News
Cosmopolitan Ocean: Patina Maldives Fari Islands doubles down on Signature Series launch with sneak peek of Pathways Sequel
From elevated West Coast streetwear to innovative Kentish skincare; ocean art activism to transformative healing; Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has revealed the stellar ensemble cast of collaborators that will headline Cosmopolitan Ocean: the second instalment of its signature Pathways series, taking place from 26 – 29 October 2023.
After the success of series opener, Experience as Healing, in June, Cosmopolitan Ocean brings together the worlds of fashion, art and healing for a four-day cross-cultural festival that puts the ocean centre stage – recognising and celebrating the true depth of its historic role in the evolution of today’s interconnected human culture. An intersensory opening ritual will see Welsh electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens soundscape the launch of a bespoke Cosmopolitan Ocean scent from Margate’s natural skincare and wild fragrance wizards, Haeckels. LA-based streetwear label Stampd will drop Patina’s much-anticipated debut clothing collaboration, a capsule collection that reimagines the role of the ocean in the circle of life. Activist and Oceanic Society’s Artist-in-Nature, Pam Longobardi, add a large-scale installation addressing the pressing issue of ocean plastics to the island’s notable permanent collection; while healing arts practitioner and Experience as Healing alumnus, Avery Whitmore, will reprise his rapturously received sound healing, breathwork and meditation residency.
Pathways is a new signature series of events from Patina Maldives that seeks to stimulate and nurture lasting personal transformations, habitualise new lifestyle practices and imbue guests’ lives with greater depth and intention. The series debuted in June with Experience as Healing, an inspirational weekend of wellness encompassing ancient spiritual practices, positive drinking and the fast-moving frontiers of biohacking. Leaders in psychosocial health, nutritional science and esoteric practices including Æcorn cofounder Claire Warner, digital wellness expert and global healthcare futurist Tony Estrella and the aforementioned Avery Whitmore hosted a two-day programme encouraging seasoned yogis and curious dabblers alike to unfold, unfurl and open the hidden doors within, in pursuit of transformative healing.
For further information and updates on Cosmopolitan Ocean at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/cosmopolitan-ocean. Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands during Cosmopolitan Ocean start from USD3,200++ per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa on a half board (breakfast and dinner) basis, including all-access to the Cosmopolitan Ocean programme, nightly cocktails and return airport boat transfers for stays of four consecutive nights or more, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Price excludes tax and service.
Part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY loyalty programme, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands recently enhanced its offering so that PATINA DISCOVERY members at all levels can now expect even more VIP recognition, rewards and access to members-only experiences.
To book visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands, email reservations.maldives@ patinahotels.com or tel. +960 4000 555.
Food
Week of gastronomic excellence with Michelin-starred chef, Schubert Wines at JW Marriott Maldives Resort
Culinary enthusiasts can look forward to a week full of indulgence as JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils an exclusive collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and award-winning winemaker Kai Schubert. The much-anticipated collaboration will feature an exceptional gastronomy week in October, promising a fusion of flavours and exquisite wines set against the stunning backdrop of paradise.
Starting on October 2, the week will feature a series of events, including an exclusive dinner at RIHA paired with wines, a wine masterclass led by Kai Schubert, and a showcase dinner with a curated menu by renowned Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer paired with Kai Schubert Wines.
Hailing from the distinguished Bachofer restaurant in Germany, Chef Bernd Bachofer’s culinary journey is a magnum opus of passion and innovation. His extensive travels across Asia, notably Japan and Korea, have infused his creations with a blend of French haute cuisine and diverse Asian influences.
Award-winning winemaker Kai Schubert’s story is one of cross-continental excellence. As a German expatriate, he ventured to New Zealand to establish the renowned boutique winery, Kai Schubert Wines. Kai’s wines, including his iconic Pinot Noir, have consistently ranked among the finest in New Zealand, making him a true visionary in the world of oenology.
Exclusive Collaboration between Chef Rohit Agarwal and Kai Schubert at RIHA
On October 2, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a scrumptious dinner in a private atmosphere at RIHA. Chef Rohit and Kai Schubert will showcase an exclusive collaboration with dishes from RIHA paired with selected Schubert Wines. Curated by Chef Rohit Agarwal, Chef de Partie at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the menu is a blend of gourmet products such as foie gras, lobster, and wagyu beef, built around known and popular home-cooked dishes across India.
Wine Masterclass with a Winemaking Legend
Guests can experience a private masterclass on October 4 with Kai Schubert, who will share his exceptional wine production techniques and showcase his finest grapes. This exclusive experience will take place within the wine room of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, allowing you to immerse yourself in the world of wines and elevate your appreciation for every sip.
Master Chef Meets Wine Visionary
On October 5 and 6, guests can look forward to an exceptional dining experience that showcases a limited-time menu crafted by renowned Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer.
Embarking on a gastronomic journey, this menu seamlessly fuses the elegance of French haute cuisine with the captivating essence of diverse Asian influences.
Prepare your palate for a tantalising array of dishes, from langoustines in tempura batter with Thai basil gel and pak choi, to scallops with Japanese hollandaise and shiitake dim sum, and Wagyu short ribs with green curry, smoked potato cream, and yuzu melon. Adding a harmonious accompaniment to this culinary symphony, Kai Schubert, the visionary winemaker behind Kai Schubert Wines in New Zealand, has meticulously selected wine varieties to perfectly complement each course of this limited-time menu. This extraordinary dining experience will take place at the premium overwater restaurant Hashi, set under the starlit Maldivian skies, with a captivating entertainment backdrop that promises to make this occasion truly unforgettable.
“We are beyond excited to curate this exclusive collaboration featuring Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and winemaker Kai Schubert,” shares Mohit Dembla, Resort Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “This promises to be a week filled with gastronomic excellence and fine wines, and truly something all our guests can look forward to.”
Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks with stunning views across the Indian Ocean and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners.
Reserve your stay today. Limited places are available. For reservations and further details contact jwmmaldivesreservations@marriott.com.
News
Air India to launch direct flights to Maldives from Bangalore, Mumbai
Air India is gearing up to introduce non-stop flights connecting Maldives with the Indian cities of Bangalore and Mumbai.
In previous winter seasons, Air India had operated direct flights to Maldives; however, these services were not available during other times of the year.
Villa Travels, Air India’s Maldivian passenger sales agent, took to social media on Wednesday to announce that the airline would initiate direct flights between the Indian cities of Bangalore and Mumbai to Male, starting from October 30.
Presently, direct flight options between Maldives and India are offered by IndiGo, Maldivian, and Vistara.
Maldives’ flagship carrier, Maldivian, is also slated to launch direct flights connecting Male with Bangalore, commencing from October.
Additionally, Tata-owned Vistara is preparing to launch direct flights connecting Maldives with New Delhi, with operations set to commence in October.
According to data from the tourism ministry, a substantial number of Indian tourists, totaling 133,495, had visited Maldives by August 26 this year. This trend establishes India as the second-largest source market for tourists visiting Maldives.
Honeymoon
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite wedding, honeymoon packages for Unforgettable Escape 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives, a sanctuary of luxury and natural beauty nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, is thrilled to announce its bespoke Wedding and Honeymoon Packages, designed to create unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic and idyllic escape.
The Ultimate Wedding Experience
Dusit Thani Maldives presents an exceptional Wedding Package, tailored to cater to the dreams of every couple seeking a unique and enchanting setting for their special day. With pristine beaches, azure waters, and lush tropical surroundings, the resort offers the perfect backdrop for a destination wedding that surpasses expectations.
For couples looking to celebrate their love and start their journey together, Dusit Thani Maldives presents enchanting Honeymoon Packages that promise pure bliss and intimacy. With its luxurious accommodations, secluded ambiance, and array of activities, the resort ensures an unparalleled honeymoon experience.
“With our awe-inspiring location in Baa Atoll, unmatched hospitality, and world-class facilities, Dusit Thani Maldives has earned a reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated travellers, and we are delighted to welcome honeymoon couple for their rituals of Wows throughout the year,” said Reinhold Johann, General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives. “From the moment guests step onto our resort’s pristine white sandy beaches, we ensure they are enveloped in a world of luxury and serenity, and we take pride in crafting experiences they can cherish for a lifetime.”
Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for couples, families, and group of friends alike.
Unparalleled Luxury and Natural Beauty
Dusit Thani Maldives is renowned for its commitment to providing guests with an exceptional blend of luxury, comfort, and the stunning beauty of the Maldives. Its thoughtful attention to detail, exceptional service, and breathtaking surroundings makes it an ideal choice for couples seeking a magical wedding or honeymoon experience.
Wedding at Dusit Thani Maldives by Dusit Thani Maldives – Issuu
Trending
-
News1 week ago
21 ambitious Maldivians set sail for new adventures with Four Seasons Explorer to Palau
-
Cooking1 week ago
Embark on flavourful adventure with renowned Chef Einat Admony at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Vilu Reef in October
-
Fitness1 week ago
Get fit in paradise with celebrity trainer Shaun Staffordat Niyama Private Islands Maldives’ Fitness x Wellness Week
-
Food1 week ago
VARU By Atmosphere offers exquisite culinary journey
-
Diet1 week ago
Indulge in gastronomic extravaganza with Celebrity Chef Mirko Zago at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
-
Cooking1 week ago
Le Meridien Maldives Resort to host two Michelin star Chef Soenil Bahadoer
-
Action1 week ago
Joel Parkinson opens Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy in style
-
News5 days ago
Introducing KURIMAGU, Marriott Maldives’ future leaders program: Elevating careers, empowering success