Patina Maldives Announces Unforgettable Easter Celebration
As Easter approaches, Patina Maldives invites families to experience a tropical spring celebration unlike any other. From beachfront feasts to captivating egg hunts and immersive wellness experiences, the resort offers a thoughtfully curated program designed to create lasting memories.
Culinary Delights Await
Embark on a culinary journey like never before at Patina Maldives. On March 27th, indulge in the “Aegean Odyssey” at Helios, featuring the diverse flavors of Aegean cuisine. Fresh seafood, aromatic herbs, and exquisite dishes from Greece and neighboring regions promise to tantalize your taste buds.
Unwind at the Beachside Bash
For an island celebration, join the Fari Beach Club party on March 28th. Savor meticulously crafted cocktails, enticing canapés, and live entertainment for the perfect seaside soiree.
Festivities Galore at the Fari Marina Easter Festival
On March 30th, join the vibrant Fari Marina Easter Festival. Savor delectable treats at live cooking stations, groove to DJ beats, and explore artisanal treasures from local vendors. A dedicated kids’ corner ensures fun for the whole family.
Uncover Easter Eggs on a Tropical Adventure
The highlight of the Easter weekend is the Island Egg Hunt at Helios on March 31st. Guided by the Easter Bunny and the dedicated Footprints team, embark on a tropical adventure to discover hidden Easter eggs and sweet surprises.
Beyond the Celebrations
Patina Maldives offers a diverse range of activities throughout the Easter period. Hone your tennis skills with the Lux Tennis Star Event featuring Nicolas Almagro, unleash your creativity at sketching workshops with artist Tony Jaggas, or participate in family-friendly activities like laser cutting and decorating Easter ornaments.
Seek Wellness and Rejuvenation
For those seeking relaxation, Patina Maldives welcomes visiting practitioner Junko Fujita, offering the unique and rejuvenating experience of Watsu – a combination of massage, stretches, and meditation while floating in warm water.
Create Lasting Memories this Easter
This Easter, escape to Patina Maldives and create lasting memories with your loved ones. For more information and reservations, visit https://patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/easter-celebrations or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Celebrates Eid with Enchanting Festivities
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, a captivating tropical hideaway, invites guests to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in style from April 10th to 12th. Immerse yourself in a vibrant program filled with delectable feasts, engaging activities, and cultural experiences.
Festivities Kick Off with Culinary Delights and Beachside Fun
The celebrations begin on April 10th with a sumptuous Eid lunch at Aqua restaurant, followed by the lively Eid Rhythm Beach Party at Positive Beach. Live stations offering mocktails, popcorn, cotton candy, and engaging activities like color runs, balloon dances, and sandcastle building competitions, promise an unforgettable experience for all ages. The day concludes with an authentic Thali-style dinner at the Traditional Cultural Village.
Lively Activities and Cultural Immersions
April 11th offers exciting pool soccer for children with a live DJ, creating a vibrant atmosphere for families. In the evening, the Eid celebrations Management Cocktail at Nautilus Beach features oriental-flavored canapés, adding a touch of sophistication to the festivities.
Culminating with Kites, Culture, and Gala Dinner
The celebrations reach their peak on April 12th with the colorful Eid Kites Challenge, followed by a traditional Maldivian showcase. Indulge in a Maldivian-style Eid Gala dinner at Aqua restaurant, culminating with captivating traditional entertainment and dance performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.
Relaxation and Adventure Await
Throughout the Eid celebrations, pamper yourself with a specially curated Eid Pamper package at the resort’s spa. Water sports enthusiasts can also enjoy a 15% discount on selected activities, adding an extra layer of excitement to your stay.
Join Sun Siyam Vilu Reef for an unforgettable Eid experience, where breathtaking beauty meets cultural immersion and lasting memories are created.
To find out more or to book your stay, visit offers page on the website or follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Experience Easter Bliss at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: A Week of Renewal, Adventure, and Indulgence!
Join The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from 26 March to 1 April celebrating Easter with a curated series of activities to beautifully balance transformation and renewal with a dusting of sweet decadence. Throughout the week, guests will indulge in traditions of Easter from across the globe with a taste of adventure, creativity, and holistic wellbeing.
Hosted by the resort’s Ladies and Gentlemen plus masters of craft, a festive programme will see guests of all ages inspired and satiated. From Easter egg hunts to festive feasting, workshops for sweet connoisseurs will explore the culinary mastery of the Italian Colomba cake and a discovery of chocolate at the bean-to-bar class, with a chocolate breakfast table at La Locanda starting the celebration of chocolate at sunrise. For innovative Asian flavours, the IWAU saké pairing is a Japanese dining experience of a lifetime, and at a Maldivian village night, the resort’s Beach Shack presents the local delicacies of paradise.
Unleashing creativity with seasonal spirit, guests can enjoy the mindful benefits of crafting, from painting, pyrography to egg decorating for family fun. Combining life’s finest pleasures, a sunset sip and canvas painting experience celebrates one of the world’s most coveted vistas with the finest libations.
The holidays will embrace a plethora of active adventure including the Ambassadors of the Environment festive program. Guests can dive into awe-inspiring night snorkeling, an Easter ocean safari to discover the atoll’s diverse wildlife above and below water, coral planting and mind-expanding shark encounters. For keeping active, a tennis retreat will ace fitness and aerial hoop classes take movement sky high.
The highlight of transformation will welcome New York based meditation practitioner and contemplative guide Kirat Randhawa. In daily practice, Kirat will guide guests to approach life through a contemplative lens. Guests will explore the nuances of integrating contemplative practices into modern life, while Randhawa shares practical tools for self-care. On a journey of self-discovery, transformative sessions and empowering wellness practices will be themed to include – cultivating stillness, igniting and welcoming reflection, inviting expansion, practicing reinforcement and deepening integration. For intensive practice one-on-one sessions will also be available.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ snapshot of festive highlights includes:
Lighting of the Moon: A celebration of Earth Hour at the resort’s Lighting of the Moon event honouring a more sustainable future.
Starlight concert at EAU Bar: A chance to enjoy a live concert at the resort’s iconic EAU Bar while indulging in the finest Japanese Cuisine and sustainable cocktails.
Easter chocolate breakfast table: Start Easter on a sweet note with an edible, insta-licious display of Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies, fondant carrots and festive fancies.
Colomba di Pasqua cooking class: Learn to bake Colomba Di Pasqua, an Italian sweet bread traditionally made for Easter in the heart of the resort’s Italian outpost – La Locanda.
Easter carnival: Beach evenings enjoying food stalls packed with gastronomic flavours from across the globe, with entertainment and games for guests of all ages.
Easter egg hunt and parade: Hopping into the Easter spirit through the lush gardens of paradise to the magically themed bunny garden – a fun egg hunt and Easter parade for the family.
Encounters with wildlife: In the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program guests will be snorkeling in to azure waters to get up close and personal with the most majestic residents of the atoll from turtles to nursery sharks.
Saké pairing at IWAU: A chef’s table saké dinner at IWAU honours innovative Japanese cuisine under the stars.
Easter gala dinner: A smorgasbord of flavours against the breath-taking backdrop of the Indian Ocean come together for this evening feast featuring a special menu and live performances.
For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives and for real-time updates follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram.
Kuda Villingili Maldives Rings in Lunar New Year with Spectacular Celebrations
Kuda Villingili Maldives, an opulent island retreat nestled in the heart of the Maldives, recently hosted a vibrant celebration to mark the Lunar New Year, welcoming the auspicious Year of the Dragon with a plethora of festive activities and experiences for its esteemed guests.
Amidst the global observance of this culturally significant event, Kuda Villingili Maldives invited visitors to immerse themselves in a harmonious blend of Maldivian hospitality and Lunar New Year traditions. On February 10, guests were treated to an enchanting array of experiences meticulously curated to usher in prosperity, joy, and good fortune in the Year of the Dragon.
The resort was adorned with captivating decorations symbolizing luck and prosperity, featuring vibrant red lanterns lining the pathways and intricate dragon motifs embellishing communal spaces, fostering an atmosphere of excitement and jubilation.
Guests indulged in an exquisite culinary journey showcasing traditional Lunar New Year delicacies alongside the resort’s signature gourmet offerings. From sumptuous feasts featuring classic Chinese dishes to themed cocktails infused with festive flavors, each dining experience delighted the senses and encapsulated the spirit of the season.
In addition to culinary delights, guests participated in a variety of immersive activities and entertainment, including traditional dragon dances, lantern-making workshops, and fortune-telling sessions, providing moments of joy and cultural enrichment for guests of all ages.
The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club resonated with laughter and joy as young guests engaged in activities such as paper plate dragon crafting, Chinese lantern making, and dragon mask designing, immersing them in the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year.
“We were thrilled to celebrate the Lunar New Year with our guests, inviting them to experience the magic of this auspicious occasion against the backdrop of our stunning island paradise,” expressed Deepa Manuel, General Manager of Kuda Villingili Maldives. “At Kuda Villingili, we are committed to creating unforgettable moments for our guests, and our Lunar New Year celebrations were a testament to our dedication to providing unique and immersive experiences that resonate with travelers from around the world.”
For guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the resort’s award-winning spa offered a selection of Lunar New Year-inspired wellness treatments designed to balance the body, mind, and spirit, promoting a sense of renewal and vitality for the year ahead.
Whether guests sought adventure, romance, or relaxation, Kuda Villingili Maldives provided an unforgettable journey infused with the spirit of the Lunar New Year, inviting them to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in unparalleled luxury and style.
For more information about Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com or contact reservations@kudavillingili.com.
