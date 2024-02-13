Celebration
Kuda Villingili Maldives Rings in Lunar New Year with Spectacular Celebrations
Kuda Villingili Maldives, an opulent island retreat nestled in the heart of the Maldives, recently hosted a vibrant celebration to mark the Lunar New Year, welcoming the auspicious Year of the Dragon with a plethora of festive activities and experiences for its esteemed guests.
Amidst the global observance of this culturally significant event, Kuda Villingili Maldives invited visitors to immerse themselves in a harmonious blend of Maldivian hospitality and Lunar New Year traditions. On February 10, guests were treated to an enchanting array of experiences meticulously curated to usher in prosperity, joy, and good fortune in the Year of the Dragon.
The resort was adorned with captivating decorations symbolizing luck and prosperity, featuring vibrant red lanterns lining the pathways and intricate dragon motifs embellishing communal spaces, fostering an atmosphere of excitement and jubilation.
Guests indulged in an exquisite culinary journey showcasing traditional Lunar New Year delicacies alongside the resort’s signature gourmet offerings. From sumptuous feasts featuring classic Chinese dishes to themed cocktails infused with festive flavors, each dining experience delighted the senses and encapsulated the spirit of the season.
In addition to culinary delights, guests participated in a variety of immersive activities and entertainment, including traditional dragon dances, lantern-making workshops, and fortune-telling sessions, providing moments of joy and cultural enrichment for guests of all ages.
The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club resonated with laughter and joy as young guests engaged in activities such as paper plate dragon crafting, Chinese lantern making, and dragon mask designing, immersing them in the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year.
“We were thrilled to celebrate the Lunar New Year with our guests, inviting them to experience the magic of this auspicious occasion against the backdrop of our stunning island paradise,” expressed Deepa Manuel, General Manager of Kuda Villingili Maldives. “At Kuda Villingili, we are committed to creating unforgettable moments for our guests, and our Lunar New Year celebrations were a testament to our dedication to providing unique and immersive experiences that resonate with travelers from around the world.”
For guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the resort’s award-winning spa offered a selection of Lunar New Year-inspired wellness treatments designed to balance the body, mind, and spirit, promoting a sense of renewal and vitality for the year ahead.
Whether guests sought adventure, romance, or relaxation, Kuda Villingili Maldives provided an unforgettable journey infused with the spirit of the Lunar New Year, inviting them to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in unparalleled luxury and style.
For more information about Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com or contact reservations@kudavillingili.com.
Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Hosts the Unforgettable Lion Dance and Dragon Walk as Part of Chinese New Year Celebrations
In a mesmerizing fusion of Chinese and Maldivian traditions, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invited its valued Chinese guests to embark on a captivating journey with the Lion Dance and Dragon Walk, a distinctive celebration to mark the onset of the Chinese New Year. Departing from the conventional Dragon Dance, this unique event promised an unforgettable experience on the first day of the Chinese New Year, February 10.
In a bid to bridge the rich tapestry of Chinese culture with the local Maldivian heritage, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presented an innovative approach to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Embracing the essence of unity and cultural exchange, the dragon that will take center stage during this event was crafted meticulously from woven coconut leaves. This artistic masterpiece serves as a testament to the resort’s commitment to fostering a harmonious blend of traditions and creating lasting memories for its esteemed guests.
The Lion Dance and Dragon Walk at The Westin Maldives is a symbol of the resort’s dedication to providing a truly immersive experience, allowing Chinese visitors to connect with the unique beauty and customs of the Maldivian culture. The choice of coconut leaves as the primary material for the dragon not only highlights the creativity and resourcefulness of the local artisans but also pays homage to the natural surroundings of the Maldives.
The event was accompanied with the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru, a traditional Maldivian drumming performance. The resounding echoes of the drums, combined with the vibrant colors of the lion and dragon, create a dynamic and lively atmosphere that perfectly captures the spirit of celebration.
As the Lion Dance and Dragon Walk winded its way through the pristine surroundings of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, guests have the opportunity to witness the harmonious blend of Chinese and Maldivian cultures coming together in a joyous celebration of the Chinese New Year. The immersive experience promises not only to captivate the senses but also to create lasting memories for those fortunate enough to be a part of this unique and culturally enriching event.
For more information or to make a booking, please visit westin-maldives.com or email to mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com
Celebration
Celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at Bandos Maldives
In a celebration that combines cultural richness and romantic allure, Bandos Maldives cordially invites guests to partake in two enchanting festivities: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.
Chinese New Year 2024 – Year of the Dragon
On February 9th, 2024, the resort will come alive with the vibrant energy of Chinese New Year. Guests can immerse themselves in the festivities, commencing with a captivating Dragon Dance at Huvan Beach. The celebration continues with a sumptuous New Year Dinner, followed by a live broadcast of celebrations from China. The revelry extends into February 10th, featuring exciting activities like a Photo Booth at Huvan Beach and creative workshops including Dragon Mask Making, Lantern Crafting, and Zodiac Animal Making at Kokko Club. The day concludes with Live Music at Sand Bar.
In keeping with Lunar New Year traditions, all guests will receive Hóngbāo envelopes filled with surprises symbolizing good wishes and luck. Additionally, Mandarin packs and mooncakes will be provided for the in-house Chinese guests.
Valentine’s Day 2024
On February 14th, Bandos Maldives will transform into a romantic haven for couples. The day kicks off with the Bandos Heart Valentine’s Photo Booth in the Gallery Courtyard. Couples can then embark on a romantic adventure with the Valentine’s Special Castaway Experience, taking place from 0900 to 1200 hrs on the Sand Bank.
As the day progresses, guests can indulge in the art of mixology with the Valentine’s Day Cocktail Crafting experience. The pinnacle of the evening will be a seductive three-course dinner by the beach at Huvan Beach, complemented by Live Music at Sand Bar.
Celebrate love, joy, and the spirit of new beginnings at Bandos Maldives this Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Immerse yourself in a world where cultural festivities and romantic escapades come together to create unforgettable memories.
Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort welcomes ‘Year Of The Dragon’ with enchanting Chinese New Year celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, invites guests to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Chinese New Year against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives through a captivating blend of traditional festivities and exciting dining experiences from February 9th to 24th, all curated to honour the most powerful creature in the Chinese Zodiac sign – the Dragon.
Preserving the essence of the Chinese New Year’s Eve tradition, the resort is set to live-broadcast the renowned ‘Chunwan’ – the CCTV Spring Festival Gala to enrich family experiences as we joyfully usher in new beginnings in our island paradise. Adding to the festivities, guests will be greeted by the God of Fortune – Cai Shen on the fifth day of Chinese New Year, which is on February 14th, symbolising good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year.
Recognising that well-being starts with getting the nourishment that is tailored for individual needs, the resort aims to harmoniously combine gastronomy and tradition to create culinary experiences that embody their unwavering commitment to the Eat Well pillar. In celebration of China’s rich and diverse flavours, the resort’s culinary team will be crafting a series of delectable delights, featuring a sumptuous Chinese-themed New Year buffet and the tempting Meat and Seafood Hotpot – among many others.
For those seeking a rejuvenating start to the New Year, exclusive Chinese New Year spa packages featuring the invigorating essence of tangerine/orange are also available at their disposal. Younger guests are in for a delightful treat as special activities await, providing delightful ways to immerse in Chinese culture and create lasting memories during the Spring Festival.
For more information or to make a booking, please visit westin-maldives.com or email to mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
