Embark on a Love Story: Marriott Bonvoy’s ‘Eternally Ours’ Romance in the Maldives
The ultimate gift awaits: imagine an unparalleled white-sand escape, crystal-clear waters, and an impossibly idyllic haven that is truly unrivaled. The JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa are delighted to introduce the specially crafted romantic program, ‘Eternally Ours,’ inviting couples to commence a journey through timeless love and embrace the magic of a romance that knows no bounds throughout the year.
For a limited time only, couples may plan their bucket-list getaway with ‘Eternally Ours’ to commemorate significant occasions such as birthdays, honeymoons, anniversaries, or babymoons. This package offers five meticulously curated romantic experiences and culinary indulgences, fashioning a dreamy haven for couples seeking a timeless and unforgettable escape. The booking period is from February 1 to February 29, 2024, for stays between February 1 and December 21, 2024, ensuring couples can celebrate love year-round.
Experience Timeless Luxury at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Couples can embark on an extraordinary escape to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a luxurious multigenerational haven nestled along the azure waters of Shaviyani Atoll. A sanctuary of scenic luxury, the five-star resort unfolds as a sliver of paradise, graced with amethyst sunsets. Paradise, with a mindful touch, welcomes couples to indulge in the exclusive ‘Eternally Ours’ package, crafted for creating and celebrating meaningful moments together. This unique offer features a 90-minute couple’s massage at Spa by JW, ensuring an indulgent and serene experience. Guests selecting the half-board dinner ‘Eternally Ours’ package can choose between the ethereal floating breakfast experience, complete with two glasses of bubbly, or a romantic beach dinner under the stars. Allow JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa to set the stage for your meaningful moments. Book now to weave the tapestry of your memories in this idyllic paradise.
Visit our website at jwmarriottmaldives.com and click here to reserve.
Ignite Your Lust for Life with ‘Eternally Ours’ at W Maldives
Couples seeking an extraordinary escape can immerse in the unparalleled allure of an audacious and unscripted luxury playground at the W Maldives. Home to the best house reefs in the Maldives, this heart-shaped paradise is a wonderland of white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons, and a sanctuary for marine life enthusiasts, with opportunities to spot exotic fishes, reef sharks, turtles, and even majestic whale sharks. W Maldives sets the stage to ignite your lust for life — castaway yet connected, secluded yet welcoming. With the ‘Eternally Ours’ offer, experience a world where every desire is fulfilled. Unwind at the indulgent AWAY® Spa with 60-minute massage treatments for two adults, choosing from Ayurveda Massage, Thai Massage, Jetlag Massage, or Detox Massage. Couples can elevate their intimate getaway with a unique dining experience for two at their chosen location—the enchanting beach or Coral Terrace—guaranteeing cherished and unforgettable moments.
Visit our website at wmaldives.com and click here to reserve.
Revive Romance with Wellness and Culinary Bliss at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Rekindle the flames of romance and create countless unforgettable moments at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, ensconced on a picturesque coral island within BAA Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives. The five-star resort is a holistic wellness sanctuary where daytime activities, from invigorating fitness sessions to soul-rejuvenating wellness experiences and delightful culinary indulgences, seamlessly blend into tranquil nights of deep and restful sleep. Book the ‘Eternally Ours’ offer to enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu infused with natural ingredients and vibrant local flavors, and top it with a charming floating breakfast experience. The Art of Love awaits at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, where couples can luxuriate in a 60-minute massage, a 30-minute facial, and a 30-minute heavenly bath adorned with sparkling wine and romantic decorations—offering a truly enchanting experience for the couple’s shared moments.
Visit our website at westin-maldives.com and click here to reserve.
Discover Eco-Luxury and Artistic Indulgence at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Unlock the allure of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, a thoughtfully crafted eco-conscious haven situated on Thilamaafushi Island in a secluded picturesque corner of the Lhaviyani Atoll. Paying homage to the natural beauty of the Atolls, fringing reefs, and the lively marine life, the resort presents the essence of the Maldives through a unique European spirit that cherishes the art of savoring the good life. Discover the perfect blend of eco-conscious luxury and artistic indulgence through the exclusive ‘Eternally Ours’ package and delight in the Greenhouse Tour & Harvest Table—a garden-to-table experience that brings the vibrant flavors of the Maldives to life in every delectable bite. Guests may embrace their artistic side at the Art Gallery with Sip and Paint, guided by our resident artist, where creativity flows seamlessly in a uniquely enchanting setting.
Visit our website at lemeridien-maldives.com and click here to reserve.
Togetherness at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa is the ideal choice for couples seeking a brief yet truly unforgettable getaway. Discover the natural beauty of North Male Atoll, surrounded by a shimmering blue lagoon, white-sand beaches, and swaying palms. With the exclusive ‘Eternally Ours’ package, couples can start their day luxuriously with an exquisite Floating Breakfast experience, followed by ultimate rejuvenation with a 50-minute massage at Shine Spa for SheratonTM, located offshore on a private island. Nestled in nature, feel the soft breeze and enjoy scenic views of lush gardens as couples rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul.
Visit our website at sheratonmaldives.com and click here to reserve.
Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com
Offers
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces The Art of Travel
Discover the World with Dusit Where Every Journey is an Artful Masterpiece
Dusit Thani Maldives invites guests to elevate their stay beyond the ordinary and embark on a journey of personal enrichment and cultural immersion.
With the exclusive Dusit Gold membership, travellers can now enjoy up to 35% off on room rates and a host of exceptional privileges, including up to 30% off on dining, room upgrades, late check-out, and Dusit “Instant Delight” rewards to enhance Maldives tropical getaway.
By enrolling as a member, guests can access a range of outstanding benefits, including complimentary daily breakfast at The Market Restaurant for Elite members,15% discount at Devarana Wellness, a 20% off laundry services, engaging Kids’ Club activities for children aged 3-12 years, and the unparalleled service of a personal butler throughout their entire stay.
Guests who make direct bookings through the resort’s website will take an advantage of special offers that include exclusive perks like a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, a captivating sunset cruise, complimentary snorkelling gear, early check-in/late check-out privileges, and additional benefits.
Offer is planned for:
• Booking Period: 24th January – 31st March 2024
• Stay Period: 24th January – 30th June 2024
Set upon its private island amid the shimmering turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives provides a haven of luxury and serenity. The resort showcases sophisticated villas and suites, each crafted with a seamless fusion of traditional Thai design and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to explore a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Elevate travel from a mere vacation to an immersive enriching experience that ignites creativity, fosters connection, and celebrates the diverse tapestry of cultures. For more information and reservations, please visit www.dusit.com For reservations or more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com
Celebration
Celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at Bandos Maldives
In a celebration that combines cultural richness and romantic allure, Bandos Maldives cordially invites guests to partake in two enchanting festivities: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.
Chinese New Year 2024 – Year of the Dragon
On February 9th, 2024, the resort will come alive with the vibrant energy of Chinese New Year. Guests can immerse themselves in the festivities, commencing with a captivating Dragon Dance at Huvan Beach. The celebration continues with a sumptuous New Year Dinner, followed by a live broadcast of celebrations from China. The revelry extends into February 10th, featuring exciting activities like a Photo Booth at Huvan Beach and creative workshops including Dragon Mask Making, Lantern Crafting, and Zodiac Animal Making at Kokko Club. The day concludes with Live Music at Sand Bar.
In keeping with Lunar New Year traditions, all guests will receive Hóngbāo envelopes filled with surprises symbolizing good wishes and luck. Additionally, Mandarin packs and mooncakes will be provided for the in-house Chinese guests.
Valentine’s Day 2024
On February 14th, Bandos Maldives will transform into a romantic haven for couples. The day kicks off with the Bandos Heart Valentine’s Photo Booth in the Gallery Courtyard. Couples can then embark on a romantic adventure with the Valentine’s Special Castaway Experience, taking place from 0900 to 1200 hrs on the Sand Bank.
As the day progresses, guests can indulge in the art of mixology with the Valentine’s Day Cocktail Crafting experience. The pinnacle of the evening will be a seductive three-course dinner by the beach at Huvan Beach, complemented by Live Music at Sand Bar.
Celebrate love, joy, and the spirit of new beginnings at Bandos Maldives this Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Immerse yourself in a world where cultural festivities and romantic escapades come together to create unforgettable memories.
Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort welcomes ‘Year Of The Dragon’ with enchanting Chinese New Year celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, invites guests to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Chinese New Year against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives through a captivating blend of traditional festivities and exciting dining experiences from February 9th to 24th, all curated to honour the most powerful creature in the Chinese Zodiac sign – the Dragon.
Preserving the essence of the Chinese New Year’s Eve tradition, the resort is set to live-broadcast the renowned ‘Chunwan’ – the CCTV Spring Festival Gala to enrich family experiences as we joyfully usher in new beginnings in our island paradise. Adding to the festivities, guests will be greeted by the God of Fortune – Cai Shen on the fifth day of Chinese New Year, which is on February 14th, symbolising good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year.
Recognising that well-being starts with getting the nourishment that is tailored for individual needs, the resort aims to harmoniously combine gastronomy and tradition to create culinary experiences that embody their unwavering commitment to the Eat Well pillar. In celebration of China’s rich and diverse flavours, the resort’s culinary team will be crafting a series of delectable delights, featuring a sumptuous Chinese-themed New Year buffet and the tempting Meat and Seafood Hotpot – among many others.
For those seeking a rejuvenating start to the New Year, exclusive Chinese New Year spa packages featuring the invigorating essence of tangerine/orange are also available at their disposal. Younger guests are in for a delightful treat as special activities await, providing delightful ways to immerse in Chinese culture and create lasting memories during the Spring Festival.
For more information or to make a booking, please visit westin-maldives.com or email to mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
