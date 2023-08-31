Week of gastronomic excellence with Michelin-starred chef, Schubert Wines at JW Marriott Maldives Resort

Culinary enthusiasts can look forward to a week full of indulgence as JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils an exclusive collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and award-winning winemaker Kai Schubert. The much-anticipated collaboration will feature an exceptional gastronomy week in October, promising a fusion of flavours and exquisite wines set against the stunning backdrop of paradise.

Starting on October 2, the week will feature a series of events, including an exclusive dinner at RIHA paired with wines, a wine masterclass led by Kai Schubert, and a showcase dinner with a curated menu by renowned Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer paired with Kai Schubert Wines.

Hailing from the distinguished Bachofer restaurant in Germany, Chef Bernd Bachofer’s culinary journey is a magnum opus of passion and innovation. His extensive travels across Asia, notably Japan and Korea, have infused his creations with a blend of French haute cuisine and diverse Asian influences.

Award-winning winemaker Kai Schubert’s story is one of cross-continental excellence. As a German expatriate, he ventured to New Zealand to establish the renowned boutique winery, Kai Schubert Wines. Kai’s wines, including his iconic Pinot Noir, have consistently ranked among the finest in New Zealand, making him a true visionary in the world of oenology.

Exclusive Collaboration between Chef Rohit Agarwal and Kai Schubert at RIHA

On October 2, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a scrumptious dinner in a private atmosphere at RIHA. Chef Rohit and Kai Schubert will showcase an exclusive collaboration with dishes from RIHA paired with selected Schubert Wines. Curated by Chef Rohit Agarwal, Chef de Partie at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the menu is a blend of gourmet products such as foie gras, lobster, and wagyu beef, built around known and popular home-cooked dishes across India.

Wine Masterclass with a Winemaking Legend

Guests can experience a private masterclass on October 4 with Kai Schubert, who will share his exceptional wine production techniques and showcase his finest grapes. This exclusive experience will take place within the wine room of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, allowing you to immerse yourself in the world of wines and elevate your appreciation for every sip.

Master Chef Meets Wine Visionary

On October 5 and 6, guests can look forward to an exceptional dining experience that showcases a limited-time menu crafted by renowned Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer.

Embarking on a gastronomic journey, this menu seamlessly fuses the elegance of French haute cuisine with the captivating essence of diverse Asian influences.

Prepare your palate for a tantalising array of dishes, from langoustines in tempura batter with Thai basil gel and pak choi, to scallops with Japanese hollandaise and shiitake dim sum, and Wagyu short ribs with green curry, smoked potato cream, and yuzu melon. Adding a harmonious accompaniment to this culinary symphony, Kai Schubert, the visionary winemaker behind Kai Schubert Wines in New Zealand, has meticulously selected wine varieties to perfectly complement each course of this limited-time menu. This extraordinary dining experience will take place at the premium overwater restaurant Hashi, set under the starlit Maldivian skies, with a captivating entertainment backdrop that promises to make this occasion truly unforgettable.

“We are beyond excited to curate this exclusive collaboration featuring Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and winemaker Kai Schubert,” shares Mohit Dembla, Resort Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “This promises to be a week filled with gastronomic excellence and fine wines, and truly something all our guests can look forward to.”

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks with stunning views across the Indian Ocean and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners.

Reserve your stay today. Limited places are available. For reservations and further details contact jwmmaldivesreservations@marriott.com.