various fitness classes designed for all ages.
- Marie Méon: Experience a new dimension of culinary delight with Méon’s multidisciplinary studio Manger Manger, creating edible art installations.
- Karim Khouani: Michelin-starred Chef Khouani will prepare an unforgettable five-course Easter dinner featuring premium seafood.
- Joao Santos: Renowned massage therapist Joao Santos will introduce guests to foot reflexology techniques.
- Hamna ‘Hamty’ Husain & Martina Trepczyk: JOALI Maldives champions female empowerment with an exclusive screening of TIGEREYES, a film about the first female scuba diver in the Maldives who dives with tiger sharks. The experience includes discussions with Husain and director Trepczyk.
“JOALI Maldives, our Island of Joy, is an unforgettable setting for spring to welcome the season of renewal in nature and within ourselves, where guests of all ages will come together to share in these moments of blossoming”, says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan.
Activities for Everyone
- Art: Explore the resort’s art scene with ceramic and crochet classes, Easter-themed painting, and keychain making workshops.
- Family: Enjoy enriching activities like sculpture building, family Easter egg hunts, cooking classes, nature walks, and more.
- Land & Sea Adventures: Participate in an Easter football game, archery, padel tennis, big game fishing, or explore the underwater world with snorkeling and sea bob adventures.
- Wellness: Indulge in yoga classes, pilates, meditation, and other wellness activities at the newly rebranded JOALI BEING Cure spa.
- Culinary: Savor a celebratory Easter breakfast and buffet dinner, alongside special themed dinners throughout the week. Guests can also participate in interactive culinary classes like sushi making or sake tasting.
JOALI Maldives offers 73 expansive guest villas, ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom options, all with private pools and a dedicated Jadugar (butler) to cater to your every need.
Embrace the spirit of renewal and joy at JOALI Maldives this Easter. For more details and booking information, please visit joali.com.
Celebration
Egg-citing Easter Fun Awaits at Noku Maldives
Prepare for an unforgettable Easter celebration at the stunning Noku Maldives! Nestled amidst the picturesque Maldivian scenery, Noku Maldives offers the perfect blend of relaxation and festive fun for families, couples, and friends alike.
Unwind and Celebrate from March 29th to 31st
From March 29th to 31st, 2024, guests can participate in a variety of exciting Easter activities specially curated by the resort. Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape for two or a memorable family vacation, Noku Maldives has something for everyone.
Highlights of the Noku Maldives Easter Celebration:
- Join the Egg Hunt: Embark on an egg-citing adventure and discover hidden treasures amidst the island’s lush foliage.
- Culinary Delights: Indulge in delicious Easter-themed treats prepared by Noku Maldives’ talented chefs. From delectable breakfasts to celebratory dinners, prepare for a culinary journey to tantalize your taste buds.
- Water Sports and Excursions: Dive into adventure with a range of water sports and excursions available at the resort. Explore vibrant coral reefs, embark on snorkeling expeditions, or simply soak up the sun on a relaxing catamaran cruise.
A short 45-minute seaplane flight from Malé’s Velana International Airport whisks you away to the idyllic shores of Noku Maldives. Nestled on Kudafunafaru Island in Noonu Atoll, the resort offers unparalleled comfort, spacious accommodations, and tranquility.
Choose from 20 expansive beach villas or 30 luxurious over-water villas, each designed for ultimate privacy and equipped with modern amenities for your comfort. The refined elegance of each villa features soft white hues and dark wood accents, perfectly complementing the breathtaking natural beauty visible through the large bay windows and French doors.
For world-class dining, explore Palms Restaurant, offering delectable Maldivian and international cuisine. Alternatively, embark on a culinary adventure through Thailand, Japan, and Singapore at Thari Restaurant. Unwind with a refreshing cocktail at Palms Bar or Thari Bar, both boasting spectacular views of the Indian Ocean.
