Encounter ancient magic with Dali Wish Tree in Maldives
The Maldives, a tropical paradise known for turquoise waters and white sandy beaches, holds many wondrous secrets within its fabulous flora and fauna. At the heart of one of the archipelago’s most luxurious resorts stands the Dali Wish Tree, renowned for its mystical allure and intriguing history that dates back beyond recording.
Dusit Thani Maldives invites you on a journey to connect with the captivating story and cultural significance of the majestic Banyan tree.
The Fascinating Legacy of Banyan Trees: An Enchanted Forest in One Tree
Imagine stepping into a magical forest only to find that it is all part of a single colossal tree – the Banyan tree. Its long branches stretch upward and outward, providing a haven for birds who play a crucial role in its life cycle. As they feast on the Banyan’s succulent fruit, they sprinkle the seeds throughout the tree’s canopy. These seeds then sprout, sending their roots down to the ground. Over time, these roots thicken, transforming into small trunks that support the massive branches, resulting in the awe-inspiring spectacle that you see when you encounter the Dali Wish Tree – a single Banyan tree that looks like a forest.
The Cultural Heritage and Symbolism of The Banyan Tree In The Maldives
The Banyan tree has long been revered for its resilience and strength, becoming a symbol of endurance in various cultures. Legends abound of notable historical figures finding shelter under these grand trees: the Hindhu God Krishna rested in the shade of its leaves, and it is at the foot of a Banyan Tree that Buddha was said to find enlightenment. Beyond its legendary status, the tree has many uses: its bark yields paper and rope, while its leaves and sap can heal burns and bruises, and even alleviate toothaches.
The Dali Wish Tree – A Gateway to Your Dreams
Nestled at the heart of our luxurious resort in the Maldives stands the majestic Dali Wish Tree, streaming with ribbons hung by the community here at Dusit Thani Maldives. As a beacon of hope and dreams, the tree has become a legend and we are excited to invite guests to partake in a new and powerful tradition – engraving their heartfelt wishes onto pieces of wood to be placed at the tree’s base.
A Meaningful Connection with Nature
For travellers seeking experiences that transcend the ordinary, the Dali Wish Tree at Dusit Thani Maldives offers a profound connection with nature, with the island, and with the self. For USD 10++, we offer the opportunity to engrave your wish, set it among the majestic roots and become part of a living legacy, embracing the rich history and cultural importance of the Banyan tree.
Embrace the Magic of the Maldives and Fulfill Your Wish
Surrender to the enchantments of the Dali Wish Tree and manifest your dreams during an unforgettable stay at Dusit Thani Maldives. Book your getaway and prepare for a journey of self discovery as you immerse yourself in the magic of an island escape unlike any other.
To learn more about how to book this extraordinary adventure of the resort, visit Dusit Thani Maldives website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
Kandooma Maldives shakes things up with free scuba diving for guests
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, just days after being awarded Best Dive Resort 2023 in the Maldives, has added free scuba diving for guests as part of their stay.
“This inclusion sets us apart from our competitors and offers something pretty fantastic for keen scuba divers visiting the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Just like we include breakfast, snorkelling lessons and access to the Kids’ Club as part of a stay, we now include diving!”
The resort has it’s own five-star PADI Resort dive centre, known as Kandooma Dive complete with experienced and professional dive instructors, purpose-built facilities and a dedicated fleet of dive boats.
Kandooma is known for it’s diving, positioned on the doorstep to some of the Top 10 Dive Sites in the Maldives. Divers can expect to see a wealth of marine life, including manta rays, whale sharks, reef sharks, colourful reef fish, turtles, eagle rays, and a variety of coral species. Some of the dive spots near to Kandooma, include:
- Kandooma Thila: This renowned pinnacle showcases schools of vibrant fish, colourful coral formations, and an abundance of marine life. From white-tip reef sharks to eagle rays, the site is a captivating spectacle of biodiversity.
- Guraidhoo Corner: Drift along the currents and witness the congregation of gray reef sharks, white-tip sharks, and eagle rays. The site’s dramatic underwater structure adds to the allure of this exciting dive.
- Cocoa Corner: Known for its thrilling currents, this site is a magnet for pelagic species. Divers often spot hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and other large marine inhabitants as they glide through the deep waters.
- Kuda Giri: The Kuda Giri wreck is an interesting dive site in South Malé in the Maldives, which includes both a small wreck and a pinnacle. They have created a welcoming habitat for a variety of marine life. There is hardly any current around this area making it suitable for less experienced divers.
- Manta Point: Witness the mesmerising dance of manta rays as they gather to feed and be cleaned by smaller fish. This site promises awe-inspiring interactions with these majestic creatures.
- Lhosfushi: The channel deepens inside to a sandy bottom to 30 metres. There are plenty of fish and marine life including turtles, schools of snapper, sweet lips, fusilier, tuna, Napoleon and white-tip reef sharks. There are also large morays, ribbon eels and elegant fire gobies.
- Medhu faru: This channel dive is good for both incoming and outgoing current. You will be likely to spot Napoleon, the graceful Eagle rays and a wide selection of colourful fish. Medhu Faru is one of the best dive sites to see large numbers of reef sharks at close range.
- Kandooma Caves: Explore a labyrinth of swim-throughs and underwater caverns adorned with sponges and gorgonians. The site is known for its macro life and the occasional appearance of larger predators.
- Waggiri: This is a great dive site for every diver, especially those who love to see small life and have long dives. The formation of this giri is very unique and a perfect place to try a night dive. Expect to see anemone fishes, groupers, frogfish, ghost pipe fish, schools of bat fish, stonefish and yellow mouth moray eels.
- Miyaru Kandu: This channel dive features an explosion of marine life, including barracudas, snappers, and reef sharks. The site’s coral-encrusted overhangs and vibrant soft corals create a stunning backdrop for underwater exploration.
“At Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives we are passionate about our aquatic wonderland and sharing it with our guests. The beautiful crystalline waters, vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life all make it a paradise for underwater enthusiasts and those seeking unparalleled exploration of the deep blue,” added Mark.
Marketed as Dive Free @Kandooma, the new inclusions are available to full paying guests staying a minimum of three nights and includes two single tank group dives for two certified divers per day of stay. All dives are fully guided and include free dive equipment, boat transfers and air/Nitrox. Guests must be fit to dive and be fully certified. The offer is governed by PADI best practice, meaning there is no diving on day of departure + 24 hour ‘no-fly’ time. Any unused dives can only be rolled over to other days at the discretion of the Dive Centre Manager and unused dives are not encashable or exchangeable for other services. Note: some flash sale/discounted accommodation offers may specifically exclude this Dive Free inclusion. The Dive Free @Kandooma inclusions commence 1 September 2023 and will be reviewed 31 October 2024.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful natural island paradise, located in the South Male Atoll just 40-mins from the airport by boat. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives.
Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below.
Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its dedicated water zone and a full activities programme.
After a day of diving you will have a healthy appetite. Delight in a choice of six food and beverage outlets with an array of delicious cuisine and a showcase of Maldivian flavours influenced by India and Arabia.
Between dives and for those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
Whether an experienced diver seeking adrenaline-pumping encounters or a novice eager to embark on a new adventure, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers an abundance of opportunities to explore its underwater treasures. With its warm waters, exceptional visibility, and a Five-Star Resort Dive Centre, it’s easy to see why Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named Best Dive Resort 2023. At Kandooma scuba diving is elevated into an immersive experience that forever lingers in the heart and memory, and now its FREE.
For more information visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com
Week of gastronomic excellence with Michelin-starred chef, Schubert Wines at JW Marriott Maldives Resort
Culinary enthusiasts can look forward to a week full of indulgence as JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils an exclusive collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and award-winning winemaker Kai Schubert. The much-anticipated collaboration will feature an exceptional gastronomy week in October, promising a fusion of flavours and exquisite wines set against the stunning backdrop of paradise.
Starting on October 2, the week will feature a series of events, including an exclusive dinner at RIHA paired with wines, a wine masterclass led by Kai Schubert, and a showcase dinner with a curated menu by renowned Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer paired with Kai Schubert Wines.
Hailing from the distinguished Bachofer restaurant in Germany, Chef Bernd Bachofer’s culinary journey is a magnum opus of passion and innovation. His extensive travels across Asia, notably Japan and Korea, have infused his creations with a blend of French haute cuisine and diverse Asian influences.
Award-winning winemaker Kai Schubert’s story is one of cross-continental excellence. As a German expatriate, he ventured to New Zealand to establish the renowned boutique winery, Kai Schubert Wines. Kai’s wines, including his iconic Pinot Noir, have consistently ranked among the finest in New Zealand, making him a true visionary in the world of oenology.
Exclusive Collaboration between Chef Rohit Agarwal and Kai Schubert at RIHA
On October 2, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a scrumptious dinner in a private atmosphere at RIHA. Chef Rohit and Kai Schubert will showcase an exclusive collaboration with dishes from RIHA paired with selected Schubert Wines. Curated by Chef Rohit Agarwal, Chef de Partie at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the menu is a blend of gourmet products such as foie gras, lobster, and wagyu beef, built around known and popular home-cooked dishes across India.
Wine Masterclass with a Winemaking Legend
Guests can experience a private masterclass on October 4 with Kai Schubert, who will share his exceptional wine production techniques and showcase his finest grapes. This exclusive experience will take place within the wine room of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, allowing you to immerse yourself in the world of wines and elevate your appreciation for every sip.
Master Chef Meets Wine Visionary
On October 5 and 6, guests can look forward to an exceptional dining experience that showcases a limited-time menu crafted by renowned Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer.
Embarking on a gastronomic journey, this menu seamlessly fuses the elegance of French haute cuisine with the captivating essence of diverse Asian influences.
Prepare your palate for a tantalising array of dishes, from langoustines in tempura batter with Thai basil gel and pak choi, to scallops with Japanese hollandaise and shiitake dim sum, and Wagyu short ribs with green curry, smoked potato cream, and yuzu melon. Adding a harmonious accompaniment to this culinary symphony, Kai Schubert, the visionary winemaker behind Kai Schubert Wines in New Zealand, has meticulously selected wine varieties to perfectly complement each course of this limited-time menu. This extraordinary dining experience will take place at the premium overwater restaurant Hashi, set under the starlit Maldivian skies, with a captivating entertainment backdrop that promises to make this occasion truly unforgettable.
“We are beyond excited to curate this exclusive collaboration featuring Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and winemaker Kai Schubert,” shares Mohit Dembla, Resort Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “This promises to be a week filled with gastronomic excellence and fine wines, and truly something all our guests can look forward to.”
Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks with stunning views across the Indian Ocean and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners.
Reserve your stay today. Limited places are available. For reservations and further details contact jwmmaldivesreservations@marriott.com.
Cosmopolitan Ocean: Patina Maldives Fari Islands doubles down on Signature Series launch with sneak peek of Pathways Sequel
From elevated West Coast streetwear to innovative Kentish skincare; ocean art activism to transformative healing; Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has revealed the stellar ensemble cast of collaborators that will headline Cosmopolitan Ocean: the second instalment of its signature Pathways series, taking place from 26 – 29 October 2023.
After the success of series opener, Experience as Healing, in June, Cosmopolitan Ocean brings together the worlds of fashion, art and healing for a four-day cross-cultural festival that puts the ocean centre stage – recognising and celebrating the true depth of its historic role in the evolution of today’s interconnected human culture. An intersensory opening ritual will see Welsh electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens soundscape the launch of a bespoke Cosmopolitan Ocean scent from Margate’s natural skincare and wild fragrance wizards, Haeckels. LA-based streetwear label Stampd will drop Patina’s much-anticipated debut clothing collaboration, a capsule collection that reimagines the role of the ocean in the circle of life. Activist and Oceanic Society’s Artist-in-Nature, Pam Longobardi, add a large-scale installation addressing the pressing issue of ocean plastics to the island’s notable permanent collection; while healing arts practitioner and Experience as Healing alumnus, Avery Whitmore, will reprise his rapturously received sound healing, breathwork and meditation residency.
Pathways is a new signature series of events from Patina Maldives that seeks to stimulate and nurture lasting personal transformations, habitualise new lifestyle practices and imbue guests’ lives with greater depth and intention. The series debuted in June with Experience as Healing, an inspirational weekend of wellness encompassing ancient spiritual practices, positive drinking and the fast-moving frontiers of biohacking. Leaders in psychosocial health, nutritional science and esoteric practices including Æcorn cofounder Claire Warner, digital wellness expert and global healthcare futurist Tony Estrella and the aforementioned Avery Whitmore hosted a two-day programme encouraging seasoned yogis and curious dabblers alike to unfold, unfurl and open the hidden doors within, in pursuit of transformative healing.
For further information and updates on Cosmopolitan Ocean at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/cosmopolitan-ocean. Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands during Cosmopolitan Ocean start from USD3,200++ per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa on a half board (breakfast and dinner) basis, including all-access to the Cosmopolitan Ocean programme, nightly cocktails and return airport boat transfers for stays of four consecutive nights or more, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Price excludes tax and service.
Part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY loyalty programme, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands recently enhanced its offering so that PATINA DISCOVERY members at all levels can now expect even more VIP recognition, rewards and access to members-only experiences.
To book visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands, email reservations.maldives@ patinahotels.com or tel. +960 4000 555.
