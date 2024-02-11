Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Hosts the Unforgettable Lion Dance and Dragon Walk as Part of Chinese New Year Celebrations
In a mesmerizing fusion of Chinese and Maldivian traditions, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invited its valued Chinese guests to embark on a captivating journey with the Lion Dance and Dragon Walk, a distinctive celebration to mark the onset of the Chinese New Year. Departing from the conventional Dragon Dance, this unique event promised an unforgettable experience on the first day of the Chinese New Year, February 10.
In a bid to bridge the rich tapestry of Chinese culture with the local Maldivian heritage, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presented an innovative approach to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Embracing the essence of unity and cultural exchange, the dragon that will take center stage during this event was crafted meticulously from woven coconut leaves. This artistic masterpiece serves as a testament to the resort’s commitment to fostering a harmonious blend of traditions and creating lasting memories for its esteemed guests.
The Lion Dance and Dragon Walk at The Westin Maldives is a symbol of the resort’s dedication to providing a truly immersive experience, allowing Chinese visitors to connect with the unique beauty and customs of the Maldivian culture. The choice of coconut leaves as the primary material for the dragon not only highlights the creativity and resourcefulness of the local artisans but also pays homage to the natural surroundings of the Maldives.
The event was accompanied with the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru, a traditional Maldivian drumming performance. The resounding echoes of the drums, combined with the vibrant colors of the lion and dragon, create a dynamic and lively atmosphere that perfectly captures the spirit of celebration.
As the Lion Dance and Dragon Walk winded its way through the pristine surroundings of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, guests have the opportunity to witness the harmonious blend of Chinese and Maldivian cultures coming together in a joyous celebration of the Chinese New Year. The immersive experience promises not only to captivate the senses but also to create lasting memories for those fortunate enough to be a part of this unique and culturally enriching event.
For more information or to make a booking, please visit westin-maldives.com or email to mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at Bandos Maldives
In a celebration that combines cultural richness and romantic allure, Bandos Maldives cordially invites guests to partake in two enchanting festivities: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.
Chinese New Year 2024 – Year of the Dragon
On February 9th, 2024, the resort will come alive with the vibrant energy of Chinese New Year. Guests can immerse themselves in the festivities, commencing with a captivating Dragon Dance at Huvan Beach. The celebration continues with a sumptuous New Year Dinner, followed by a live broadcast of celebrations from China. The revelry extends into February 10th, featuring exciting activities like a Photo Booth at Huvan Beach and creative workshops including Dragon Mask Making, Lantern Crafting, and Zodiac Animal Making at Kokko Club. The day concludes with Live Music at Sand Bar.
In keeping with Lunar New Year traditions, all guests will receive Hóngbāo envelopes filled with surprises symbolizing good wishes and luck. Additionally, Mandarin packs and mooncakes will be provided for the in-house Chinese guests.
Valentine’s Day 2024
On February 14th, Bandos Maldives will transform into a romantic haven for couples. The day kicks off with the Bandos Heart Valentine’s Photo Booth in the Gallery Courtyard. Couples can then embark on a romantic adventure with the Valentine’s Special Castaway Experience, taking place from 0900 to 1200 hrs on the Sand Bank.
As the day progresses, guests can indulge in the art of mixology with the Valentine’s Day Cocktail Crafting experience. The pinnacle of the evening will be a seductive three-course dinner by the beach at Huvan Beach, complemented by Live Music at Sand Bar.
Celebrate love, joy, and the spirit of new beginnings at Bandos Maldives this Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Immerse yourself in a world where cultural festivities and romantic escapades come together to create unforgettable memories.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort welcomes ‘Year Of The Dragon’ with enchanting Chinese New Year celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, invites guests to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Chinese New Year against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives through a captivating blend of traditional festivities and exciting dining experiences from February 9th to 24th, all curated to honour the most powerful creature in the Chinese Zodiac sign – the Dragon.
Preserving the essence of the Chinese New Year’s Eve tradition, the resort is set to live-broadcast the renowned ‘Chunwan’ – the CCTV Spring Festival Gala to enrich family experiences as we joyfully usher in new beginnings in our island paradise. Adding to the festivities, guests will be greeted by the God of Fortune – Cai Shen on the fifth day of Chinese New Year, which is on February 14th, symbolising good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year.
Recognising that well-being starts with getting the nourishment that is tailored for individual needs, the resort aims to harmoniously combine gastronomy and tradition to create culinary experiences that embody their unwavering commitment to the Eat Well pillar. In celebration of China’s rich and diverse flavours, the resort’s culinary team will be crafting a series of delectable delights, featuring a sumptuous Chinese-themed New Year buffet and the tempting Meat and Seafood Hotpot – among many others.
For those seeking a rejuvenating start to the New Year, exclusive Chinese New Year spa packages featuring the invigorating essence of tangerine/orange are also available at their disposal. Younger guests are in for a delightful treat as special activities await, providing delightful ways to immerse in Chinese culture and create lasting memories during the Spring Festival.
For more information or to make a booking, please visit westin-maldives.com or email to mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with a week of festivities
Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where a week-long celebration awaits, featuring curated experiences designed to honor traditions and usher in prosperity for the coming year. Welcoming the Year of the Dragon, known for symbolizing new beginnings and opportunities that inspire creativity, courage, confidence, and passion.
From February 9th to 15th, the resort will offer a diverse range of dining, wellness, arts, and adventure experiences, blending global significance with a local touch. Each day is dedicated to a specific theme, featuring related activities:
9th February – Reunion Day Experience the warmth of togetherness at Summer Pavilion with a Reunion Dinner, where exquisite flavors and cherished moments come together in perfect harmony.
10th February – Lunar New Year Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing energy and cultural vibrancy of a captivating Lion Dance Performance, adding an auspicious touch to your celebration.
11th February – Day of Home Return Reflect inward with a pampering, educational ladies’ skincare workshop in the morning, followed by a calming full moon yoga session in the Mystique Garden at night.
12th February – Stay Still & Indulge Join a private dining experience in the Summer Pavilion’s chef’s table for a wine dinner, pairing fine Chinese cuisine with exceptional wines.
13th February – Lighting of Stove Welcome the evening with a specialty cocktail and captivating fire pit lighting ceremony, followed by an extravagant Maldivian-themed dinner.
14th February – Welcome Wealth Enrich your palate and expand your culinary repertoire with a hands-on dumpling cooking class.
15th February – Send Poverty Away Begin the new year on a positive note by participating in a coral regeneration workshop, where hands-on techniques contribute to the restoration of coral reefs and safeguard marine ecosystems.
The week’s festivities extend to various activities, including:
- Gua sha masterclass sharing the art and techniques for radiant skin using the ancient Chinese beauty ritual.
- Lunar New Year-inspired cocktail masterclass led by an expert mixologist.
- Dragon egg painting encouraging young guests to bring mythical creatures to life through art.
- Chinese pottery workshops using ancient techniques to create timeless pieces.
- Lunar kite festival bringing magic and color to the open sky.
- Sandbank snorkeling to explore the colorful world beneath the water’s surface.
In addition to the resort’s dedicated staff guiding guests through creative workshops, wine tastings, reef explorations, and cooking classes, visiting practitioner Lei Ming will help cultivate a stronger connection between mind and body through the art of Tai Chi. From February 1st to 15th, he will offer private and group Tai Chi sessions and Tai Chi Internal Kungfu Massage.
For real-time updates on Lunar New Year celebrations, follow The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about the resort, visit the official website.
