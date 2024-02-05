Embark on a Love Story: Marriott Bonvoy’s ‘Eternally Ours’ Romance in the Maldives

The ultimate gift awaits: imagine an unparalleled white-sand escape, crystal-clear waters, and an impossibly idyllic haven that is truly unrivaled. The JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa are delighted to introduce the specially crafted romantic program, ‘Eternally Ours,’ inviting couples to commence a journey through timeless love and embrace the magic of a romance that knows no bounds throughout the year.

For a limited time only, couples may plan their bucket-list getaway with ‘Eternally Ours’ to commemorate significant occasions such as birthdays, honeymoons, anniversaries, or babymoons. This package offers five meticulously curated romantic experiences and culinary indulgences, fashioning a dreamy haven for couples seeking a timeless and unforgettable escape. The booking period is from February 1 to February 29, 2024, for stays between February 1 and December 21, 2024, ensuring couples can celebrate love year-round.

Experience Timeless Luxury at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Couples can embark on an extraordinary escape to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a luxurious multigenerational haven nestled along the azure waters of Shaviyani Atoll. A sanctuary of scenic luxury, the five-star resort unfolds as a sliver of paradise, graced with amethyst sunsets. Paradise, with a mindful touch, welcomes couples to indulge in the exclusive ‘Eternally Ours’ package, crafted for creating and celebrating meaningful moments together. This unique offer features a 90-minute couple’s massage at Spa by JW, ensuring an indulgent and serene experience. Guests selecting the half-board dinner ‘Eternally Ours’ package can choose between the ethereal floating breakfast experience, complete with two glasses of bubbly, or a romantic beach dinner under the stars. Allow JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa to set the stage for your meaningful moments. Book now to weave the tapestry of your memories in this idyllic paradise.

Ignite Your Lust for Life with ‘Eternally Ours’ at W Maldives

Couples seeking an extraordinary escape can immerse in the unparalleled allure of an audacious and unscripted luxury playground at the W Maldives. Home to the best house reefs in the Maldives, this heart-shaped paradise is a wonderland of white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons, and a sanctuary for marine life enthusiasts, with opportunities to spot exotic fishes, reef sharks, turtles, and even majestic whale sharks. W Maldives sets the stage to ignite your lust for life — castaway yet connected, secluded yet welcoming. With the ‘Eternally Ours’ offer, experience a world where every desire is fulfilled. Unwind at the indulgent AWAY® Spa with 60-minute massage treatments for two adults, choosing from Ayurveda Massage, Thai Massage, Jetlag Massage, or Detox Massage. Couples can elevate their intimate getaway with a unique dining experience for two at their chosen location—the enchanting beach or Coral Terrace—guaranteeing cherished and unforgettable moments.

Revive Romance with Wellness and Culinary Bliss at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Rekindle the flames of romance and create countless unforgettable moments at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, ensconced on a picturesque coral island within BAA Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives. The five-star resort is a holistic wellness sanctuary where daytime activities, from invigorating fitness sessions to soul-rejuvenating wellness experiences and delightful culinary indulgences, seamlessly blend into tranquil nights of deep and restful sleep. Book the ‘Eternally Ours’ offer to enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu infused with natural ingredients and vibrant local flavors, and top it with a charming floating breakfast experience. The Art of Love awaits at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, where couples can luxuriate in a 60-minute massage, a 30-minute facial, and a 30-minute heavenly bath adorned with sparkling wine and romantic decorations—offering a truly enchanting experience for the couple’s shared moments.

Discover Eco-Luxury and Artistic Indulgence at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Unlock the allure of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, a thoughtfully crafted eco-conscious haven situated on Thilamaafushi Island in a secluded picturesque corner of the Lhaviyani Atoll. Paying homage to the natural beauty of the Atolls, fringing reefs, and the lively marine life, the resort presents the essence of the Maldives through a unique European spirit that cherishes the art of savoring the good life. Discover the perfect blend of eco-conscious luxury and artistic indulgence through the exclusive ‘Eternally Ours’ package and delight in the Greenhouse Tour & Harvest Table—a garden-to-table experience that brings the vibrant flavors of the Maldives to life in every delectable bite. Guests may embrace their artistic side at the Art Gallery with Sip and Paint, guided by our resident artist, where creativity flows seamlessly in a uniquely enchanting setting.

Togetherness at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa is the ideal choice for couples seeking a brief yet truly unforgettable getaway. Discover the natural beauty of North Male Atoll, surrounded by a shimmering blue lagoon, white-sand beaches, and swaying palms. With the exclusive ‘Eternally Ours’ package, couples can start their day luxuriously with an exquisite Floating Breakfast experience, followed by ultimate rejuvenation with a 50-minute massage at Shine Spa for SheratonTM, located offshore on a private island. Nestled in nature, feel the soft breeze and enjoy scenic views of lush gardens as couples rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul.

