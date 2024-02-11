The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Hosts the Unforgettable Lion Dance and Dragon Walk as Part of Chinese New Year Celebrations

Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where a week-long celebration awaits, featuring curated experiences designed to honor traditions and usher in prosperity for the coming year. Welcoming the Year of the Dragon, known for symbolizing new beginnings and opportunities that inspire creativity, courage, confidence, and passion.

From February 9th to 15th, the resort will offer a diverse range of dining, wellness, arts, and adventure experiences, blending global significance with a local touch. Each day is dedicated to a specific theme, featuring related activities:

9th February – Reunion Day Experience the warmth of togetherness at Summer Pavilion with a Reunion Dinner, where exquisite flavors and cherished moments come together in perfect harmony.

10th February – Lunar New Year Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing energy and cultural vibrancy of a captivating Lion Dance Performance, adding an auspicious touch to your celebration.

11th February – Day of Home Return Reflect inward with a pampering, educational ladies’ skincare workshop in the morning, followed by a calming full moon yoga session in the Mystique Garden at night.

12th February – Stay Still & Indulge Join a private dining experience in the Summer Pavilion’s chef’s table for a wine dinner, pairing fine Chinese cuisine with exceptional wines.

13th February – Lighting of Stove Welcome the evening with a specialty cocktail and captivating fire pit lighting ceremony, followed by an extravagant Maldivian-themed dinner.

14th February – Welcome Wealth Enrich your palate and expand your culinary repertoire with a hands-on dumpling cooking class.

15th February – Send Poverty Away Begin the new year on a positive note by participating in a coral regeneration workshop, where hands-on techniques contribute to the restoration of coral reefs and safeguard marine ecosystems.

The week’s festivities extend to various activities, including:

Gua sha masterclass sharing the art and techniques for radiant skin using the ancient Chinese beauty ritual.

Lunar New Year-inspired cocktail masterclass led by an expert mixologist.

Dragon egg painting encouraging young guests to bring mythical creatures to life through art.

Chinese pottery workshops using ancient techniques to create timeless pieces.

Lunar kite festival bringing magic and color to the open sky.

Sandbank snorkeling to explore the colorful world beneath the water’s surface.

In addition to the resort’s dedicated staff guiding guests through creative workshops, wine tastings, reef explorations, and cooking classes, visiting practitioner Lei Ming will help cultivate a stronger connection between mind and body through the art of Tai Chi. From February 1st to 15th, he will offer private and group Tai Chi sessions and Tai Chi Internal Kungfu Massage.

For real-time updates on Lunar New Year celebrations, follow The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about the resort, visit the official website.