Cosmopolitan Ocean: Patina Maldives Fari Islands doubles down on Signature Series launch with sneak peek of Pathways Sequel

From elevated West Coast streetwear to innovative Kentish skincare; ocean art activism to transformative healing; Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has revealed the stellar ensemble cast of collaborators that will headline Cosmopolitan Ocean: the second instalment of its signature Pathways series, taking place from 26 – 29 October 2023.

After the success of series opener, Experience as Healing, in June, Cosmopolitan Ocean brings together the worlds of fashion, art and healing for a four-day cross-cultural festival that puts the ocean centre stage – recognising and celebrating the true depth of its historic role in the evolution of today’s interconnected human culture. An intersensory opening ritual will see Welsh electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens soundscape the launch of a bespoke Cosmopolitan Ocean scent from Margate’s natural skincare and wild fragrance wizards, Haeckels. LA-based streetwear label Stampd will drop Patina’s much-anticipated debut clothing collaboration, a capsule collection that reimagines the role of the ocean in the circle of life. Activist and Oceanic Society’s Artist-in-Nature, Pam Longobardi, add a large-scale installation addressing the pressing issue of ocean plastics to the island’s notable permanent collection; while healing arts practitioner and Experience as Healing alumnus, Avery Whitmore, will reprise his rapturously received sound healing, breathwork and meditation residency.

Pathways is a new signature series of events from Patina Maldives that seeks to stimulate and nurture lasting personal transformations, habitualise new lifestyle practices and imbue guests’ lives with greater depth and intention. The series debuted in June with Experience as Healing, an inspirational weekend of wellness encompassing ancient spiritual practices, positive drinking and the fast-moving frontiers of biohacking. Leaders in psychosocial health, nutritional science and esoteric practices including Æcorn cofounder Claire Warner, digital wellness expert and global healthcare futurist Tony Estrella and the aforementioned Avery Whitmore hosted a two-day programme encouraging seasoned yogis and curious dabblers alike to unfold, unfurl and open the hidden doors within, in pursuit of transformative healing.

For further information and updates on Cosmopolitan Ocean at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/cosmopolitan-ocean. Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands during Cosmopolitan Ocean start from USD3,200++ per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa on a half board (breakfast and dinner) basis, including all-access to the Cosmopolitan Ocean programme, nightly cocktails and return airport boat transfers for stays of four consecutive nights or more, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Price excludes tax and service.

Part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY loyalty programme, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands recently enhanced its offering so that PATINA DISCOVERY members at all levels can now expect even more VIP recognition, rewards and access to members-only experiences.

To book visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands, email reservations.maldives@ patinahotels.com or tel. +960 4000 555.