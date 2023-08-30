Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite wedding, honeymoon packages for Unforgettable Escape 2023

Dusit Thani Maldives, a sanctuary of luxury and natural beauty nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, is thrilled to announce its bespoke Wedding and Honeymoon Packages, designed to create unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic and idyllic escape.

The Ultimate Wedding Experience

Dusit Thani Maldives presents an exceptional Wedding Package, tailored to cater to the dreams of every couple seeking a unique and enchanting setting for their special day. With pristine beaches, azure waters, and lush tropical surroundings, the resort offers the perfect backdrop for a destination wedding that surpasses expectations.

For couples looking to celebrate their love and start their journey together, Dusit Thani Maldives presents enchanting Honeymoon Packages that promise pure bliss and intimacy. With its luxurious accommodations, secluded ambiance, and array of activities, the resort ensures an unparalleled honeymoon experience.

“With our awe-inspiring location in Baa Atoll, unmatched hospitality, and world-class facilities, Dusit Thani Maldives has earned a reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated travellers, and we are delighted to welcome honeymoon couple for their rituals of Wows throughout the year,” said Reinhold Johann, General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives. “From the moment guests step onto our resort’s pristine white sandy beaches, we ensure they are enveloped in a world of luxury and serenity, and we take pride in crafting experiences they can cherish for a lifetime.”

Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours.

Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for couples, families, and group of friends alike.

Unparalleled Luxury and Natural Beauty

Dusit Thani Maldives is renowned for its commitment to providing guests with an exceptional blend of luxury, comfort, and the stunning beauty of the Maldives. Its thoughtful attention to detail, exceptional service, and breathtaking surroundings makes it an ideal choice for couples seeking a magical wedding or honeymoon experience.

