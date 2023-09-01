Action
Kandooma Maldives shakes things up with free scuba diving for guests
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, just days after being awarded Best Dive Resort 2023 in the Maldives, has added free scuba diving for guests as part of their stay.
“This inclusion sets us apart from our competitors and offers something pretty fantastic for keen scuba divers visiting the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Just like we include breakfast, snorkelling lessons and access to the Kids’ Club as part of a stay, we now include diving!”
The resort has it’s own five-star PADI Resort dive centre, known as Kandooma Dive complete with experienced and professional dive instructors, purpose-built facilities and a dedicated fleet of dive boats.
Kandooma is known for it’s diving, positioned on the doorstep to some of the Top 10 Dive Sites in the Maldives. Divers can expect to see a wealth of marine life, including manta rays, whale sharks, reef sharks, colourful reef fish, turtles, eagle rays, and a variety of coral species. Some of the dive spots near to Kandooma, include:
- Kandooma Thila: This renowned pinnacle showcases schools of vibrant fish, colourful coral formations, and an abundance of marine life. From white-tip reef sharks to eagle rays, the site is a captivating spectacle of biodiversity.
- Guraidhoo Corner: Drift along the currents and witness the congregation of gray reef sharks, white-tip sharks, and eagle rays. The site’s dramatic underwater structure adds to the allure of this exciting dive.
- Cocoa Corner: Known for its thrilling currents, this site is a magnet for pelagic species. Divers often spot hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and other large marine inhabitants as they glide through the deep waters.
- Kuda Giri: The Kuda Giri wreck is an interesting dive site in South Malé in the Maldives, which includes both a small wreck and a pinnacle. They have created a welcoming habitat for a variety of marine life. There is hardly any current around this area making it suitable for less experienced divers.
- Manta Point: Witness the mesmerising dance of manta rays as they gather to feed and be cleaned by smaller fish. This site promises awe-inspiring interactions with these majestic creatures.
- Lhosfushi: The channel deepens inside to a sandy bottom to 30 metres. There are plenty of fish and marine life including turtles, schools of snapper, sweet lips, fusilier, tuna, Napoleon and white-tip reef sharks. There are also large morays, ribbon eels and elegant fire gobies.
- Medhu faru: This channel dive is good for both incoming and outgoing current. You will be likely to spot Napoleon, the graceful Eagle rays and a wide selection of colourful fish. Medhu Faru is one of the best dive sites to see large numbers of reef sharks at close range.
- Kandooma Caves: Explore a labyrinth of swim-throughs and underwater caverns adorned with sponges and gorgonians. The site is known for its macro life and the occasional appearance of larger predators.
- Waggiri: This is a great dive site for every diver, especially those who love to see small life and have long dives. The formation of this giri is very unique and a perfect place to try a night dive. Expect to see anemone fishes, groupers, frogfish, ghost pipe fish, schools of bat fish, stonefish and yellow mouth moray eels.
- Miyaru Kandu: This channel dive features an explosion of marine life, including barracudas, snappers, and reef sharks. The site’s coral-encrusted overhangs and vibrant soft corals create a stunning backdrop for underwater exploration.
“At Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives we are passionate about our aquatic wonderland and sharing it with our guests. The beautiful crystalline waters, vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life all make it a paradise for underwater enthusiasts and those seeking unparalleled exploration of the deep blue,” added Mark.
Marketed as Dive Free @Kandooma, the new inclusions are available to full paying guests staying a minimum of three nights and includes two single tank group dives for two certified divers per day of stay. All dives are fully guided and include free dive equipment, boat transfers and air/Nitrox. Guests must be fit to dive and be fully certified. The offer is governed by PADI best practice, meaning there is no diving on day of departure + 24 hour ‘no-fly’ time. Any unused dives can only be rolled over to other days at the discretion of the Dive Centre Manager and unused dives are not encashable or exchangeable for other services. Note: some flash sale/discounted accommodation offers may specifically exclude this Dive Free inclusion. The Dive Free @Kandooma inclusions commence 1 September 2023 and will be reviewed 31 October 2024.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful natural island paradise, located in the South Male Atoll just 40-mins from the airport by boat. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives.
Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below.
Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its dedicated water zone and a full activities programme.
After a day of diving you will have a healthy appetite. Delight in a choice of six food and beverage outlets with an array of delicious cuisine and a showcase of Maldivian flavours influenced by India and Arabia.
Between dives and for those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
Whether an experienced diver seeking adrenaline-pumping encounters or a novice eager to embark on a new adventure, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers an abundance of opportunities to explore its underwater treasures. With its warm waters, exceptional visibility, and a Five-Star Resort Dive Centre, it’s easy to see why Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named Best Dive Resort 2023. At Kandooma scuba diving is elevated into an immersive experience that forever lingers in the heart and memory, and now its FREE.
For more information visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com
Action
Joel Parkinson’s perfect ten-in-a-row secures historic win at Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
In an astonishing display of skill and determination, Australian surfer Joel Parkinson achieved an unprecedented feat by scoring a perfect ten-in-a-row at the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy, securing a historic victory. After four days of intense competition, Parkinson’s flawless performance in all three rounds and the grand final solidified his status as a surfing legend.
Following consecutive days of rest, during which contestants explored the luxurious offerings of the Four Seasons resort, the final showdown took place at the pristine Sultans surf break. The world championship match-up featured Joel Parkinson and Adriano de Souza, who had previously shared a unique experience swimming with sharks during the event.
The clash between these surfing titans began with Parkinson showcasing his signature carves, earning him a commendable score of 7.0. De Souza responded shortly after with an 8.0 for a powerful layback jam. Back-and-forth exchanges followed, with Parkinson and de Souza pushing their limits to gain an edge. Parkinson managed a 7.27, but de Souza’s impressive ride on one of the longest waves of the competition allowed him to regain a slight lead with a score of 6.57.
As the competition heated up, Parkinson’s strategic wave choices and ocean reading skills proved pivotal. His expert selection of waves led to a remarkable sequence, climaxing with a spectacular ride that earned him an exceptional 9.10 score. With less than a minute left in the final heat, Parkinson’s final wave, highlighted by his breathtaking turns, secured a 9.0 score, tipping the scales in his favor.
With both surfers awaiting the judges’ scores in the channel, the tension was palpable. De Souza, in a gracious display, secured an 8.6 for his best wave, putting additional pressure on Parkinson. Despite the heightened challenge, Parkinson’s final wave earned him the necessary points to clinch victory with a score of 7.57. As the announcement was made, Parkinson raised the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy in triumph.
Reflecting on his unparalleled accomplishment, Parkinson expressed his disbelief, stating, “Ten from ten! I definitely didn’t expect that, and for it all to come down to the last minute of the last heat is as good as it gets.” He acknowledged the role of his experience and familiarity with the surf break in maintaining his momentum throughout the competition.
De Souza, though not victorious, maintained a positive perspective. “Just to get the invitation to spend a week here was amazing, I had the best time,” he shared. “Congratulations to Joel, he surfed so well in every division.” De Souza’s journey throughout the event included adapting to new surfing equipment, such as single fins, twin fins, and thrusters.
Parkinson also praised the overall experience, highlighting the camaraderie among competitors. “Staying at the Four Seasons feels like a family holiday with a sprinkle of competition on the side,” he remarked. The event not only showcased the competitors’ competitive drive but also their mutual respect and enjoyment of the sport.
As the sun set on this unforgettable event, Joel Parkinson’s unprecedented achievement will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in the history of surfing. The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy showcased the essence of the sport, combining skill, strategy, and the sheer joy of riding the waves in one of the world’s most breathtaking locales.
Action
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas launches stunning scientific based book on island’s unique coral reef ecosystem
After two years of extensive research and studies, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is launching the ‘Wonders of Kihavah,’ – a ground-breaking research-based publication unveiling the breath-taking beauty and rich biodiversity of the island’s renowned house reef. This is the first time a resort in the Maldives has undertaken such an extensive reef assessment and scientific research-based study.
The publication, combining a scientific approach, compelling narrative, and stunning visuals, showcases the enchanting underwater world of Anantara Kihavah’s pristine marine ecosystem which was recently crowned as the Best House Reef in the Maldives in the 2023 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Southeast Asia.
The study, led by Australian Marine Conservation Society’s Director, Dr. Selina Ward, alongside fish and coral experts, Dr. Storm Martin and Dr. Hannah Markham, all who have conducted extensive research work on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, worked on the book highlighting the spectacular array of Kivavah’s marine life and the delicate equilibrium of the reef and the urgent need for marine conservation efforts, especially in the age of global warming.
Regarding the hospitality industry’s role, Dr. Ward stresses the utmost importance of urgently reducing carbon emissions to save coral reefs for the future. “In the period until emissions reductions become effective, we can work towards enhancing reef resilience, improving water quality, addressing land use impacts, removing threats such as overfishing and destructive fishing practices, and engaging in innovative restoration techniques for priority areas, such as beloved locations around resorts and essential regions serving as sources for coral and fish larvae. There are many innovative restoration techniques now that require the use of very small volumes of existing corals and targeted use of reared coral larvae.”
Dr. Ward emphasises the severity of marine heatwaves as a threat to coral reef health and survival worldwide, causing bleaching events with potentially devastating consequences. Reef recovery is possible, but the frequency of heatwaves is critical for their effectiveness. Intensified cyclones, sea level rise, and ocean acidification also damages and hinder reef growth.
Among the study’s fascinating findings is the recording of an astounding 300 fish species on Anantara Kihavah’s house reef, proving its status as the best for snorkelling, where guests can encounter different species every time they enter the water. The study also includes a comprehensive fish index, indicating the areas around the island where these species are found.
Another captivating aspect is that as many as 160 of these species can be observed from the resort’s SEA Underwater Restaurant in a single day, providing non-divers with a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the mesmerising fish and coral sights. With different fish species being most active at various times throughout the day, diners are treated to an ever-changing display through the restaurant’s windows, making dining at SEA an unforgettable bucket list experience.
The publication also features the reef’s renowned Yellow Wall, a major attraction for divers and a contributing factor in making the reef a sought-after destination for diving enthusiasts in the region. Beyond the resort’s shores, the Baa Atoll offers countless world-class dive sites, and the chance to swim with manta rays in Hanifaru Bay is a must-try, once-in-a lifetime experience.
By showcasing the beauty and fragility of Anantara Kihavah’s house reef, “Wonders of Kihavah” aims to inspire budding conservationists and serve as an inspiration for ongoing marine conservation efforts, emphasising the need to protect the wonders of Kihavah and other reefs around the world for generations to come.
Anantara Kihavah offers a complimentary e-version of the publication for download on their website, while physical copies are exclusively provided for guests during their villa stay. Take-home copies are available for purchase at the resort, with a portion of the proceeds allocated to Anantara’s ‘Dollar for Deeds’ programme, with the resort matching each donation to support marine and coastal protection, environmental education, and community welfare.
Discover the underwater realms of Anantara Kihavah and witness the wonders for yourself. Villas start from USD 1,700++ per night with breakfast and lunch. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Action
Football freestyle maestro Marcel Gurk to hype up football fever at Lily Beach Resort with exclusive football camp in October
The Women’s World Cup has just ended but that doesn’t mean Football Mania is over. Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the continuing partnership with the renowned Freestyle Football sensation, Marcel Gurk.
This exceptional collaboration is in line with one of the resort’s fundamental principles of providing guests with delightful experiences to add more value to their stay. And this brings Marcel and his team’s extraordinary skills to the enchanting island paradise for an exclusive football camp scheduled for this upcoming October holiday season.
Marcel is a multiple Guinness World Record holder for Freestyle Football and is renowned for his mesmerising skills. He has taken the Football Freestyle world by storm with his unique blend of creativity, precision, and innovation. Most recently Marcel and his brother Pascal has been informing and entertaining viewers about all things football on their show “The Reaction Show” on Magenta TV’s Sport programming online and of course on their large social media following especially on TikTok.
Lily Beach, nestled amidst the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives, is the perfect place for this one-of-a-kind event that will captivate both football enthusiasts and vacationers alike from 22nd to 31st October 2023.
Guests will not only enjoy daily training sessions led by Marcel; they will also have the chance to engage in personal interactions and live performances (with a special Halloween themed performance on the 31st) that unveil the secrets behind his gravity-defying tricks. Participants will be awarded medals, certificates, and giveaways.
During his stay, from 22nd to 26th October Marcel will conduct a complimentary Football Freestyle session every day for an hour, and from the 28th and 29th of October Pascal will provide a complimentary Football Skills Training session every day for an hour. Throughout their stay, guests can book exclusive paid private lessons with Marcel Gurk (based on schedule and availability).
The football camp promises an immersive experience, offering participants a chance to enhance their technical abilities, develop their freestyle techniques, and gain insights into Marcel’s unparalleled journey in the world of Freestyle Football. A perfect opportunity for young children interested in the sport to gain some professional insight into the game and for parents to join in the fun with their loved ones.
For a complete schedule of the event, please visit here.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
21 ambitious Maldivians set sail for new adventures with Four Seasons Explorer to Palau
-
Cooking1 week ago
Embark on flavourful adventure with renowned Chef Einat Admony at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Vilu Reef in October
-
Fitness1 week ago
Get fit in paradise with celebrity trainer Shaun Staffordat Niyama Private Islands Maldives’ Fitness x Wellness Week
-
Cooking1 week ago
Le Meridien Maldives Resort to host two Michelin star Chef Soenil Bahadoer
-
Action1 week ago
Joel Parkinson opens Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy in style
-
Action1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas launches stunning scientific based book on island’s unique coral reef ecosystem
-
News6 days ago
Introducing KURIMAGU, Marriott Maldives’ future leaders program: Elevating careers, empowering success
-
Action1 week ago
Football freestyle maestro Marcel Gurk to hype up football fever at Lily Beach Resort with exclusive football camp in October