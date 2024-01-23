Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort welcomes ‘Year Of The Dragon’ with enchanting Chinese New Year celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, invites guests to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Chinese New Year against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives through a captivating blend of traditional festivities and exciting dining experiences from February 9th to 24th, all curated to honour the most powerful creature in the Chinese Zodiac sign – the Dragon.
Preserving the essence of the Chinese New Year’s Eve tradition, the resort is set to live-broadcast the renowned ‘Chunwan’ – the CCTV Spring Festival Gala to enrich family experiences as we joyfully usher in new beginnings in our island paradise. Adding to the festivities, guests will be greeted by the God of Fortune – Cai Shen on the fifth day of Chinese New Year, which is on February 14th, symbolising good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year.
Recognising that well-being starts with getting the nourishment that is tailored for individual needs, the resort aims to harmoniously combine gastronomy and tradition to create culinary experiences that embody their unwavering commitment to the Eat Well pillar. In celebration of China’s rich and diverse flavours, the resort’s culinary team will be crafting a series of delectable delights, featuring a sumptuous Chinese-themed New Year buffet and the tempting Meat and Seafood Hotpot – among many others.
For those seeking a rejuvenating start to the New Year, exclusive Chinese New Year spa packages featuring the invigorating essence of tangerine/orange are also available at their disposal. Younger guests are in for a delightful treat as special activities await, providing delightful ways to immerse in Chinese culture and create lasting memories during the Spring Festival.
For more information or to make a booking, please visit westin-maldives.com or email to mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
Celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at Bandos Maldives
In a celebration that combines cultural richness and romantic allure, Bandos Maldives cordially invites guests to partake in two enchanting festivities: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.
Chinese New Year 2024 – Year of the Dragon
On February 9th, 2024, the resort will come alive with the vibrant energy of Chinese New Year. Guests can immerse themselves in the festivities, commencing with a captivating Dragon Dance at Huvan Beach. The celebration continues with a sumptuous New Year Dinner, followed by a live broadcast of celebrations from China. The revelry extends into February 10th, featuring exciting activities like a Photo Booth at Huvan Beach and creative workshops including Dragon Mask Making, Lantern Crafting, and Zodiac Animal Making at Kokko Club. The day concludes with Live Music at Sand Bar.
In keeping with Lunar New Year traditions, all guests will receive Hóngbāo envelopes filled with surprises symbolizing good wishes and luck. Additionally, Mandarin packs and mooncakes will be provided for the in-house Chinese guests.
Valentine’s Day 2024
On February 14th, Bandos Maldives will transform into a romantic haven for couples. The day kicks off with the Bandos Heart Valentine’s Photo Booth in the Gallery Courtyard. Couples can then embark on a romantic adventure with the Valentine’s Special Castaway Experience, taking place from 0900 to 1200 hrs on the Sand Bank.
As the day progresses, guests can indulge in the art of mixology with the Valentine’s Day Cocktail Crafting experience. The pinnacle of the evening will be a seductive three-course dinner by the beach at Huvan Beach, complemented by Live Music at Sand Bar.
Celebrate love, joy, and the spirit of new beginnings at Bandos Maldives this Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Immerse yourself in a world where cultural festivities and romantic escapades come together to create unforgettable memories.
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with a week of festivities
Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where a week-long celebration awaits, featuring curated experiences designed to honor traditions and usher in prosperity for the coming year. Welcoming the Year of the Dragon, known for symbolizing new beginnings and opportunities that inspire creativity, courage, confidence, and passion.
From February 9th to 15th, the resort will offer a diverse range of dining, wellness, arts, and adventure experiences, blending global significance with a local touch. Each day is dedicated to a specific theme, featuring related activities:
9th February – Reunion Day Experience the warmth of togetherness at Summer Pavilion with a Reunion Dinner, where exquisite flavors and cherished moments come together in perfect harmony.
10th February – Lunar New Year Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing energy and cultural vibrancy of a captivating Lion Dance Performance, adding an auspicious touch to your celebration.
11th February – Day of Home Return Reflect inward with a pampering, educational ladies’ skincare workshop in the morning, followed by a calming full moon yoga session in the Mystique Garden at night.
12th February – Stay Still & Indulge Join a private dining experience in the Summer Pavilion’s chef’s table for a wine dinner, pairing fine Chinese cuisine with exceptional wines.
13th February – Lighting of Stove Welcome the evening with a specialty cocktail and captivating fire pit lighting ceremony, followed by an extravagant Maldivian-themed dinner.
14th February – Welcome Wealth Enrich your palate and expand your culinary repertoire with a hands-on dumpling cooking class.
15th February – Send Poverty Away Begin the new year on a positive note by participating in a coral regeneration workshop, where hands-on techniques contribute to the restoration of coral reefs and safeguard marine ecosystems.
The week’s festivities extend to various activities, including:
- Gua sha masterclass sharing the art and techniques for radiant skin using the ancient Chinese beauty ritual.
- Lunar New Year-inspired cocktail masterclass led by an expert mixologist.
- Dragon egg painting encouraging young guests to bring mythical creatures to life through art.
- Chinese pottery workshops using ancient techniques to create timeless pieces.
- Lunar kite festival bringing magic and color to the open sky.
- Sandbank snorkeling to explore the colorful world beneath the water’s surface.
In addition to the resort’s dedicated staff guiding guests through creative workshops, wine tastings, reef explorations, and cooking classes, visiting practitioner Lei Ming will help cultivate a stronger connection between mind and body through the art of Tai Chi. From February 1st to 15th, he will offer private and group Tai Chi sessions and Tai Chi Internal Kungfu Massage.
For real-time updates on Lunar New Year celebrations, follow The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about the resort, visit the official website.
Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
A Feast of Tradition and Taste: Relish in Chef Jereme Leung’s gastronomic wonders and enjoy an array of festive activities.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island celebrates the Lunar New Year with an ensemble of enchanting activities and sumptuous culinary experiences from 7th to 14th February, promising guests with an unforgettable celebration that blends tradition and island charm.
The resort will mark the auspicious occasion at Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the first authentic Chinese restaurant in the Maldives, featuring a curated 8-course Chinese menu of authentic favorites available throughout the festivities. The restaurant will be adorned with festive decorations offering an immersive ambiance where guests can experience the rich heritage of the Chinese culture. A lavish beachfront buffet dinner on the 9th February to welcome the Lunar New Year will be a feast for the senses, highlighted by Yu Sheng – also known as Prosperity Toss, a Lunar New Year traditional dish involving raw fish, colorful shredded vegetables and condiments, often enjoyed in a prosperity toss, symbolizing abundance and good fortune.
Guests can anticipate an array of activities including lantern and kite making workshops, traditional noodle and dumpling cooking classes, special rejuvenating spa treatments and guided meditation classes, beach volleyball and tennis tournaments. Additionally, the popular Karaoke Lounge at Ufaa will provide guests with more entertainment options to enjoy their evenings.
Culminating the culinary journey of the celebration is the esteemed visit of celebrity chef Jereme Leung from 16th to 20th February. Renowned for his culinary expertise and innovative approach to Chinese cuisine, Chef Jereme Leung will curate an exclusive menu, showcasing Lunar New Year specialties at Ufaa by Jereme Leung. During his week-long residency, Chef
Jereme will offer exclusive chef’s table dinners, interactive cooking classes, and live cooking demonstration, that will indulge guests in a gastronomic journey.
Chef Jereme is the culinary expert behind the resort’s award-winning restaurant Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the first authentic Chinese restaurant in the Maldives. Ufaa (which means ‘happiness’ in Dhivehi) offers an innovative Chinese culinary experience that highlights the iconic flavors from the distinctive cultures and provinces across china.
The restaurant offers fresh, handcrafted noodles, exquisite dim sums, and special set dinners featuring locally-sourced ingredients such as Maldivian lobster and fresh produce from the resort’s Hydrophonic garden. Ufaa features a harmonious blend of comfort and tradition within the serene island ambiance.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key. For more information or to book your Lunar New Year experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
