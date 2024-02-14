Celebration
Experience Easter Bliss at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: A Week of Renewal, Adventure, and Indulgence!
Join The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from 26 March to 1 April celebrating Easter with a curated series of activities to beautifully balance transformation and renewal with a dusting of sweet decadence. Throughout the week, guests will indulge in traditions of Easter from across the globe with a taste of adventure, creativity, and holistic wellbeing.
Hosted by the resort’s Ladies and Gentlemen plus masters of craft, a festive programme will see guests of all ages inspired and satiated. From Easter egg hunts to festive feasting, workshops for sweet connoisseurs will explore the culinary mastery of the Italian Colomba cake and a discovery of chocolate at the bean-to-bar class, with a chocolate breakfast table at La Locanda starting the celebration of chocolate at sunrise. For innovative Asian flavours, the IWAU saké pairing is a Japanese dining experience of a lifetime, and at a Maldivian village night, the resort’s Beach Shack presents the local delicacies of paradise.
Unleashing creativity with seasonal spirit, guests can enjoy the mindful benefits of crafting, from painting, pyrography to egg decorating for family fun. Combining life’s finest pleasures, a sunset sip and canvas painting experience celebrates one of the world’s most coveted vistas with the finest libations.
The holidays will embrace a plethora of active adventure including the Ambassadors of the Environment festive program. Guests can dive into awe-inspiring night snorkeling, an Easter ocean safari to discover the atoll’s diverse wildlife above and below water, coral planting and mind-expanding shark encounters. For keeping active, a tennis retreat will ace fitness and aerial hoop classes take movement sky high.
The highlight of transformation will welcome New York based meditation practitioner and contemplative guide Kirat Randhawa. In daily practice, Kirat will guide guests to approach life through a contemplative lens. Guests will explore the nuances of integrating contemplative practices into modern life, while Randhawa shares practical tools for self-care. On a journey of self-discovery, transformative sessions and empowering wellness practices will be themed to include – cultivating stillness, igniting and welcoming reflection, inviting expansion, practicing reinforcement and deepening integration. For intensive practice one-on-one sessions will also be available.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ snapshot of festive highlights includes:
Lighting of the Moon: A celebration of Earth Hour at the resort’s Lighting of the Moon event honouring a more sustainable future.
Starlight concert at EAU Bar: A chance to enjoy a live concert at the resort’s iconic EAU Bar while indulging in the finest Japanese Cuisine and sustainable cocktails.
Easter chocolate breakfast table: Start Easter on a sweet note with an edible, insta-licious display of Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies, fondant carrots and festive fancies.
Colomba di Pasqua cooking class: Learn to bake Colomba Di Pasqua, an Italian sweet bread traditionally made for Easter in the heart of the resort’s Italian outpost – La Locanda.
Easter carnival: Beach evenings enjoying food stalls packed with gastronomic flavours from across the globe, with entertainment and games for guests of all ages.
Easter egg hunt and parade: Hopping into the Easter spirit through the lush gardens of paradise to the magically themed bunny garden – a fun egg hunt and Easter parade for the family.
Encounters with wildlife: In the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program guests will be snorkeling in to azure waters to get up close and personal with the most majestic residents of the atoll from turtles to nursery sharks.
Saké pairing at IWAU: A chef’s table saké dinner at IWAU honours innovative Japanese cuisine under the stars.
Easter gala dinner: A smorgasbord of flavours against the breath-taking backdrop of the Indian Ocean come together for this evening feast featuring a special menu and live performances.
For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives and for real-time updates follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram.
Celebration
Kuda Villingili Maldives Rings in Lunar New Year with Spectacular Celebrations
Kuda Villingili Maldives, an opulent island retreat nestled in the heart of the Maldives, recently hosted a vibrant celebration to mark the Lunar New Year, welcoming the auspicious Year of the Dragon with a plethora of festive activities and experiences for its esteemed guests.
Amidst the global observance of this culturally significant event, Kuda Villingili Maldives invited visitors to immerse themselves in a harmonious blend of Maldivian hospitality and Lunar New Year traditions. On February 10, guests were treated to an enchanting array of experiences meticulously curated to usher in prosperity, joy, and good fortune in the Year of the Dragon.
The resort was adorned with captivating decorations symbolizing luck and prosperity, featuring vibrant red lanterns lining the pathways and intricate dragon motifs embellishing communal spaces, fostering an atmosphere of excitement and jubilation.
Guests indulged in an exquisite culinary journey showcasing traditional Lunar New Year delicacies alongside the resort’s signature gourmet offerings. From sumptuous feasts featuring classic Chinese dishes to themed cocktails infused with festive flavors, each dining experience delighted the senses and encapsulated the spirit of the season.
In addition to culinary delights, guests participated in a variety of immersive activities and entertainment, including traditional dragon dances, lantern-making workshops, and fortune-telling sessions, providing moments of joy and cultural enrichment for guests of all ages.
The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club resonated with laughter and joy as young guests engaged in activities such as paper plate dragon crafting, Chinese lantern making, and dragon mask designing, immersing them in the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year.
“We were thrilled to celebrate the Lunar New Year with our guests, inviting them to experience the magic of this auspicious occasion against the backdrop of our stunning island paradise,” expressed Deepa Manuel, General Manager of Kuda Villingili Maldives. “At Kuda Villingili, we are committed to creating unforgettable moments for our guests, and our Lunar New Year celebrations were a testament to our dedication to providing unique and immersive experiences that resonate with travelers from around the world.”
For guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the resort’s award-winning spa offered a selection of Lunar New Year-inspired wellness treatments designed to balance the body, mind, and spirit, promoting a sense of renewal and vitality for the year ahead.
Whether guests sought adventure, romance, or relaxation, Kuda Villingili Maldives provided an unforgettable journey infused with the spirit of the Lunar New Year, inviting them to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in unparalleled luxury and style.
For more information about Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com or contact reservations@kudavillingili.com.
Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Hosts the Unforgettable Lion Dance and Dragon Walk as Part of Chinese New Year Celebrations
In a mesmerizing fusion of Chinese and Maldivian traditions, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invited its valued Chinese guests to embark on a captivating journey with the Lion Dance and Dragon Walk, a distinctive celebration to mark the onset of the Chinese New Year. Departing from the conventional Dragon Dance, this unique event promised an unforgettable experience on the first day of the Chinese New Year, February 10.
In a bid to bridge the rich tapestry of Chinese culture with the local Maldivian heritage, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presented an innovative approach to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Embracing the essence of unity and cultural exchange, the dragon that will take center stage during this event was crafted meticulously from woven coconut leaves. This artistic masterpiece serves as a testament to the resort’s commitment to fostering a harmonious blend of traditions and creating lasting memories for its esteemed guests.
The Lion Dance and Dragon Walk at The Westin Maldives is a symbol of the resort’s dedication to providing a truly immersive experience, allowing Chinese visitors to connect with the unique beauty and customs of the Maldivian culture. The choice of coconut leaves as the primary material for the dragon not only highlights the creativity and resourcefulness of the local artisans but also pays homage to the natural surroundings of the Maldives.
The event was accompanied with the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru, a traditional Maldivian drumming performance. The resounding echoes of the drums, combined with the vibrant colors of the lion and dragon, create a dynamic and lively atmosphere that perfectly captures the spirit of celebration.
As the Lion Dance and Dragon Walk winded its way through the pristine surroundings of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, guests have the opportunity to witness the harmonious blend of Chinese and Maldivian cultures coming together in a joyous celebration of the Chinese New Year. The immersive experience promises not only to captivate the senses but also to create lasting memories for those fortunate enough to be a part of this unique and culturally enriching event.
For more information or to make a booking, please visit westin-maldives.com or email to mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com
Celebration
Celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at Bandos Maldives
In a celebration that combines cultural richness and romantic allure, Bandos Maldives cordially invites guests to partake in two enchanting festivities: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.
Chinese New Year 2024 – Year of the Dragon
On February 9th, 2024, the resort will come alive with the vibrant energy of Chinese New Year. Guests can immerse themselves in the festivities, commencing with a captivating Dragon Dance at Huvan Beach. The celebration continues with a sumptuous New Year Dinner, followed by a live broadcast of celebrations from China. The revelry extends into February 10th, featuring exciting activities like a Photo Booth at Huvan Beach and creative workshops including Dragon Mask Making, Lantern Crafting, and Zodiac Animal Making at Kokko Club. The day concludes with Live Music at Sand Bar.
In keeping with Lunar New Year traditions, all guests will receive Hóngbāo envelopes filled with surprises symbolizing good wishes and luck. Additionally, Mandarin packs and mooncakes will be provided for the in-house Chinese guests.
Valentine’s Day 2024
On February 14th, Bandos Maldives will transform into a romantic haven for couples. The day kicks off with the Bandos Heart Valentine’s Photo Booth in the Gallery Courtyard. Couples can then embark on a romantic adventure with the Valentine’s Special Castaway Experience, taking place from 0900 to 1200 hrs on the Sand Bank.
As the day progresses, guests can indulge in the art of mixology with the Valentine’s Day Cocktail Crafting experience. The pinnacle of the evening will be a seductive three-course dinner by the beach at Huvan Beach, complemented by Live Music at Sand Bar.
Celebrate love, joy, and the spirit of new beginnings at Bandos Maldives this Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Immerse yourself in a world where cultural festivities and romantic escapades come together to create unforgettable memories.
