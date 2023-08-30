News
Air India to launch direct flights to Maldives from Bangalore, Mumbai
Air India is gearing up to introduce non-stop flights connecting Maldives with the Indian cities of Bangalore and Mumbai.
In previous winter seasons, Air India had operated direct flights to Maldives; however, these services were not available during other times of the year.
Villa Travels, Air India’s Maldivian passenger sales agent, took to social media on Wednesday to announce that the airline would initiate direct flights between the Indian cities of Bangalore and Mumbai to Male, starting from October 30.
Presently, direct flight options between Maldives and India are offered by IndiGo, Maldivian, and Vistara.
Maldives’ flagship carrier, Maldivian, is also slated to launch direct flights connecting Male with Bangalore, commencing from October.
Additionally, Tata-owned Vistara is preparing to launch direct flights connecting Maldives with New Delhi, with operations set to commence in October.
According to data from the tourism ministry, a substantial number of Indian tourists, totaling 133,495, had visited Maldives by August 26 this year. This trend establishes India as the second-largest source market for tourists visiting Maldives.
Honeymoon
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite wedding, honeymoon packages for Unforgettable Escape 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives, a sanctuary of luxury and natural beauty nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, is thrilled to announce its bespoke Wedding and Honeymoon Packages, designed to create unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic and idyllic escape.
The Ultimate Wedding Experience
Dusit Thani Maldives presents an exceptional Wedding Package, tailored to cater to the dreams of every couple seeking a unique and enchanting setting for their special day. With pristine beaches, azure waters, and lush tropical surroundings, the resort offers the perfect backdrop for a destination wedding that surpasses expectations.
For couples looking to celebrate their love and start their journey together, Dusit Thani Maldives presents enchanting Honeymoon Packages that promise pure bliss and intimacy. With its luxurious accommodations, secluded ambiance, and array of activities, the resort ensures an unparalleled honeymoon experience.
“With our awe-inspiring location in Baa Atoll, unmatched hospitality, and world-class facilities, Dusit Thani Maldives has earned a reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated travellers, and we are delighted to welcome honeymoon couple for their rituals of Wows throughout the year,” said Reinhold Johann, General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives. “From the moment guests step onto our resort’s pristine white sandy beaches, we ensure they are enveloped in a world of luxury and serenity, and we take pride in crafting experiences they can cherish for a lifetime.”
Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for couples, families, and group of friends alike.
Unparalleled Luxury and Natural Beauty
Dusit Thani Maldives is renowned for its commitment to providing guests with an exceptional blend of luxury, comfort, and the stunning beauty of the Maldives. Its thoughtful attention to detail, exceptional service, and breathtaking surroundings makes it an ideal choice for couples seeking a magical wedding or honeymoon experience.
Wedding at Dusit Thani Maldives by Dusit Thani Maldives – Issuu
Food
Celebrated German Chef Tim Raue to helm Flying Sauces at Soneva Fushi
Germany’s best chef and entrepreneur Tim Raue is collaborating with award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator Soneva to bring Berlin’s two Michelin-starred Restaurant Tim Raue to Soneva Fushi in the Maldives. He will be delighting guests at the resort’s popular fine dining zipline restaurant, Flying Sauces, during an exclusive residency from October 12, 2023 to January 24, 2024.
In 2010, chef Tim and his business partner Marie-Anne Wild opened Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin. The restaurant has since been awarded two Michelin stars and five black toques by Gault&Millau. In 2012, it appeared for the first time on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and currently ranks 40th. In addition, chef Tim is the only German chef to have been featured on the renowned Netflix show Chef’s Table.
Chef Tim’s cuisine is characterised by strong flavours and a brilliant interplay of spiciness, sweetness and acidity, and his menus are constantly evolving to offer guests the perfect culinary experience. He is also one of the few top German chefs to offer an entirely vegan menu and recently created a new menu called Kolibri x Berlin, which combines German classics with his signature flavours. At Flying Sauces, the menu will include dishes with Asian flavours, German interpretations and Maldivian ingredients.
“With Restaurant TIM RAUE, I have fulfilled a lifelong dream – but my other projects mean culinary freedom for me and the opportunity to fully live out my many ideas with the help of my chefs,” says chef Tim. “Soneva Fushi is a culinary paradise in nature and our residency at Flying Sauces will feature a fresh take on culinary juxtaposition with an exclusive menu of contrasting flavours and textures from across Asia, Europe and the Maldives.
Launched in 2021, Flying Sauces is the first fine dining zipline experience in the world, complete with an open treetop kitchen 12 metres above the ground. After being securely strapped into safety harnesses, guests soar along a 200-metre zipline route to reach an elevated dining platform where stunning views of the island’s lush greens and sparkling turquoise ocean await. Once seated, savour chef Tim’s memorable menu, paired with a selection of over 9,000 wines from Soneva Fushi’s extensive cellar.
For more information about Soneva Fushi, visit www.soneva.com. To view Tim Raue’s menu at Flying Sauces, click here
News
Villa Resorts appoints Afaag as Director of Sales for the upcoming luxury flagship resort Villa Haven
Villa Resorts have announced the appointment of Afaag Ibrahim as Director of Sales for the upcoming luxury flagship resort Villa Haven scheduled to open next year.
With an extensive career spanning almost two decades, Afaag joins Villa Resorts having previously served as Director of Sales at Patina Maldives Fari Islands and Gili Lankanfushi. Afaag is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping and executing strategies of Villa Resorts luxury collection ahead of the opening of the much-anticipated Villa Haven.
Scheduled to open early next year, Villa Haven is the new name for the island of Dhiffushi. With 68 sea-facing villas, all with private pools, this is an intimate and secluded island experience. The design is raw, resourceful, and reserved, celebrating nature’s beautiful basics with extensive use of sustainable materials that showcase native Maldivian creativity. Afaag will be taking on the role in dual capacity also serving as Associate Cluster Director of Sales for Villa Resorts overseeing their newly rebranded Villa Nautica, Villa Park in addition to Royal Island.
