Celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at Bandos Maldives

A Feast of Tradition and Taste: Relish in Chef Jereme Leung’s gastronomic wonders and enjoy an array of festive activities.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island celebrates the Lunar New Year with an ensemble of enchanting activities and sumptuous culinary experiences from 7th to 14th February, promising guests with an unforgettable celebration that blends tradition and island charm.

The resort will mark the auspicious occasion at Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the first authentic Chinese restaurant in the Maldives, featuring a curated 8-course Chinese menu of authentic favorites available throughout the festivities. The restaurant will be adorned with festive decorations offering an immersive ambiance where guests can experience the rich heritage of the Chinese culture. A lavish beachfront buffet dinner on the 9th February to welcome the Lunar New Year will be a feast for the senses, highlighted by Yu Sheng – also known as Prosperity Toss, a Lunar New Year traditional dish involving raw fish, colorful shredded vegetables and condiments, often enjoyed in a prosperity toss, symbolizing abundance and good fortune.

Guests can anticipate an array of activities including lantern and kite making workshops, traditional noodle and dumpling cooking classes, special rejuvenating spa treatments and guided meditation classes, beach volleyball and tennis tournaments. Additionally, the popular Karaoke Lounge at Ufaa will provide guests with more entertainment options to enjoy their evenings.

Culminating the culinary journey of the celebration is the esteemed visit of celebrity chef Jereme Leung from 16th to 20th February. Renowned for his culinary expertise and innovative approach to Chinese cuisine, Chef Jereme Leung will curate an exclusive menu, showcasing Lunar New Year specialties at Ufaa by Jereme Leung. During his week-long residency, Chef

Jereme will offer exclusive chef’s table dinners, interactive cooking classes, and live cooking demonstration, that will indulge guests in a gastronomic journey.

Chef Jereme is the culinary expert behind the resort’s award-winning restaurant Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the first authentic Chinese restaurant in the Maldives. Ufaa (which means ‘happiness’ in Dhivehi) offers an innovative Chinese culinary experience that highlights the iconic flavors from the distinctive cultures and provinces across china.

The restaurant offers fresh, handcrafted noodles, exquisite dim sums, and special set dinners featuring locally-sourced ingredients such as Maldivian lobster and fresh produce from the resort’s Hydrophonic garden. Ufaa features a harmonious blend of comfort and tradition within the serene island ambiance.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key. For more information or to book your Lunar New Year experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.